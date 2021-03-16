 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Facebook investigation determines that "Stupid does as stupid is"   (thehill.com) divider line
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bought to you by Captain Obvious.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Investigation?  It took an investigation to realize conspiracy theorists are morans who will believe any old stupid shiat that makes them feel like they know things they don't want you to know?

Hey, is that Ric Romero hiding behind that ficus?
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark Facebush
 
epyonyx
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PamTheyreTheSamePic.jpeg
 
baorao
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've created this helpful venn diagram to explain the findings.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How do these people ever come back to reality?
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
QANON GIVES YOU DOWN SYNDROME
 
jackandwater
‘’ 2 hours ago  

40 degree day: How do these people ever come back to reality?


They don't.  They just get wolfier as the moon gets fuller.
 
palelizard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jackandwater: 40 degree day: How do these people ever come back to reality?

They don't.  They just get wolfier as the moon gets fuller.


Maybe the best we can hope for is to make them less relevant. Can we start a rumor that voting gives you the Bill Gates 5G mind control trans Potato Head microchip?
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA; "only 111 users contributed to half of that hesitancy"

How farking hard is it for FB to simply ban 111 people?  They're persistent bad actors you have to follow around cleaning up after they make their messes.  Ban them, block their IPs and move on.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

40 degree day: How do these people ever come back to reality?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: FTFA; "only 111 users contributed to half of that hesitancy"

How farking hard is it for FB to simply ban 111 people?  They're persistent bad actors you have to follow around cleaning up after they make their messes.  Ban them, block their IPs and move on.


I'll answer this. Doing something about these 111 people implies a responsibility on Facebook's part to do anything at all. And they don't want that responsibility, obviously.

It's about the perception of liability. They don't want to give people the impression that Facebook is responsible for keeping garbage people off Facebook. As long as garbage on Facebook doesn't hurt Facebook, Facebook doesn't have to care.

It's not about the 111 people. It's about the people in the future that Facebook might be held responsible for. So not accepting responsibility now frees them from responsibility in the future.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

40 degree day: jackandwater: 40 degree day: How do these people ever come back to reality?

They don't.  They just get wolfier as the moon gets fuller.

Maybe the best we can hope for is to make them less relevant. Can we start a rumor that voting gives you the Bill Gates 5G mind control trans Potato Head microchip?


Indeed. Those voting booths all have secret electronics circuits built into the frame. When you stand inside and activate the machine to record your vote, that's when the mind control starts. Concerned GFreedomPatriots should demand universal mail-in ballots to avoid this Illuminati Mind Control.

Illuminati Mind Control would make a biatchin' band name.
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jackandwater: 40 degree day: How do these people ever come back to reality?

They don't.  They just get wolfier as the moon gets fuller.


These people have always been with us. Buying snake oil, paying to see the bearded lady, buying things As-Seen-On-TV, forwarding chain letters, trying fad diets and miracle cures, getting addicted to QVC.  Now the formula and tools for exploiting them are much more refined and far reaching and they've become a menace that will have to be managed.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jokerscrowbar: Fark Facebush


I facebush first, then fark.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Glockenspiel Hero: FTFA; "only 111 users contributed to half of that hesitancy"

How farking hard is it for FB to simply ban 111 people?  They're persistent bad actors you have to follow around cleaning up after they make their messes.  Ban them, block their IPs and move on.

I'll answer this. Doing something about these 111 people implies a responsibility on Facebook's part to do anything at all. And they don't want that responsibility, obviously.

It's about the perception of liability. They don't want to give people the impression that Facebook is responsible for keeping garbage people off Facebook. As long as garbage on Facebook doesn't hurt Facebook, Facebook doesn't have to care.

It's not about the 111 people. It's about the people in the future that Facebook might be held responsible for. So not accepting responsibility now frees them from responsibility in the future.


But they already are taking responsibility by removing anti-vax groups and information.  Why is removing the people posting disinformation any different?

You can get banned from FB for any number of reasons- post a bunch of artistic nudes and see how long you stay.  Apparently you can get banned for things like liking too many posts or gaining friends too quickly (obviously attempts to curb bots)- why not for persistent disinformation that's against the FB TOS?
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Investigation?  It took an investigation to realize conspiracy theorists are morans who will believe any old stupid shiat that makes them feel like they know things they don't want you to know?

