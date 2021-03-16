 Skip to content
 
Couple attempts to recreate Evel Knievel's jump of Snake River Canyon in a Ford pickup and camper and with similar results
19
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, I hope they got the both of them some new undies after the rescue
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Idaho how it happened!
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Two Montana based articles.

Big Sky trifecta is now in play.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
jasonpatrickrothery.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And their little dogs too!
 
jtown
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Why is "safety chains" in air quotes?
 
drogg
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jtown: Why is "safety chains" in air quotes?


I was wondering that too. It seems like they did their job and then some.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jtown: Why is "safety chains" in air quotes?


Because they're not for this type of safety?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

drogg: jtown: Why is "safety chains" in air quotes?

I was wondering that too. It seems like they did their job and then some.


The trailer is probably in comparatively very good shape
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Neither appeared to have life threatening injuries but both appeared to thoroughly shiat their pants.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I can just see the wife turning to the husband who was driving and saying " Wel, here's another nice mess you've gotten me into".
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"I've always loved you."
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wife: "I told you many times to attach the chains to the trailer but noooooo, you never listen to me but you did this time because I nagged you and nagged you because you hate my mom and who's Lisa? I'm glad you finally listened. because we'd be dead. Dead! Ugh! My mom was right! Your an idiot and you never listen to...hey! What are you doing??"
Fireman "The poor guy jumped"
 
wiredroach
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
***proceed to the route***
 
kokomo61
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

drogg: jtown: Why is "safety chains" in air quotes?

I was wondering that too. It seems like they did their job and then some.


They could have used a bungee cord.

GMC Truck Bungee Jumping
Youtube G_dXgp4dpAE
 
zeroflight222 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
what the cat dragged in [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The Long, Long Trailer: Not Making the Grade
Youtube Z57zQNujPyY
 
