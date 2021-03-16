 Skip to content
(CNN)   Sometimes it's hard to believe how racist and backwards Abe Lincoln was, especially when you consider how much Internet reading he did and how brave he was with household objects   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Slavery, Abraham Lincoln, Race, African American, White people, Black people, American Civil War, Frederick Douglass  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He was the first former president to flirt with a black woman on tv in STTOS when he called Uhura a lovely n-word.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Judging people long-dead to history by the ideals that many of us hold today will always make those long-gone appear deficient.

Judge them by their deeds, by their orders given, by whether they left the world a better place than when they came to prominence.

We can compare and contrast two leaders that were in power at the same time.  Lincoln, President of the United States, and Leopold II, King of Belgium.  Lincoln's leadership led to the end of slavery in those states that went into rebellion over trying to keep slavery, and ultimately to the end of legal slavery throughout the United States.  Leopold II subjugated Belgian Congo and ordered harsh treatment of the Africans that were living there in order to force them to provide resources to him, to the point of permanent maiming and murder when quotas weren't met.

Whatever Lincoln's personal beliefs on race or other traits beyond the control of the individual were, he objectively did good for the Black people that prior to him collectively had very few rights and may have individually had no rights at all depending on where they were born or lived.  We can acknowledge Lincoln's personal flaws and failings, judged both contemporary to attitudes when he lived and to ideals today, while still celebrating his accomplishments and the imprinted desire to continue to make improvements to equality that his administration heightened even if his primary goals were themselves much more pragmatic.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stop looking backwards assholes!

Oh my god... our progress is what we do going forward. There are SOME historical things we need to fix like the whole Confederacy thing, Indian treaties and others, but come on now...

You have x amount of time in your short life. Use it to change important sh*t and improve the lives of people today.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's amazing that he had the time to invent Lincoln Logs.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not sure what's complicated about wanting to send people back to Africa.
That's not complicated or nuanced.
Slavery was ended because it would have resulted in lots of white people losing their lives at some point in time when the slaves were sick and tired of your stupidity.
 
trialpha
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Stop looking backwards assholes!

Oh my god... our progress is what we do going forward. There are SOME historical things we need to fix like the whole Confederacy thing, Indian treaties and others, but come on now...

You have x amount of time in your short life. Use it to change important sh*t and improve the lives of people today.


But how would we feel better about ourselves and/or make ourselves appear better (while not actually doing anything) if not for condemning the past?
 
crackpancake
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Rapmaster2000: It's amazing that he had the time to invent Lincoln Logs.


And the Lincoln tunnel!
 
M-G
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA:
There is also the well-known story of how Lincoln, as a young man, stumbled upon a slave auction in New Orleans and watched with disgust as bidders pinched the flesh of a Black woman and made her trot like a horse to test her fitness. Lincoln reportedly said to a friend regarding slavery: "If ever I get a chance to hit that thing [slavery], I'll hit it hard."

Are we sure he was referring to slavery there?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
tl;dr:  Lincoln's views on race were enlightened for the time.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Politicians then and now tell people what they want to hear.  But like LBJ, the proof of his legacy is what he did.  Not what he said.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

trialpha: NewportBarGuy: Stop looking backwards assholes!

Oh my god... our progress is what we do going forward. There are SOME historical things we need to fix like the whole Confederacy thing, Indian treaties and others, but come on now...

You have x amount of time in your short life. Use it to change important sh*t and improve the lives of people today.

But how would we feel better about ourselves and/or make ourselves appear better (while not actually doing anything) if not for condemning the past?


Or, how do we remove Tucker from television if we won't even acknowledge our past horrible behavior?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Rapmaster2000: It's amazing that he had the time to invent Lincoln Logs.