Hey, is that Ric Romero hiding behind that ficus?


So you take everything the government and media says at face value?

You probably think Oswald acted alone too.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Investigation?  It took an investigation to realize conspiracy theorists are morans who will believe any old stupid shiat that makes them feel like they know things they don't want you to know?

Hey, is that Ric Romero hiding behind that ficus?


You really should study US history and understand how many times the government has lied to us.  And that's just how many times they've admitted to it.

I'm not saying all conspiracies are legit, but the odds aren't on our side that they're consistently truthful.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is also overlap between vaccine hesitancy and black americans, mexican Americans, antifa, the armed forces, healthcare workers, non-healthcare workers.... Etc...


"The internal study found that just 10 out of the 638 population segments contained half of all vaccine hesitancy on the platform, and in the population segment with the most vaccine hesitancy, only 111 users contributed to half of that hesitancy, according to the Post. "


Propaganda is a propaganda does.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The very people falling for stuff driven by foreign disinformation efforts also believe only they are smart enough to see the real truth.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Glockenspiel Hero: FTFA; "only 111 users contributed to half of that hesitancy"

How farking hard is it for FB to simply ban 111 people?  They're persistent bad actors you have to follow around cleaning up after they make their messes.  Ban them, block their IPs and move on.

I'll answer this. Doing something about these 111 people implies a responsibility on Facebook's part to do anything at all. And they don't want that responsibility, obviously.

It's about the perception of liability. They don't want to give people the impression that Facebook is responsible for keeping garbage people off Facebook. As long as garbage on Facebook doesn't hurt Facebook, Facebook doesn't have to care.

It's not about the 111 people. It's about the people in the future that Facebook might be held responsible for. So not accepting responsibility now frees them from responsibility in the future.

But they already are taking responsibility by removing anti-vax groups and information.  Why is removing the people posting disinformation any different?

You can get banned from FB for any number of reasons- post a bunch of artistic nudes and see how long you stay.  Apparently you can get banned for things like liking too many posts or gaining friends too quickly (obviously attempts to curb bots)- why not for persistent disinformation that's against the FB TOS?


Got me there. I have no idea. It makes no sense, but then most human behavior makes no sense to me. Sorry.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Glockenspiel Hero: FTFA; "only 111 users contributed to half of that hesitancy"

How farking hard is it for FB to simply ban 111 people?  They're persistent bad actors you have to follow around cleaning up after they make their messes.  Ban them, block their IPs and move on.

I'll answer this. Doing something about these 111 people implies a responsibility on Facebook's part to do anything at all. And they don't want that responsibility, obviously.

It's about the perception of liability. They don't want to give people the impression that Facebook is responsible for keeping garbage people off Facebook. As long as garbage on Facebook doesn't hurt Facebook, Facebook doesn't have to care.

It's not about the 111 people. It's about the people in the future that Facebook might be held responsible for. So not accepting responsibility now frees them from responsibility in the future.

But they already are taking responsibility by removing anti-vax groups and information.  Why is removing the people posting disinformation any different?

You can get banned from FB for any number of reasons- post a bunch of artistic nudes and see how long you stay.  Apparently you can get banned for things like liking too many posts or gaining friends too quickly (obviously attempts to curb bots)- why not for persistent disinformation that's against the FB TOS?


... that number really just means that those 111 users have an audience equal to half of the largest population segment with the most vaccine hesitancy.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Facebook can put words in their mouths, but it's an ace in the hole at the moment.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then they immediately turn around and partner with Fox News.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: The very people falling for stuff driven by foreign disinformation efforts also believe only they are smart enough to see the real truth.


Kinda like those that don't believe opposing beliefs and look down on those who do?

So you're saying the govt/media doesn't lie to the public?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Glockenspiel Hero: FTFA; "only 111 users contributed to half of that hesitancy"

How farking hard is it for FB to simply ban 111 people?  They're persistent bad actors you have to follow around cleaning up after they make their messes.  Ban them, block their IPs and move on.

I'll answer this. Doing something about these 111 people implies a responsibility on Facebook's part to do anything at all. And they don't want that responsibility, obviously.

It's about the perception of liability. They don't want to give people the impression that Facebook is responsible for keeping garbage people off Facebook. As long as garbage on Facebook doesn't hurt Facebook, Facebook doesn't have to care.

