(Tampa Bay Times)   Florida man now offers a walking "cult tour" of the downtown Clearwater area, AKA Scientology HQ. Xenu not pleased   (tampabay.com) divider line
    Scientology, L. Ron Hubbard, Clearwater, Florida, Church of Scientology, Cult City Tours, Operating Thetan, Ted Reinhard, Free Zone  
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I always have wanted to protest in front of Scientology HQ, carrying a sign with two sides.

One side would ask, "What is the difference between Satanism and Scientology?"

The other side would answer, "Satanism is a real religion."
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Heh.

I had an great time in Clearwater back in January....and I totally forgot about the Scientology thing until I came back home.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

I take it you mean Clearwater Beach.

Because the downtown part on the peninsula seems pretty soulless.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Whoops....you are right...Clearwater Beach.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm going this Saturday. I live in Clearwater and was raised in that cult for 30+ years.   I tried to go this past Saturday but it was sold out because that was Hubbard's birthday... which is the cultiest day of all for those psychos.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My wife and I kinda do this already, laughing at all the Trump flags still up while we walk the neighborhood. Should I start selling tickets to join us?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He received a "coaching memo" that year after he said any student who disrupted the educational process to participate in a vigil for the Parkland school massacre is "no longer an activist, you're a terrorist."

He seems as wacky as the Scientologists. They deserve each other.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I wonder how many of those businesses are renting in buildings owned by the Scientolgists?  I've heard they own a lot of the real estate in the City.  Don't want to piss of the landlord.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 4 hours ago  

As soon as I read this I realized the guy isn't right in the head. On the other hand, he's spot-on about how Scientology took over Clearwater ages ago.
 
bluefelix
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Anyone who has been to downtown Clearwater knows it is an empty husk of a city space. It isn't empty like those fake Disneyesque communities. It feels like an eerie darkness lurking just under the surface. The uniformed drones walking around probably contribute to that feeling.

Side note: Clearwater *BEACH*, over the bridge, is a completely different and fun place.
 
king of vegas [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Probably evangelical. They love guns and hate Scientology.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Three months ago I had a Medicaid dentist in Clearwater try to extort me for $125 to remove a tooth, two total for $250. If you know anything about Medicaid, you know they certainly pay for everything to do with a simple extraction that doesn't require surgery.

I now have to find a new dentist and get them to bar this woman from doing Medicare/Medicaid work, which is her whole practice.
 
Brett Kavanaugh's teeth
‘’ 3 hours ago  

You can be crazy as an outhouse rat and still speak some truth.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Florida is ripe with that. Remember that black cult that tried to pull that shiat in Miami?
/Can't remember the name
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's been done before.  Johnny Vegas knows

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Found it https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yahweh_​b​en_Yahweh
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Interesting point but incorrect. A religion doesn't stop being a religion just because no one believes in it, or if it becomes unpopular. See Zeus and the Mt Olympus gang or the Egyptian Pharoahs, full fledged religions that no one believes in anymore. I've argued with Christians time and again about who were the pagans (and what it meant) in the ancient world.

I would go with something like "Religion shouldn't require payment" which strikes at the heart of my issues with Co$ and other churches.

/money changers, all of them
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I wonder if he tried to create his own bogus Masonic lodge too?  Dwight York and other religious cranks did that sort of thing.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I much prefer the "Henry Flagler was a Bastard" horse carriage tour of St. Augustine.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

It's just a sarcastic joke.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Badafuco: I'm going this Saturday. I live in Clearwater and was raised in that cult for 30+ years.   I tried to go this past Saturday but it was sold out because that was Hubbard's birthday... which is the cultiest day of all for those psychos.


Last night my wife and I discovered that we started binge-watching the Leah Remini docu-series on Netflix on what turned out to be LRH's Birthday...we were most amused.

