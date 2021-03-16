 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   Whats translated so far comes out to: "B-E-S-U-R-E-T-O-D-R-I-N"   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    Israel, West Bank, Jerusalem, Dead Sea, Dead Sea scrolls, desert cave, biblical text, Israel Antiquities Authority  
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
...-K T-H-E G-O-O-D W-I-N-E F-I-R-S-T

J-O-H-N 2-10
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Son of a...
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now they have to dig up Constantine and have a new Nicean Council to see if these are to be accepted, right?
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"B-E-S-U-R-E-T-O-D-R-I-N"

Is this what the COVID-19 booster will be called?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
COOL!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 3 hours ago  
E-P-S-T-E-I-N-D-I-D-N-T-K-I-L-L-H-I-M-​S-E-L-F
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
D-R-I-N-K  M-O-R-E O-V-A-L-T-I-N-E
 
JAYoung
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Another crummy commercial?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Marcos P: E-P-S-T-E-I-N-D-I-D-N-T-K-I-L-L-H-I-M​-​S-E-L-F


He didn't. JFC.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"We found a textual difference that has no parallel with any other manuscript, either in Hebrew or in Greek,"

So, what's that tell you about all the other crap peddled as the Word of God™?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"To my darling Candy. All characters portrayed within this book are fictitious and any resemblance to persons living or dead is purely coincidental."
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
K-L-A-A-T-U-B-A-R-A-D-A-N-I-K-T-O...
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
-K-@-F-A-R-K-D-O-T-C-O-M
 
tzzhc4
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Red Dwarf - Bible
Youtube b4VqbmeJ32U
 
lefty248
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Fabric_Man: K-L-A-A-T-U-B-A-R-A-D-A-N-I-K-T-O...


I was trying to remember this yesterday. I don't know why, bored with work I suppose. Classic sci-fi.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Sexy Jesus: "We found a textual difference that has no parallel with any other manuscript, either in Hebrew or in Greek,"

So, what's that tell you about all the other crap peddled as the Word of God™?


Wait, does this make you more sexy, or less sexy?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 war, and international law prohibits the removal of cultural property from occupied territory. The authority held a news conference Tuesday to unveil the discovery.

Sounds like Israel.
 
FarkMeAmadeus
‘’ 2 hours ago  
B-I-B-I-I-S-I-N-N-O-C-E-N-T

Wow, what a coincidence they would find that now. But, hey, you can't argue with scripture!
 
TTFK
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"W-E-A-P-O-L-O-G-I-S-E-F-O-R-T-H-E-I-N​-C-O-N-V-E-N-I-E-N-C-E" -Marvin
 
englaja
‘’ 2 hours ago  

tzzhc4: [YouTube video: Red Dwarf - Bible]


Ah, "groovy funky" channel 27. I'd expect that kind of anti-religious cool crap from them. They employ deadies as newsreaders after all. Virtue signaling. They won't tell you the True Good News about the Quagaars either, but I will!

/it's a garbage pod
//It's a smuggling garbage pod
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 2 hours ago  
According to one of the early Qumran archeologists, the Bedouin were much better at finds than the academics in the 60s.  The Cave of Horrors was where the community hid out from the Romans.  The Romans sealed the cave, the people just staved to death.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I-H-A-V-E-L-O-T-S-O-F-I-M-I-T-A-T-I-O-​N-C-R-A-B-M-E-A-T
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sin'sHero: Sexy Jesus: "We found a textual difference that has no parallel with any other manuscript, either in Hebrew or in Greek,"

So, what's that tell you about all the other crap peddled as the Word of God™?

Wait, does this make you more sexy, or less sexy?


Sexy is as sexy does, Big Boy.
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would love to visit Masada someday.  I have no particular ethnic/cultural/religious tie to that area but the history is just so damn fascinating.  I read this amazing book about Masada a few years ago that was half history, half history of its excavation, and, man, what an incredible, incredible, heart-wrenching story.

so yeah this is pretty damn cool, as it relates to the Bar Kochba revolt that culminates (well, in part) with the standoff at Masada.
 
numfarvera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: D-R-I-N-K  M-O-R-E O-V-A-L-T-I-N-E


Came here for this.

Leaving satisfied.
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
W-H-A-T-D-O-Y-O-U-G-E-T-I-F-Y-O-U-M-U-​L-T-I-P-L-Y-S-I-X-B-Y-N-I-N-E
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slypork: W-H-A-T-D-O-Y-O-U-G-E-T-I-F-Y-O-U-M-U​-​L-T-I-P-L-Y-S-I-X-B-Y-N-I-N-E


I always knew there was something fundamentally wrong with this universe...
 
6655321
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Set your magic decoder badge to "A=A" and copy the secret message:

I-A-M-S-T-I-L-L-L-O-O-K-I-N-G-F-O-R-T-​H-E-R-E-A-L-K-I-L-L-E-R-O-R-E-N-T-H-A-​L-J-A-M-E-S
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Just a reminder, the ORIGINAL Dead Sea Scrolls discovered more than 70 years ago, were only offically published in 1991 after someone reverse-engineered them from an index of words that were published.   and the  scrolls themselves remain tightly clutched in the hands of a select group of academics who guard them like a dragon's hoard, and even, though they actually have no rights to do so, leave the rights to study "Their" scroll to someone else in their wills
 