Abe also invented Pick Up Sticks, Monkeys In A Barrel and the Pop-A-Matic line of games.
 
vermiis
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA:

"There is also the well-known story of how Lincoln stumbled upon a slave auction in New Orleans and watched [...] as bidders pinched the flesh of a Black woman [...] 'If ever I get a chance to hit that thing, I'll hit it hard.'"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Juc
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ya know none of your presidents were demi-gods.
They were all human and that means they probably sucked in some ways,
Ain't nobody perfect.
Even Mother Theresa was a bit of a jerk.

I don't think ignoring that people were a-holes way back when is necessarily a good move either. Learn what you can from the past and realize that everybody had feet of clay.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TWX: Judging people long-dead to history by the ideals that many of us hold today will always make those long-gone appear deficient.

Judge them by their deeds, by their orders given, by whether they left the world a better place than when they came to prominence.

We can compare and contrast two leaders that were in power at the same time.  Lincoln, President of the United States, and Leopold II, King of Belgium.  Lincoln's leadership led to the end of slavery in those states that went into rebellion over trying to keep slavery, and ultimately to the end of legal slavery throughout the United States.  Leopold II subjugated Belgian Congo and ordered harsh treatment of the Africans that were living there in order to force them to provide resources to him, to the point of permanent maiming and murder when quotas weren't met.

Whatever Lincoln's personal beliefs on race or other traits beyond the control of the individual were, he objectively did good for the Black people that prior to him collectively had very few rights and may have individually had no rights at all depending on where they were born or lived.  We can acknowledge Lincoln's personal flaws and failings, judged both contemporary to attitudes when he lived and to ideals today, while still celebrating his accomplishments and the imprinted desire to continue to make improvements to equality that his administration heightened even if his primary goals were themselves much more pragmatic.


Yes; but how does that feed the outrage machine today?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

sinko swimo: Rapmaster2000: It's amazing that he had the time to invent Lincoln Logs.

Abe also invented Pick Up Sticks, Monkeys In A Barrel and the Pop-A-Matic line of games.


Never mind those trinkets, I wanna know how he got the idea for LinkedIn.
 
stuffy
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is getting old. Getting mad at 19th century men for not having 21st century values.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

xanadian: TWX: Judging people long-dead to history by the ideals that many of us hold today will always make those long-gone appear deficient.

Judge them by their deeds, by their orders given, by whether they left the world a better place than when they came to prominence.

We can compare and contrast two leaders that were in power at the same time.  Lincoln, President of the United States, and Leopold II, King of Belgium.  Lincoln's leadership led to the end of slavery in those states that went into rebellion over trying to keep slavery, and ultimately to the end of legal slavery throughout the United States.  Leopold II subjugated Belgian Congo and ordered harsh treatment of the Africans that were living there in order to force them to provide resources to him, to the point of permanent maiming and murder when quotas weren't met.

Whatever Lincoln's personal beliefs on race or other traits beyond the control of the individual were, he objectively did good for the Black people that prior to him collectively had very few rights and may have individually had no rights at all depending on where they were born or lived.  We can acknowledge Lincoln's personal flaws and failings, judged both contemporary to attitudes when he lived and to ideals today, while still celebrating his accomplishments and the imprinted desire to continue to make improvements to equality that his administration heightened even if his primary goals were themselves much more pragmatic.

Yes; but how does that feed the outrage machine today?


Just give this thread a few hours and you'll see.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 2 hours ago  

waxbeans: trialpha: NewportBarGuy: Stop looking backwards assholes!

Oh my god... our progress is what we do going forward. There are SOME historical things we need to fix like the whole Confederacy thing, Indian treaties and others, but come on now...

You have x amount of time in your short life. Use it to change important sh*t and improve the lives of people today.

But how would we feel better about ourselves and/or make ourselves appear better (while not actually doing anything) if not for condemning the past?

Or, how do we remove Tucker from television if we won't even acknowledge our past horrible behavior?


You know how you remove Tucker from television? DON'T WATCH HIM. Or is that too simple of a concept for you?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 hours ago  

stuffy: This is getting old. Getting mad at 19th century men for not having 21st century values.


