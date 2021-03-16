 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gizmodo)   Magnets, how do they taste?   (gizmodo.com) divider line
29
    More: Stupid, 2010s, Years in the future, Recent research, Swallowing, poison center cells, magnet-related calls, late January, increased need  
•       •       •

616 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Mar 2021 at 12:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh taste the delicious irony.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun Toy Banned Because Of Three Stupid Dead Kids

I bought a bunch of Zen Magnets during one of the periods when they were legal. Meet me on the Dark Web and I'll set you up.
 
skyotter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The study found that poison center cells involving children swallowing high-powered magnets went up substantially after 2017 in the U.S., following the reversal of a ban on these products enacted years earlier.

The best thing about these threads is always the people who rush in to claim that this isn't happening.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Fun Toy Banned Because Of Three Stupid Dead Kids

I bought a bunch of Zen Magnets during one of the periods when they were legal. Meet me on the Dark Web and I'll set you up.


I bought some of these in the blowout sale right before they went illegal the first time.
Fark user imageView Full Size

I've never been tempted to eat them. They do not look delicious.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I find magnets very attractive.
 
zez
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
These magnets are making me thirsty!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Problem solved
 
MythDragon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: [Fark user image 184x187]

Problem solved


Don't yuck my yum.
 
Samsonite Swan [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FTFA: They analyzed national poison control data from 2008 to 2019, looking specifically at calls that involved children under the age of 19 who swallowed magnets.

What about the 19+ year-old children who swallow magnets? Why not include them?
 
Chimpy McSquirrel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I once did it a woman whose children were well known by poison control that's all I got to add to this friend
 
dbrunker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, ranchers are shoving these down cows throats.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Ivo Shandor: Fun Toy Banned Because Of Three Stupid Dead Kids

I bought a bunch of Zen Magnets during one of the periods when they were legal. Meet me on the Dark Web and I'll set you up.

I bought some of these in the blowout sale right before they went illegal the first time.
[Fark user image 196x196]
I've never been tempted to eat them. They do not look delicious.


CSB.  About 4 years ago I bought a science kit for my son.  About $50 US.  Anyways last month I get a credit from Amazon for $50 because apparently the kit is f$cking dangerous.  I really should look for it and get rid of it.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

skyotter: The study found that poison center cells involving children swallowing high-powered magnets went up substantially after 2017 in the U.S., following the reversal of a ban on these products enacted years earlier.

The best thing about these threads is always the people who rush in to claim that this isn't happening.


Are you sure it's not the people who rush in to claim that people rush in to claim it isn't happening.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

skyotter: The study found that poison center cells involving children swallowing high-powered magnets went up substantially after 2017 in the U.S., following the reversal of a ban on these products enacted years earlier.

The best thing about these threads is always the people who rush in to claim that this isn't happening.


Who claimed this has never happened?
 
Slypork
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Don't know what to do if you kid eats magnets? Stick them to the fridge and tell them they now get to take the place of all the crappy "art" they've made you put up there for years.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dbrunker: Meanwhile, ranchers are shoving these down cows throats.

[Fark user image 350x350]


The issue isn't one magnet.  Or even multiple magnets once they reach the stomach(s).  It is if you have two magnets in the intestines.  The magnets may pull together on either side of the thin membrane, stay linked and eventually cause a perforation which is serious.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: skyotter: The study found that poison center cells involving children swallowing high-powered magnets went up substantially after 2017 in the U.S., following the reversal of a ban on these products enacted years earlier.

The best thing about these threads is always the people who rush in to claim that this isn't happening.

Who claimed this has never happened?


The people who rushed in, obviously.
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: dbrunker: Meanwhile, ranchers are shoving these down cows throats.

[Fark user image 350x350]

The issue isn't one magnet.  Or even multiple magnets once they reach the stomach(s).  It is if you have two magnets in the intestines.  The magnets may pull together on either side of the thin membrane, stay linked and eventually cause a perforation which is serious.


So the obvious solution here is if you need to eat multiple magnets, eat them at the same time.
 
p51d007
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: Oh taste the delicious irony.


In this case, more like neodymiumy.
 
Desert Tripper
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh, boy! SCIENCE!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Uchiha_Cycliste: Oh taste the delicious irony.

In this case, more like neodymiumy.


I guess that mistake will be very polarizing.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Embden.Meyerhof: mrshowrules: dbrunker: Meanwhile, ranchers are shoving these down cows throats.

[Fark user image 350x350]

The issue isn't one magnet.  Or even multiple magnets once they reach the stomach(s).  It is if you have two magnets in the intestines.  The magnets may pull together on either side of the thin membrane, stay linked and eventually cause a perforation which is serious.

So the obvious solution here is if you need to eat multiple magnets, eat them at the same time.


Eat them with corn as a tracer food.  Wait until you see corn in your stool before you ingest another cluster of magnets.
 
flearhcp95
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


fine, I'll do it
 
valenumr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

LEAVE DARWIN ALONE!!!
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.