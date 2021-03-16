 Skip to content
 
(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   Supposably, you think a word like finna would make Dictionary.com this year
    Interesting, Noun, Slavery, dozen entries, Indigenous peoples of the Americas, noun slave, European colonization of the Americas, Colonialism, relevant entries  
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just because twitter allowed people to write out the stylized "finna" phonetically doesn't mean the underlying words have changed. It's just shorthand. And it almost feels like making a mockery of AAVE under the guise of living language. Dangerous ground.

Supposably is an even bigger WTF, but I've heard people using "Irregardless" without irony in the past couple years.

It's like deja vu all over again.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Supposably looks like a word that will irritate a lot of people.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 3 hours ago  
For all intensive purposes words literally have no meaning anymore and I could care less.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Language has become gerbunklefuffed.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I quit
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't think I'd give a crap about what something called "dictionary.com" thinks is important.

Also, "finna" is no better than "fixing to". At least "fixing to" is comprised out of actual words instead of just a sound.

I know you didn't axe what I thunk about it.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bruv I'm finna show you the ting ya bellend!
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Harry Wagstaff: For all intensive purposes words literally have no meaning anymore and I could care less.


Whatever looser.
 
digidorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Surprise, surprise. Big Dic-tionary is paid by the word. More words, more money. More money, more problems. Words = Problems. Ipso Facto.
 
RiverRat
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yep


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Harry Wagstaff: For all intensive purposes words literally have no meaning anymore and I could care less.


*porpoises
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dumbing down of America continues on page 3...We couldn't publish on any further pages as none of you can count past 3.
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Makes sense only as a repository of slang so that olds can decipher whatever gibberish kids these days are typing into their phones. However if someone cites dictionary.com to justify their use of slang in a professional paper (unless you were writing about slang in modern English) I don't think it would go over too well.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And it's MURAL. Not MURIEL.  ffs
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have seen white people say that.............I'm like WTF forreal.
/Ain't getting out this thread
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Charlie bit my finna
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

kdawg7736: Supposably looks like a word that will irritate a lot of people.


I know one person it's irritating...

And now that it's officially in the dictionary I'm sure my ex-wife is thrilled.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've never of heard "finna" but Fina was a chain of gas stations that disappeared from here in the 70s but still lives on elsewhere as Pertofina. It was also a nickname for my cousin Scott. I don't know why we picked Fina, but it drove him crazy so it stuck.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One can also wear Crocs to weddings. Doesn't mean one does.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 3 hours ago  

RiverRat: Yep


[Fark user image image 610x733]


I once combined chastise and castigate into chastigate while drunk. Only 1 person noticed.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dictionary.com says the adverb "supposably" means "as may be assumed, imagined, or supposed."

So, not exactly a synonym of "supposedly" (which means as is, not merely "may be," assumed, imagined, or supposed. A fine shade of meaning, but supposably this will be lost on a lot of people.

If the adverb "supposably" is a word, the adverb "supposable" should also be a word. (Indeed, spell check tells me it is, unlike "supposably.") I could supposably have some uses for these words.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 3 hours ago  

MelGoesOnTour: I don't think I'd give a crap about what something called "dictionary.com" thinks is important.


https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictio​nary/finna
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The march to Idiocracy continues in double time.
 
fat_free
‘’ 3 hours ago  
IDK, prolly?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

RiverRat: Yep

[Fark user image 610x733]


A minor pet peeve of mine is when people use "fulsome" where the better word is "full." "Fulsome" connotes excessiveness, being over the top. But you hear it in the business setting all the time: "let's have a fulsome discussion of this issue." I keep thinking "you probably don't really want that." Seems like people think that added syllable makes them look smarter.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lots of old people in this thread.

Y'all do realise that dictionaries just terror weird and their meanings / usage. It does't make a word "official" or anything. It's just a "Hey, people use this word to mean this thing."

"Gonna", "ain't", "can't", "selfie", etc.: all in there.
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ûser frêolic bearncennicge tunge nebbian ordâl
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sorry, but I hate "finna" as much as I hate "fixin' to". Both are dumb southern terms that just sound out of place anywhere outside of an episode of Hee-Haw.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Super Chronic: RiverRat: Yep

[Fark user image 610x733]

A minor pet peeve of mine is when people use "fulsome" where the better word is "full." "Fulsome" connotes excessiveness, being over the top. But you hear it in the business setting all the time: "let's have a fulsome discussion of this issue." I keep thinking "you probably don't really want that." Seems like people think that added syllable makes them look smarter.