Don't even get me started on Genghis Khan's views on property rights.
 
lysdexic [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA:
Lincoln's evolution is precisely why so many different people with different agendas can cite him because he was full of "splendid inconsistency," Blight, the historian, once wrote in an essay.

"Lincoln has long been infinitely malleable," Blight wrote. "He can serve as everyone's aid or tool in one struggle over historical memory after another."

This is the biggest thing, imo. Quoting Lincoln is almost like quoting the Bible. You'll always find something. It's worth a read.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Stop looking backwards assholes!

Oh my god... our progress is what we do going forward. There are SOME historical things we need to fix like the whole Confederacy thing, Indian treaties and others, but come on now...

You have x amount of time in your short life. Use it to change important sh*t and improve the lives of people today.


What, spending a million bucks renaming school buildings children can't even enter right now isn't progress?
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Rapmaster2000: It's amazing that he had the time to invent Lincoln Logs.


I thought his band was good but MTV played those songs to death.
 
Abox
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lincoln, like the presidents before him and most after, did not show through policy or rhetoric that Black lives ever mattered to them outside of human capital and as casualties of wealth building,

He threw a fair amount of white lives at the problem too as I recall.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

stuffy: This is getting old. Getting mad at 19th century men for not having 21st century values.


You can't expect people to judge themselves can you? NO!!! MUCH easier to target dead people from a couple of centuries back instead.
 
catmandu
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Since when do our heroes have to be perfect? Yes, Lincoln had what we see as outdated views on black people. Yes, MLK had affairs. Yes, Oskar Schindler was a war profiteer and member of the Nazi party. Yes, Gandhi was racist.

All this tells me is that they were normal people like me who rose to the occasion when something needed to be done, often evolving into more compassionate people during the process.
 
baorao
‘’ 2 hours ago  
so Republicans want to be the party of Lincoln again?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not surprising at all, really, given the time he lived. Consider how far we've actually moved given that he was considered daring in his time...
 
tansa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pretty much everyone was racist back then. Pretty much everyone is still racist today (yes, even you, the studies and data support it.) The only difference is that until Trump, it had at least gotten to the point where outwardly showing racism was stigmatized for the most part.
 
Muta
‘’ 2 hours ago  

crackpancake: Rapmaster2000: It's amazing that he had the time to invent Lincoln Logs.

And the Lincoln tunnel!


He had an entire luxury auto company well before Henry Ford cranked out the Model T.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TWX: Judging people long-dead to history by the ideals that many of us hold today will always make those long-gone appear deficient.

Judge them by their deeds, by their orders given, by whether they left the world a better place than when they came to prominence.

We can compare and contrast two leaders that were in power at the same time.  Lincoln, President of the United States, and Leopold II, King of Belgium.  Lincoln's leadership led to the end of slavery in those states that went into rebellion over trying to keep slavery, and ultimately to the end of legal slavery throughout the United States.  Leopold II subjugated Belgian Congo and ordered harsh treatment of the Africans that were living there in order to force them to provide resources to him, to the point of permanent maiming and murder when quotas weren't met.

Whatever Lincoln's personal beliefs on race or other traits beyond the control of the individual were, he objectively did good for the Black people that prior to him collectively had very few rights and may have individually had no rights at all depending on where they were born or lived.  We can acknowledge Lincoln's personal flaws and failings, judged both contemporary to attitudes when he lived and to ideals today, while still celebrating his accomplishments and the imprinted desire to continue to make improvements to equality that his administration heightened even if his primary goals were themselves much more pragmatic.


But he didn't have a verified checkmark so he should be canceled.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

waxbeans: I'm not sure what's complicated about wanting to send people back to Africa.
That's not complicated or nuanced.
Slavery was ended because it would have resulted in lots of white people losing their lives at some point in time when the slaves were sick and tired of your stupidity.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 2 hours ago  

waxbeans: I'm not sure what's complicated about wanting to send people back to Africa.
That's not complicated or nuanced.
Slavery was ended because it would have resulted in lots of white people losing their lives at some point in time when the slaves were sick and tired of your stupidity.


