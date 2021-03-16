 Skip to content
 
(Euro Weekly News)   What are the chances you will be charged with spying for flying a drone in a "sensitive zone" bearing in mind that the country you're in likes to hold Westerners hostage and any place can be a "sensitive zone"? Tag is for both tourist and country   (euroweeklynews.com) divider line
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Chris Porter - Iraq Iranian Border
Youtube eZ7DN3rT9eI
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sensitive Zone?"

Is that like the Swimsuit Area?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought why not fly my drone around when I was in Iran


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what you get for being a tourist and in a horrible Nation enjoy.
Not that being a tourist in America is a good idea either.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zero.

I don't own a drone, nor would I ever, and I don't tour outside my comfort zone.
 
kenundrummer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a tip...Just don't go there.  Why would you go there?!?!  Are you the idiot on Family Feud who said he'd like to go to Pakistan out of anywhere in the world?  Hey look, a gang controlled street, looks safe to me!  Idiots.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: That's what you get for being a tourist and in a horrible Nation enjoy.
Not that being a tourist in America is a good idea either.


US exceptionalism, ladies and gentlemen!!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude farked around and found out.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They deserve each other.

/ and stop calling these dipsh*ts "pilots"
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are the chances you will be charged with spying for flying a drone in a "sensitive zone" bearing in mind that the country you're in likes to hold Westerners hostage and any place can be a "sensitive zone"?

I'd think any country would arrest your for flying a drone up someone's butt...?
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: "Sensitive Zone?"

Is that like the Swimsuit Area?


I think it's like the back of a volkswagen.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sacre bleu!!!
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd love to visit Iran just not at the current time. Mind you that applies to quite a few countries including the US, Poland and Hungary.
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OFF WITH HIS HEAD!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They guy is either painfully stupid or he actual was spying. Either way, I'm not going to lose much sleep over it.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I thought why not fly my drone around when I was in Iran


[Fark user image 850x478]


I used to wear protection, then I thought "When am I gonna make it back to Tehran?"
 
Muzzleloader [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: They guy is either painfully stupid or he actual was spying. Either way, I'm not going to lose much sleep over it.


Yep.
The state dept response should be something like "execute him, and help flush the gene pool."
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next up on his world tour: shooting off fireworks near Best Korea's border
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groverpm: I'd love to visit Iran just not at the current time. Mind you that applies to quite a few countries including the US, Poland and Hungary.


Covid notwithstanding, Poland is about as good as it gets, right now.   Although I do miss all those small weekend markets near my grandmother's house back in the early 90s when we could periodically find all kinds of black market soviet military equipment behind the tablecloth of the guy selling knives and legal firearms.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Next up on his world tour: shooting off fireworks near Best Korea's border


I'd rather go to Amsterdam but apparently they're getting ready to ruin that so I'm stuck here
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why would you visit Iran anyway? And bring a drone?
 
p51d007
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why would ANY non Iranian want to "visit" Iran in the first place?
 
groverpm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: groverpm: I'd love to visit Iran just not at the current time. Mind you that applies to quite a few countries including the US, Poland and Hungary.

Covid notwithstanding, Poland is about as good as it gets, right now.   Although I do miss all those small weekend markets near my grandmother's house back in the early 90s when we could periodically find all kinds of black market soviet military equipment behind the tablecloth of the guy selling knives and legal firearms.


Yeah, I'm not loving all those "LGBT-free zone" or the anti-LGBT+ legislation currently being considered.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

p51d007: Why would ANY non Iranian want to "visit" Iran in the first place?


Rugs, food, archeological sites
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

groverpm: fuzzybacchus: groverpm: I'd love to visit Iran just not at the current time. Mind you that applies to quite a few countries including the US, Poland and Hungary.

Covid notwithstanding, Poland is about as good as it gets, right now.   Although I do miss all those small weekend markets near my grandmother's house back in the early 90s when we could periodically find all kinds of black market soviet military equipment behind the tablecloth of the guy selling knives and legal firearms.

Yeah, I'm not loving all those "LGBT-free zone" or the anti-LGBT+ legislation currently being considered.


😳
 
Tonto's Expanding Headband
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
On my list of places to visit as a tourist, Iran is down in the thousands.
 
