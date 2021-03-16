 Skip to content
(The Drive)   We're not saying Area 51 had a beach party last weekend, but Area 51 had a beach party last weekend   (thedrive.com) divider line
20
    More: Interesting, Air traffic control, California, Nevada, Pacific Ocean, Tonopah Test Range, exact route, Tonopah Test Range Airport, R-4807A  
•       •       •

20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Which way to the beach, boys?

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They were just coordinating transportation to Herogasm.  Nothing to see here.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The aliens from Planet Pi.  Once they start ciphering, they just can't stop.
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A high school history teacher liked to tell a story about being stationed in Nevada for a late-night radar-watching shift. At some point, they got a phone call from a high-ranking officer asking them to watch their radar screens for anything "unusual". They watched their screen and got one blip of something going so fast their system was only able to tag it the one time.

They told the officer, "we did see something!" and the officer immediately says, "no you didn't" and hung up the phone.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just a test flight.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Great_Milenko: They were just coordinating transportation to Herogasm.  Nothing to see here.


Between 1715 and 2015 local the next day.  So almost certain that whatever is flying in and out is doing so at nighttime.  And it will be above 45,000 feet, with the FL450-FL600 block just reserved so it can descend.
So, we have what is likely a literally and figuratively black aircraft descending from 60,000 to 45,000 feet over the Nevada desert at night.
That was nothing to see, unless you had some really awesome optics.
You know what did have really awesome optics?  That plane.  And those optics probably saw a lot of what they were hoping to find.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There is a Air Force radar installation at Pillar Point near San Francisco..One thing they COULD be
doing is sending a test flight out there to see what kind of cross section they get from the various
radar systems, and  trying different distances/altitudes without any terrain in the way...
That would be my guess...A lot of work at Groom Lake seems to revolve around more than just
making sure a plane has X flight characteristics and more to do with the nitty gritty of tracking and
minimizing radar, heat, etc..
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
On the shores of beautiful Groom Lake?
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: There is a Air Force radar installation at Pillar Point near San Francisco..One thing they COULD be
doing is sending a test flight out there to see what kind of cross section they get from the various
radar systems, and  trying different distances/altitudes without any terrain in the way...
That would be my guess...A lot of work at Groom Lake seems to revolve around more than just
making sure a plane has X flight characteristics and more to do with the nitty gritty of tracking and
minimizing radar, heat, etc..


Yep. There's a thousand things that could be going on.  It's fun to speculate, but you'll never know for sure unless you're part of the operation, or in a support function, somehow.  Hell, I've run support tasks for some tests in my past with AFRL where I still had no idea what was being tested.  I just knew that I was supposed to operate certain equipment in a certain set of configurations, and wait for more instructions from the test lead as the day went on.  In that case, I might speculate with my coworkers, but never in public, and certainly not on an internet message board.
 
gbv23
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TommyDeuce: Which way to the beach, boys?

[live.staticflickr.com image 768x1024]


So, Xeno's what, an A-cup?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

gbv23: [i.imgur.com image 375x539]


That cover looks pretty Tingle-y.

Which one of them gets pounded in the butt?
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Probably just Biden or Harris meeting with their Reptilian overlords.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: TommyDeuce: Which way to the beach, boys?

[live.staticflickr.com image 768x1024]

So, Xeno's what, an A-cup?


IT IS NOT THE SIZE OF THE GLAND HUMAN, IT IS WHAT YOU SECRETE!
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just a safe test corridor for project Auroa, or whatever they're upgrading the SR-71's engines for.
 
MSkow
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Probably transporting next-gen Jewish space lasers for Grand Emperor Hugo Chavez
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ALTRVs are very common. That one passes over a specific point of interest at very high altitude does not confirm street lights.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gbv23: [i.imgur.com image 375x539]


Navy Officer: "Well, I'm ready for that anal probe whenever you are.  RAWRRR"
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Which way to the beach, boys?

[live.staticflickr.com image 768x1024]


I've got the weirdest boner right now.

/wait, that's not a boner
//it's a chestburster
 
The Fark Filter [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Miller Lite | Television Commercial | 1992 | Aliens
Youtube zSRKz90L2mM
 