African repatriation is a little bit of a complex subject. Was it as racist as maintaining slavery? Absolutely not. But there was a little bit of racism involved with it. The theory basically was, white and black people are never going to be able to get along in this country, so  White people get to stay here, and black people have to go set up a whole new lives for themselves in a country they don't know.

The thing we forget about that repatriation idea almost to centuries later, was it it came from the sense of white and black people never being able to coexist, and people were looking for any sort of solution. And given the behavior of a lot of white people in the 150 years after abolishing slavery, that theory held some water.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Rapmaster2000: It's amazing that he had the time to invent Lincoln Logs.


Well you eat enough roughage it comes out hard enough to chip the toilet.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TWX: Judging people long-dead to history by the ideals that many of us hold today will always make those long-gone appear deficient.


Ah yes, the "product of their time" argument. 

The logical fallacy with this argument is that there were plenty of people in the 19th, 18th, 17th, etc. centuries who were abolitionists and believed in equal rights for all. The fact that people wait to switch their position until their viewpoint is in the minority is exactly the problem and cowardly.
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 2 hours ago  

waxbeans: I'm not sure what's complicated about wanting to send people back to Africa.
That's not complicated or nuanced.


That view wasn't complicated or nuanced. But Lincoln was. He also publicly advocated black voting rights just days before his assassination. So the notion that he was somehow the same as the vicious white supremacists of his day, or even those abolitionists who abhorred slavery, but nonetheless would have denied blacks the franchise, is incorrect.

I'm very curious about this high school that changed its name because of "Lincoln's treatment of Native Americans." For awhile a I saw an incident where the military sought to execute NAs who attacked a US military installation presented as "executing NAs on Lincoln's orders."

That's a hell of a spin to put on it. Much to the military's chagrin, Lincoln pardoned those NAs whose "only crime was waging war on the United States." If they only killed soldiers, they went free. He only allowed criminal prosecution of those who harmed civilians too.

So yes, he was a racist. He was also very genuinely progressive and humanitarian for his time. And he was America's greatest president, though he only beat out FDR and Washington for the title by inches.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 2 hours ago  

UNC_Samurai: waxbeans: I'm not sure what's complicated about wanting to send people back to Africa.
That's not complicated or nuanced.
Slavery was ended because it would have resulted in lots of white people losing their lives at some point in time when the slaves were sick and tired of your stupidity.

African repatriation is a little bit of a complex subject. Was it as racist as maintaining slavery? Absolutely not. But there was a little bit of racism involved with it. The theory basically was, white and black people are never going to be able to get along in this country, so  White people get to stay here, and black people have to go set up a whole new lives for themselves in a country they don't know.

The thing we forget about that repatriation idea almost to centuries later, was it it came from the sense of white and black people never being able to coexist, and people were looking for any sort of solution. And given the behavior of a lot of white people in the 150 years after abolishing slavery, that theory held some water.


Repatriation was also a nice sounding way to get people killed. People often forget that many slaves ancestors were the losers in tribal wars, sold by the victors. Sending them back (even much later) to a situation they had no clue about, or even an entirely separate area from which their ancestors were originally from, would have probably resulted in many getting killed.

I'm sure there were some backing repatriation  who thought they'd be doing the former slaves a favor, but that was just ignorant.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

waxbeans: I'm not sure what's complicated about wanting to send people back to Africa.
That's not complicated or nuanced.
Slavery was ended because it would have resulted in lots of white people losing their lives at some point in time when the slaves were sick and tired of your stupidity.


Most of the people that were enslaved in 1860 weren't from Africa.  Their ancestors were from Africa, but they were not.  If I remember my history correctly, Liberia was an experiment with resettling freed slaves in Africa.  It has not worked out well, largely because the Black people resettled in Liberia had about as much in common with the indigenous Africans already living there as any American of European ancestry has with them.  Culturally both groups were alien to the other.
 
tansa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

thornhill: TWX: Judging people long-dead to history by the ideals that many of us hold today will always make those long-gone appear deficient.

