Charlotte residents noticing streetlights turning purple all over town.
Texas Gabe
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe they need the Heimlich maneuver.
 
SteelBoots [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Purple rain?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sources say local residents should be advised that the blue lighting condition may result in reduced visibility and more spontaneous congregations of stoners, goths, and ravers...
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Purple Strobes of Carolina.

/oof... that's reaching too hard
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can has purple streetlight?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The light was so purple there were people runnin' everywhere...
 
maxheck
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, basically the green LED emitters of the lamps are failing before the red and blue ones?

I don't know enough about high-power white LED design, but they might have separate driver circuits for each of the colors, and the green one just happened to suck.

Kinda amusing no matter how it happened.
 
phishrace
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's a hospital near me that uses blue lights on the exterior of the building. When the clouds are low, it looks really cool. Freaks out people who haven't seen it before.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Pic is from a nearby neighborhood.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Charlotte, so I was thinking The Cure
 
highplainsgrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you're going to go walking in Charlotte at night, put on some clean pants.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 2 hours ago  

phishrace: There's a hospital near me that uses blue lights on the exterior of the building. When the clouds are low, it looks really cool. Freaks out people who haven't seen it before.

Pic is from a nearby neighborhood.

Cool light pollution.

[Fark user image image 425x566]

Pic is from a nearby neighborhood.


Cool light pollution.
 
Yamaneko2
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Too bad it was not Minneapolis.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Name a color that ends in "urple".
Light Urple?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 2 hours ago  

maxheck: So, basically the green LED emitters of the lamps are failing before the red and blue ones?

I don't know enough about high-power white LED design, but they might have separate driver circuits for each of the colors, and the green one just happened to suck.

Kinda amusing no matter how it happened.


Is that how those work? I thought they used blue led and some kind of fluorescent coating.
 
Point02GPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

maxheck: So, basically the green LED emitters of the lamps are failing before the red and blue ones?

I don't know enough about high-power white LED design, but they might have separate driver circuits for each of the colors, and the green one just happened to suck.

Kinda amusing no matter how it happened.


Nice trouble shooting....
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 2 hours ago  

maxheck: So, basically the green LED emitters of the lamps are failing before the red and blue ones?

I don't know enough about high-power white LED design, but they might have separate driver circuits for each of the colors, and the green one just happened to suck.

Kinda amusing no matter how it happened.


The overwhelming majority of white LEDs are actually deep blue LED dies thinly covered in a yellow phosphor. The blue light from the LED die mixes with the yellow light from the phosphor to create a spectrum resembling white light. I've never heard of white LEDs turning deep blue before, but it's almost certainly a case of the yellow phosphors deteriorating or physically separating from the LED dies, leaving behind only the deep blue light of the LED die itself.

Some white LED lighting fixtures use a mix of white (blue + yellow phosphor) and red LEDs to provide better color quality and post-manufacturing color temperature (tint) adjustment. I've never, however, heard of any white LED fixture that uses green LEDs. Nobody uses mixes of RGB LEDs for general white lighting as the color rendering index (color quality) from using only three pure spectral colors would be awful.

RGB LED arrangements are used in decorative color changing fixtures (RGB lighting) and in theatrical lighting, but these are special cases.
 
damndirtyape
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've noticed a few lights turning purple in Oldsmar as well. Figured they were under powered or defective. Or they really didn't fix the water.

Duke sucks. Wish i was still on teco.
 
Herr Morgenstern [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Psh, it's clearly a UFO.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm gonna party like it's 1999.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's just the Cherenkov effect. Perfectly normal.
 
maxheck
‘’ 2 hours ago  

talkertopc: maxheck: So, basically the green LED emitters of the lamps are failing before the red and blue ones?

I don't know enough about high-power white LED design, but they might have separate driver circuits for each of the colors, and the green one just happened to suck.

Kinda amusing no matter how it happened.

Is that how those work? I thought they used blue led and some kind of fluorescent coating.


I had to check, but a quick google got me this, and I know that different color LEDs have different voltage / current requirements. (shorter wavelengths = higher bandgap = higher driver voltage.) So if the green LED driver circuit died, yeah, you'd get red + blue = purple.
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seems more like a Jimmy tribute.
 
maxheck
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WalkingSedgwick: maxheck: So, basically the green LED emitters of the lamps are failing before the red and blue ones?

I don't know enough about high-power white LED design, but they might have separate driver circuits for each of the colors, and the green one just happened to suck.

Kinda amusing no matter how it happened.

The overwhelming majority of white LEDs are actually deep blue LED dies thinly covered in a yellow phosphor. The blue light from the LED die mixes with the yellow light from the phosphor to create a spectrum resembling white light. I've never heard of white LEDs turning deep blue before, but it's almost certainly a case of the yellow phosphors deteriorating or physically separating from the LED dies, leaving behind only the deep blue light of the LED die itself.

Some white LED lighting fixtures use a mix of white (blue + yellow phosphor) and red LEDs to provide better color quality and post-manufacturing color temperature (tint) adjustment. I've never, however, heard of any white LED fixture that uses green LEDs. Nobody uses mixes of RGB LEDs for general white lighting as the color rendering index (color quality) from using only three pure spectral colors would be awful.