/have heard from a first hand source that the Scientology started as a bar bet at a Worldcon story is true
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 3 hours ago  

That's a pretty spot-on description of "downtown" Clearwater. That said, the best falafel stand in Tampa Bay (Mana Mana) is on the outside of downtown, on Park St. across from the bus station.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wonderful tale about the kind of community cohesion normally fostered by Scientologists when they decide they don't like something. I look forward to their brain-bending propaganda magazine's expose about how the Cult City Tours founder's mothers are all whores.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The COS property holdings are boggling - just the value of the Clearwater buildings, Los Angeles superblock, and NYC Theater District buildings alone - for a group with an active membership understood to be around maybe 15,000 now.

It was closer to 100,000 real believers in their heyday (roughly 1990-95... before the internet exposed their tactics). They bought a whole lot of property then, and have kept it off the tax rolls since.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"We're not a cult city, that's a misrepresentation," Mayor Frank Hibbard said about the home town of the cult started by L. Ron Hubbard.

Hmmmm...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Weird. There was a Yahweh church/cult in Missouri back in 70s and 80s, but they were White supremacists, and for some reason (consequences of "original sin?") hated people with disabilities. Been cool to see them fight.

/ Cool Scientology Bro #1 Houston- had a booth for my non profit civil rights employer at the Latino Book Fair. Pretty big event. Lots of Hispanic elected officials and candidates, celebrities (Edward James Olmos and Cheech Marin were integral in the events nationwide). The weirdest thing, the farking Scientologists had the most and the largest booths,bloke easily 1/4 of the total public sponsored space at this event that was taking up half of the giant George R. Brown conference center.

// Cool Scientology Bro #2 Seattle- the Scientologists and the Jehovah's would often set up across the street from each other near Link station entrances in downtown. I spent any number of lunch breaks, eating my whatever lunch counter meals on my feet in the drizzle waiting for a rumble. All I ever saw was nervous glances from the JW crowd.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 3 hours ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Florida is ripe with that. Remember that black cult that tried to pull that shiat in Miami?
/Can't remember the name


Well, point taken but what you say is not exactly true. Sure, there are weirdo's here but I'm pretty sure California and Utah have more experience with those cults cropping up regularly. How Scientology landed in Florida, however, is still a mystery to me.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Well, point taken but what you say is not exactly true. Sure, there are weirdo's here but I'm pretty sure California and Utah have more experience with those cults cropping up regularly. How Scientology landed in Florida, however, is still a mystery to me.


30 year old Pulitzer Prize winning article on this.


Behind the Bastards podcast on L. Ron Hubbard part 1. There are 3 or 4 episodes on this.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Interesting, thanks for the link.

When I was first in the Army in California, I answered a flier that claimed to offer a "Personality Test"; they sent you a form to fill out and return by mail. In return I was sent an invitation to an analysis of my "test" at an office that was close by. In short, it was a Scientology scam. When I got to the office...a nice location in Monterey...I was immediately taken in by a "counselor" who wouldn't you know did an excellent job at "regressing" me...a type of hypnosis...but for some reason at one point I was able to shake myself out of it. When I did, I got up and threw a chair at the gut when I saw the clock and realized three hours had passed and I had no memory of that passage. At that point in time I realize 3 hours had passed; zero memory of it other them getting me to talk about relatives of mine who passed away. Those folks did, in fact, fark with my mind...I have no idea how the process of regression really works but it did; I'm guessing they were taking advantage of my vuneralbilties (sp?) at that time in my life.

fark those Scientologists.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fark those Scientologists.


Apologies for the various typos:  That's what happens when your fingers try to get the point out too quickly. I'm sure you folks got the point, though.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.xenu.net/
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
On one side: "We. Are. Not. A. Cult. City. It. Is. Not. Beneficial. To Restaurants. Restaurants. Will. Not. Seat. These. Tours. We. Are. Not. A. Cult City. Xenu. Is. The. Creator. Of. The. Universe."

On the other: "All the news is fake. Don't believe me, then you are a commie terrorist"

Got to love messed up religious wars. Where's my popcorn?
 