Ah yes, the "product of their time" argument. 

The logical fallacy with this argument is that there were plenty of people in the 19th, 18th, 17th, etc. centuries who were abolitionists and believed in equal rights for all. The fact that people wait to switch their position until their viewpoint is in the minority is exactly the problem and cowardly.


There were not plenty of people who believed in equal rights for all at the time, who were not the people who didn't have equal rights. There were people who believed slavery was a problem, but equality, not so much. That would have been a rare exception.
 
valenumr
‘’ 2 hours ago  

tansa: Pretty much everyone was racist back then. Pretty much everyone is still racist today (yes, even you, the studies and data support it.) The only difference is that until Trump, it had at least gotten to the point where outwardly showing racism was stigmatized for the most part.


It's still stigmatized. But over the last decade a bunch of assholes found an echo chamber safe space that allowed them to be openly racist with each other and it has spilled over into their public life. At least we know who they are now.
 
Abox
‘’ 2 hours ago  

catmandu: Since when do our heroes have to be perfect? Yes, Lincoln had what we see as outdated views on black people. Yes, MLK had affairs. Yes, Oskar Schindler was a war profiteer and member of the Nazi party. Yes, Gandhi was racist.

All this tells me is that they were normal people like me who rose to the occasion when something needed to be done, often evolving into more compassionate people during the process.


OK that sounds perfectly reasona...GET HIM!!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

UNC_Samurai: waxbeans: I'm not sure what's complicated about wanting to send people back to Africa.
That's not complicated or nuanced.
Slavery was ended because it would have resulted in lots of white people losing their lives at some point in time when the slaves were sick and tired of your stupidity.

African repatriation is a little bit of a complex subject. Was it as racist as maintaining slavery? Absolutely not. But there was a little bit of racism involved with it. The theory basically was, white and black people are never going to be able to get along in this country, so  White people get to stay here, and black people have to go set up a whole new lives for themselves in a country they don't know.

The thing we forget about that repatriation idea almost to centuries later, was it it came from the sense of white and black people never being able to coexist, and people were looking for any sort of solution. And given the behavior of a lot of white people in the 150 years after abolishing slavery, that theory held some water.


Sure. But. Why an ocean away? WTH? I'm sorry, but you don't get to even contemplate sending someone an ocean away when you drag them across an ocean to begin with.
Fine you can't coexist but you don't get to send them all the way back to Africa.  That anyone thought / thinks that's reasonable is beyond understanding and deserving of a anvil to the Head. They should have been given their own nation here. And given money. Indefinitely. Just like we did with native Americans and reservations.
At the end of the day slave masters got completely away with being pieces of garbage who felt owning a human was the correct way to get a cotton field picked.
 
valenumr
‘’ 2 hours ago  

thornhill: TWX: Judging people long-dead to history by the ideals that many of us hold today will always make those long-gone appear deficient.

Ah yes, the "product of their time" argument. 

The logical fallacy with this argument is that there were plenty of people in the 19th, 18th, 17th, etc. centuries who were abolitionists and believed in equal rights for all. The fact that people wait to switch their position until their viewpoint is in the minority is exactly the problem and cowardly.


It's not a fallacy. Some people were progressive. Hopefully over time good ideas establish themselves as minority opinion. This does happen, just not overnight.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TWX: Judging people long-dead to history by the ideals that many of us hold today will always make those long-gone appear deficient.


More importantly, it makes those doing the judging feel righteous in comparison to revered historical figures.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nullandvoid744: waxbeans: I'm not sure what's complicated about wanting to send people back to Africa.
That's not complicated or nuanced.

That view wasn't complicated or nuanced. But Lincoln was. He also publicly advocated black voting rights just days before his assassination. So the notion that he was somehow the same as the vicious white supremacists of his day, or even those abolitionists who abhorred slavery, but nonetheless would have denied blacks the franchise, is incorrect.