RGB LED arrangements are used in decorative color changing fixtures (RGB lighting) and in theatrical lighting, but these are special cases.


But this guy / gal sounds like he's a lot better informed than my guesswork, so... I'd defer to him. :)
 
mrcaffeine
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That wound up being a useful article.  I live an hour and a half west of Charlotte and a street light on my street has turned purple and actually kind of hurts your eyes to look at it in the morning...
The tweet included in the news story give me a link to report it.   Yay.
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Human eyes developed in the savannas of the world under a yellow sun. The result is that our eyes have the best discrimination (ability to tell things apart) in the yellow-green part of the visible electromagnetic spectrum. We literally see more poorly in other colors of light, including white, and definitely purple. So how in the hell can Duke Energy get away with claiming that these defective lights pose no safety hazard?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The traffic lights, they turn blue tomorrow.
 
Ragingbear
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Purple all over Topeka. City council don't care.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ragingbear: Purple all over Topeka. City council don't care.


Sonofabiatch you beat me to it by a minute. KSNT says Evergy is working on it.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 2 hours ago  
J I M  I ....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cJunC​s​rhJjg
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
calufrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WalkingSedgwick: maxheck: ...
The overwhelming majority of white LEDs are actually deep blue LED dies thinly covered in a yellow phosphor. The blue light from the LED die mixes with the yellow light from the phosphor to create a spectrum resembling white light. I've never heard of white LEDs turning deep blue before, but it's almost certainly a case of the yellow phosphors deteriorating or physically separating from the LED dies, leaving behind only the deep blue light of the LED die itself.


Came here to say this, left satisfied. Might be a thermal issue in the luminaire design, might be a bad LED batch. Interesting though, I have already mentioned this article to one colleague.

/work in a lighting testing laboratory
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

calufrax: WalkingSedgwick: maxheck: ...
The overwhelming majority of white LEDs are actually deep blue LED dies thinly covered in a yellow phosphor. The blue light from the LED die mixes with the yellow light from the phosphor to create a spectrum resembling white light. I've never heard of white LEDs turning deep blue before, but it's almost certainly a case of the yellow phosphors deteriorating or physically separating from the LED dies, leaving behind only the deep blue light of the LED die itself.

Came here to say this, left satisfied. Might be a thermal issue in the luminaire design, might be a bad LED batch. Interesting though, I have already mentioned this article to one colleague.

/work in a lighting testing laboratory


I know more than I did an hour ago and my new found expertise says faulty chip driver.
Based on a hunch that they're cheap Chinese chips there's probably only one channel working instead of eight.
I guess that's why my Cree torch is getting bluet as it gets older.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a haze involved as well?
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: There's no safety issue, but crews are working to make repairs.

Uh, right, no safety issue except that shorter wavelengths of light (purple being the shortest-wavelenth visible color) ruin your night vision.  All well and good as long as you're under the lights, but if you go somewhere unlit, you're as good as blind for a few minutes.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Counterpoint
This bulbs been running 117 years

https://www.centennialbulb.org/cam.ht​m
 
dentalhilljack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's normal...
opencourt-basketball.comView Full Size
 
Point02GPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This has been a very interesting/informative thread. Thanks Farkers.
 
maxheck
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Knowing what I have ITT thread learned, just wait until the anti-CFL idiots learn about phosphor coating on LED lamps.

For those of you who remember, the EPA had a recommended a procedure for disposing of CFL bulbs that no one ever paid attention to since fluorescent bulbs became the dominant form of lighting in... 1951.

Mostly it was because of the vanishingly small amount of mercury found in fluorescent bulbs, but phosphor was also a concern. Rush Limbaugh etc didn't care about mercury vapor street lamps, but CFL's were the devil and socialism or something.

I hope it's not so, but I can see some noodleheads crying disaster because of phosphor on LED lamps that replace mercury vapor lamps. That's just how they roll.
 
maxheck
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Point02GPA: This has been a very interesting/informative thread. Thanks Farkers.

Echo that! :)


Echo that! :)
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

maxheck: Knowing what I have ITT thread learned, just wait until the anti-CFL idiots learn about phosphor coating on LED lamps.

For those of you who remember, the EPA had a recommended a procedure for disposing of CFL bulbs that no one ever paid attention to since fluorescent bulbs became the dominant form of lighting in... 1951.

Mostly it was because of the vanishingly small amount of mercury found in fluorescent bulbs, but phosphor was also a concern. Rush Limbaugh etc didn't care about mercury vapor street lamps, but CFL's were the devil and socialism or something.

I hope it's not so, but I can see some noodleheads crying disaster because of phosphor on LED lamps that replace mercury vapor lamps. That's just how they roll.


I've seen one conservative complaint about LED lamps and it was comically weak. It was just a random Internet commenter who went with "CFLs suck and LEDs are even newer, so they must suck even more."

I mean, we all knew that conservatives fear change, but it's not every day that we see them straight-up say that something is bad because it's newer.
 