It's not about the 111 people. It's about the people in the future that Facebook might be held responsible for. So not accepting responsibility now frees them from responsibility in the future.


I'm just going from observation but there's an awful lot of it; those 111 are probably mostly white males and Facebook appears to treat them as protected. I've read numerous stories about women, minorities, and especially LBGT people being banned for defending themselves but the violence and death threats against them going unpunished.
Facebook has a real problem with consistency and enforcement of it "community standards" and I think it's going to get worse with the culture they maintain in their offices.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: But they already are taking responsibility by removing anti-vax groups and information.  Why is removing the people posting disinformation any different?


What do you consider disinformation, and why do you want Facebook to be the judge of what misinformation is?  A year ago, should people have been banned for saying masks help stop the spread of covid, while WHO, the CDC, and the Surgeon General all said not to wear masks?  If we ended up on the verge of war, and our president was claiming a country had WMD's, should Facebook decide that is in fact the truth and stop people from posting to the contrary?

Having a billion dollar tech company decide what the truth is isn't a road you want to go down.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: Psychopusher: Investigation?  It took an investigation to realize conspiracy theorists are morans who will believe any old stupid shiat that makes them feel like they know things they don't want you to know?

Hey, is that Ric Romero hiding behind that ficus?

You really should study US history and understand how many times the government has lied to us.  And that's just how many times they've admitted to it.

I'm not saying all conspiracies are legit, but the odds aren't on our side that they're consistently truthful.


That's not US history, that's every nation's history when it comes to politics.  Everyone is fully aware of that.  And sure, there are some wild conspiracy theories from days of yore that turned out to be true.  Hoover's COINTELPRO.  Operation Mockingbird.  Project MK-Ultra.  Project Sunshine.  Canada's secret attempt to develop actual "gaydar" in the 60s.  But for every seemingly insane conspiracy theory that turns out to be true, there are hundreds more that are complete gibbering nuttery with absolutely no basis in fact.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: What do you consider disinformation, and why do you want Facebook to be the judge of what misinformation is?


It's their platform so they can pretty much determine what "misinformation" is.

That's how the First Amendment works.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Jeebus Saves: What do you consider disinformation, and why do you want Facebook to be the judge of what misinformation is?

It's their platform so they can pretty much determine what "misinformation" is.

That's how the First Amendment works.


Does Verizon get to censor our calls and texts?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: Mrtraveler01: Jeebus Saves: What do you consider disinformation, and why do you want Facebook to be the judge of what misinformation is?

It's their platform so they can pretty much determine what "misinformation" is.

That's how the First Amendment works.

Does Verizon get to censor our calls and texts?


Facebook isn't a utility.

How hard is that for people to understand?
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: scotchcrotch: Psychopusher: Investigation?  It took an investigation to realize conspiracy theorists are morans who will believe any old stupid shiat that makes them feel like they know things they don't want you to know?

Hey, is that Ric Romero hiding behind that ficus?

You really should study US history and understand how many times the government has lied to us.  And that's just how many times they've admitted to it.

I'm not saying all conspiracies are legit, but the odds aren't on our side that they're consistently truthful.

That's not US history, that's every nation's history when it comes to politics.  Everyone is fully aware of that.  And sure, there are some wild conspiracy theories from days of yore that turned out to be true.  Hoover's COINTELPRO.  Operation Mockingbird.  Project MK-Ultra.  Project Sunshine.  Canada's secret attempt to develop actual "gaydar" in the 60s.  But for every seemingly insane conspiracy theory that turns out to be true, there are hundreds more that are complete gibbering nuttery with absolutely no basis in fact.


You're correct it's everyone's history.  Is that some kind of "gotcha" moment?

You're the one full of hubris talking about idiots feeling superior while doing the same thing.  Hypocritical much?
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Gulf war syndrome is caused by Saddams use of chemical weapons
became
Gulf war syndrome  is caused by the accidental bombing of Saddams weapons factories
became
Gulf war syndrome is PTSD and a reaction to insect repellent

Meanwhile all my friends who were there died of Radiation Sickness.  The ones who drove the ammo trucks went first.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mrtraveler01: It's their platform so they can pretty much determine what "misinformation" is.

That's how the First Amendment works.


Mrtraveler01: Facebook isn't a utility.

How hard is that for people to understand?


How does it feel to white knight facebook?  I bet it feels dirty.
 
