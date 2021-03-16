 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Thrillist)   Irish castle saved by A: Historical Society? B: Grassroots conservation efforts? or C: Rock and Roll?   (thrillist.com) divider line
12
    More: Interesting, County Meath, River Boyne, Visitor attractions in County Meath, Slane, Slane Castle, Newgrange, gray castle, Battle of the Boyne  
•       •       •

911 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Mar 2021 at 4:05 PM (2 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
D: Scottish MILFs
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've been planning on rereading Soul Music.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not , Rock and  Role built a city
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slade - Run Runaway 1984
Youtube 23FjDtbVIkY
 
hubcity
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It didn't fall over and sink into the swamp?
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Came to post Slade video. Happy to see someone beat me to it.
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This reminds me. When I was back in high school (back in the 80s) I had a dream that one day I would go to Castle Donington and see the Monsters of Rock tour. It somehow always had a dozen bands that I would have loved to see all playing at the same place. Never got to live the dream, but man I wish I could have.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many Africans Bono has killed by virture of The Clap
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a strong enough foundation on which to build an entire city.
 
Mellotiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "The worst that happened was someone threw a bottle on stage while U2 was performing."

The person by whom the bottle was thrown would probably disagree with that statement.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She started shaking to that fine, fine music You know, her life was saved by rock and roll
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Slane Castle?

(clicks)

Slane Castle.

Parents are from the area (Boyne Valley), so getting a kick.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.