I'm very curious about this high school that changed its name because of "Lincoln's treatment of Native Americans." For awhile a I saw an incident where the military sought to execute NAs who attacked a US military installation presented as "executing NAs on Lincoln's orders."

That's a hell of a spin to put on it. Much to the military's chagrin, Lincoln pardoned those NAs whose "only crime was waging war on the United States." If they only killed soldiers, they went free. He only allowed criminal prosecution of those who harmed civilians too.

So yes, he was a racist. He was also very genuinely progressive and humanitarian for his time. And he was America's greatest president, though he only beat out FDR and Washington for the title by inches.


Maybe. Fair enough. But, I don't know if I agree with waging the civil War.
I don't know what we won by winning that war aside from still having to deal with the South.
AND I say that while sitting in mother farking Texas


of all places
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thornhill: TWX: Judging people long-dead to history by the ideals that many of us hold today will always make those long-gone appear deficient.

Ah yes, the "product of their time" argument.

The logical fallacy with this argument is that there were plenty of people in the 19th, 18th, 17th, etc. centuries who were abolitionists and believed in equal rights for all. The fact that people wait to switch their position until their viewpoint is in the minority is exactly the problem and cowardly.


I am well aware of Abolitionist movements in pre-Civil-War America, with the arguments going back prior to even the Revolutionary War and the founding of the country.

My point is that while Slavery was a stain on the nation and recognized by many as such even from the eighteenth century, there were lots of Americans that were apathetic towards it.  They neither owned slaves nor lived where slavery was widely practiced, and if they had opinions against it, those opinions were not rooted in calls to action.

Lincoln may well have been apathetically-opposed to slavery prior to his political prominence, but when it was time for him to rise to the occasion he did, whatever the reasoning.  Even if the Civil War was a result of the South trying to break away in order to be pro-slavery and the Union fighting against the South because it was anti-secessionist, in the end Lincoln's acts turned the Union anti-slavery even if it required sorting out ending slavery in Union states that were not subject to the Emancipation Proclamation.

Believe it or not, most people don't have well-developed, thoroughly-reasoned opinions on every single topic.  Many people follow their peers on topics that they have no direct experience with until they're truly confronted with an issue and forced to evaluate to take a position of their own.  I have no doubt that Lincoln was just as subject to that as anyone else is.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: UNC_Samurai: waxbeans: I'm not sure what's complicated about wanting to send people back to Africa.
That's not complicated or nuanced.
Slavery was ended because it would have resulted in lots of white people losing their lives at some point in time when the slaves were sick and tired of your stupidity.

African repatriation is a little bit of a complex subject. Was it as racist as maintaining slavery? Absolutely not. But there was a little bit of racism involved with it. The theory basically was, white and black people are never going to be able to get along in this country, so  White people get to stay here, and black people have to go set up a whole new lives for themselves in a country they don't know.

The thing we forget about that repatriation idea almost to centuries later, was it it came from the sense of white and black people never being able to coexist, and people were looking for any sort of solution. And given the behavior of a lot of white people in the 150 years after abolishing slavery, that theory held some water.

Repatriation was also a nice sounding way to get people killed. People often forget that many slaves ancestors were the losers in tribal wars, sold by the victors. Sending them back (even much later) to a situation they had no clue about, or even an entirely separate area from which their ancestors were originally from, would have probably resulted in many getting killed.

I'm sure there were some backing repatriation  who thought they'd be doing the former slaves a favor, but that was just ignorant.


This.
And that stupid logic is still used to this very day.
We have idiot American politicians wanting to send american-born none Americans back to their country of origin.
LOL they don't speak the language you farking morons.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone knows that if they were born in centuries past, they would have been the wokest motherfarkers around, and would have been calling out racists left and right.

/<jerkoff.gif>
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marshmallow Jones: jerkoff.gif


But enough about your history on Fark
 
