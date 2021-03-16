 Skip to content
 
(The Conversation)   "40% of students at Australian universities may be going without food" - notice they didn't say alcohol or anti-venom   (theconversation.com) divider line
16
    University, Student, student food insecurity, Student Services Amenities Fund, International student, University of Melbourne, Food, Agriculture  
GodComplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A year or so back my Alma Mater sent out a donation request to alumni stating that more students were food insecure than ever. Yeah, ya know there is a simple solution to that... Stop increasing tuition every quarter.
 
Kooj
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nature finds a way.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GodComplex: A year or so back my Alma Mater sent out a donation request to alumni stating that more students were food insecure than ever. Yeah, ya know there is a simple solution to that... Stop increasing tuition every quarter.


But this is how you make conservatives man
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anti-venin
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is this different than how college students normally eat?

/ Just kidding food security is a really big deal and  America should play it's strength as a food production superpower for all that it's worth. It can do a lot to support our allies and avoid future hardships and potentially wars.
 
dukef [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Anti-venin


Beat me to it.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems more like it's about Australia is having issues feeding the "international students" and not Australian ones. It's like rapidly increasing your population has downsides or something.
(not a single white person, jesus christ)
 
jevans47403
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Anti-venin


Perfect comment. Was going to say the same thing.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Anti-venin


Oy the bugga bit me
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GodComplex: A year or so back my Alma Mater sent out a donation request to alumni stating that more students were food insecure than ever. Yeah, ya know there is a simple solution to that... Stop increasing tuition every quarter.


But the loans are guaranteed and we convinced everyone they're a failure if they don't go to college.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GodComplex: A year or so back my Alma Mater sent out a donation request to alumni stating that more students were food insecure than ever. Yeah, ya know there is a simple solution to that... Stop increasing tuition every quarter.


Goddamned anti-capitalists like yourself are going to make life for the billionaires a living hell.

......no not really. We're all just insects to them.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: How is this different than how college students normally eat?

/ Just kidding food security is a really big deal and  America should play it's strength as a food production superpower for all that it's worth. It can do a lot to support our allies and avoid future hardships and potentially wars.


Where is the profit in that?
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
One of my only saving graces in going to a service academy is that the chow hall always had food. I was stupid happy during finals week when they put out boxes of Dinty Moores for cadets to take.

Granted, I have permanent leg and lung injuries from the subpar military doctors, and I know I have an undiagnosed sleep disorder that started there...so that was the tradeoff.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And 100% of students were named Bruce or Sheila.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: AlgaeRancher: How is this different than how college students normally eat?

/ Just kidding food security is a really big deal and  America should play it's strength as a food production superpower for all that it's worth. It can do a lot to support our allies and avoid future hardships and potentially wars.

Where is the profit in that?


Cost-markup and grift are considered "indirect costs."
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When I went to high-school in Brisbane, my parents gave me money for lunch every day in addition to a small weekly allowance.  I never ate lunch.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.