(KUCI)   Today's 2 hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Mekons, Strawberry Switchblade, Pylon, and Original Mirrors. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like pastFORWARD #200. Starts 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
28
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
good morning you beautiful lot and ultraluzer.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Helooooo.
I remembered an hour earlier here in Europe
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ready to roll in another tab. Take that, Fark servers!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size


Ready for the deep dive
 
The Why Not Guy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Awww, Strawberry Switchblade!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Just turned tunein on & 6Music is playing Jesus Built My Hot Rod
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Righto. Now tuned into a better radio station completely
 
xebec [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Sitting" by....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Holy fark!
New Pink Turns Blue?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pista: Holy fark!
New Pink Turns Blue?


YES.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
For a minute there, I thought you were playing Amy Grant's "Baby, Baby"
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: For a minute there, I thought you were playing Amy Grant's "Baby, Baby"


[not_sure_if_serious.jpg]
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Shout out for the fark thread!
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Dammit, missed the beginning. Having spent the last eight hours in an A&E waiting room, I'm just glad there's still an hour and a half of aural goodness to look forward to.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Was that a bit of backwards masking? I suddenly feel like the Devil wants me to go burn down a Fotomat, but we don't have them any more...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Was that a bit of backwards masking? I suddenly feel like the Devil wants me to go burn down a Fotomat, but we don't have them any more...


that's because they all got burned down when the song originally came out.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Late, but made it for Strawberry Switchblade! Woohoo <3
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ultraluzer: Dammit, missed the beginning. Having spent the last eight hours in an A&E waiting room, I'm just glad there's still an hour and a half of aural goodness to look forward to.


Damn. Hope you're okay
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Was that a bit of backwards masking? I suddenly feel like the Devil wants me to go burn down a Fotomat, but we don't have them any more...


R.O.F.L.

If you see Mr. Roark waving at you from outside of the Fotomat and Tattoo is working the window, keeeeep on driving man because it's Randall Flagg in disguise and he's looking for a fresh meal.

I'm back if only for a moment, still unpacking in Florida and assessing the damages but damn glad to be here. We almost didn't make it, the moving truck blew up in Podunk, Lousyana.

I feel sad that apparently I missed some external drama based on Weeners....sounds like it was fun?
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oh Fark Philter, you never phail to amoose me!
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Pista: ultraluzer: Dammit, missed the beginning. Having spent the last eight hours in an A&E waiting room, I'm just glad there's still an hour and a half of aural goodness to look forward to.

Damn. Hope you're okay


It's only the A&E waiting room; imagine how bad it would be if it was the Discovery Channel waiting room.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Pista: ultraluzer: Dammit, missed the beginning. Having spent the last eight hours in an A&E waiting room, I'm just glad there's still an hour and a half of aural goodness to look forward to.

Damn. Hope you're okay

It's only the A&E waiting room; imagine how bad it would be if it was the Discovery Channel waiting room.


LOLOLOLOL
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What, no fava beans?
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pista: ultraluzer: Dammit, missed the beginning. Having spent the last eight hours in an A&E waiting room, I'm just glad there's still an hour and a half of aural goodness to look forward to.

Damn. Hope you're okay


Cheers. Looks like the vaccine is disagreeing with me, manifesting in two weeks of splitting headaches. Got codeine and anti-inflammatory meds, can't drink for a bit now.
Yay, Shirley! <3
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ultraluzer: Pista: ultraluzer: Dammit, missed the beginning. Having spent the last eight hours in an A&E waiting room, I'm just glad there's still an hour and a half of aural goodness to look forward to.

Damn. Hope you're okay

Cheers. Looks like the vaccine is disagreeing with me, manifesting in two weeks of splitting headaches. Got codeine and anti-inflammatory meds, can't drink for a bit now.
Yay, Shirley! <3


Get well soon.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ultraluzer: Pista: ultraluzer: Dammit, missed the beginning. Having spent the last eight hours in an A&E waiting room, I'm just glad there's still an hour and a half of aural goodness to look forward to.

Damn. Hope you're okay

Cheers. Looks like the vaccine is disagreeing with me, manifesting in two weeks of splitting headaches. Got codeine and anti-inflammatory meds, can't drink for a bit now.
Yay, Shirley! <3


Get well soon.
& I concur.
Yay, Shirley <3
 