I'm just sick to gagging of people in the business world saying "reach out" instead of "call" or "contact" or "talk to".

"I'll reach out to Todd on this. I'll reach out to the board on this. I'll reach out to the manufacturer to see if they'll reach out to their supplier and then they can do a reach-around because I'm just jerking off with my mouth here."
 
NevynFox
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I understand language evolves forever always, but I was hoping not so stupidly.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like a bunch of cunning linguistic stuff to me.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can cope with "finna" because it's just Dictionary.com trying to reach out to the African American community (see what I did there?) but I draw the line at "supposably" being accepted. No farking way. Unh-uh. Fark that.

They're legitimizing all the bad grammar and spelling of the dipshiats who flunked English when I was in school. Instead of telling them they're wrong and teaching them the right way to say the words they mean to say, they have decided to just throw in the towel and let the people with sloping foreheads write the dictionary from now on.

Eagerly looking forward to "aks" and "teh" being added to Dictionary.com now. As in "Can I aks you a question? Who teh fark do they think they are?"
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Y'all do realise that dictionaries just terror weird and their meanings / usage


Uhhh.... OK?
 
CanisNoir
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MelGoesOnTour: I don't think I'd give a crap about what something called "dictionary.com" thinks is important.

Also, "finna" is no better than "fixing to". At least "fixing to" is comprised out of actual words instead of just a sound.

I know you didn't axe what I thunk about it.


From my understanding, "Finna" has also made Websters and another dictionary I can't remember at the moment. I'm okay with that, to be honest. It seems to fall in line with how English as a language has evolved oer time.

We have several words that mean the same thing, such as Underwear \ Lingerie that have differing connotations. The difference in etymology is French Nobility vs the Germanic speaking under class. No doubt the same applies with "Finna" and "preparing to".

"Supposably" is similar, as most words evolved because different groups of people pronounced them differently. It makes sense that with enough of the population saying "Supposably" that the language evolve to contain it.

Like "Finna" though, if use the word "Supposably", people will naturally look down on you - it's just how language works.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 526x508]


Oops, wrong thread.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Advernaut: I quit


So did dictionary.com, apparently.

This just sounds like, "You know what? We're tired of trying to get you people to not speak like morons. Just do what you want."
 
Slightly Darker Black Manjushri
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MelGoesOnTour: I don't think I'd give a crap about what something called "dictionary.com" thinks is important.

Also, "finna" is no better than "fixing to". At least "fixing to" is comprised out of actual words instead of just a sound.

I know you didn't axe what I thunk about it.


All language is just sounds.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 2 hours ago  
on a tangent
Standards of Spelling | David Mitchell's SoapBox
Youtube kge9ZzjsfW8
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WilderKWight: ArcadianRefugee: Y'all do realise that dictionaries just terror weird and their meanings / usage

Uhhh.... OK?


Wtf? I cloud swear i proofread (and even corrected) that one.

"Report words"

Hmph.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ArcadianRefugee: WilderKWight: ArcadianRefugee: Y'all do realise that dictionaries just terror weird and their meanings / usage

Uhhh.... OK?

Wtf? I cloud


Oh godsdammit so much.
 
vinniethepoo
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WilderKWight: I can cope with "finna" because it's just Dictionary.com trying to reach out to the African American community (see what I did there?) but I draw the line at "supposably" being accepted. No farking way. Unh-uh. Fark that.

They're legitimizing all the bad grammar and spelling of the dipshiats who flunked English when I was in school. Instead of telling them they're wrong and teaching them the right way to say the words they mean to say, they have decided to just throw in the towel and let the people with sloping foreheads write the dictionary from now on.

Eagerly looking forward to "aks" and "teh" being added to Dictionary.com now. As in "Can I aks you a question? Who teh fark do they think they are?"


I ran across a website about the Geordie dialect once that said ax (which apparently they say too) is short for the Anglic word axiom or axiom (I forget which) which means "to ask." It's unknown to me why African-Americans are using an old Anglic word though. I also can no longer find that website.
 
vinniethepoo
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...or axion...
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I suppose it will just mean more e-mails that say, "I have no idea what you're trying to say here."
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ArcadianRefugee: ArcadianRefugee: WilderKWight: ArcadianRefugee: Y'all do realise that dictionaries just terror weird and their meanings / usage

Uhhh.... OK?

Wtf? I cloud

Oh godsdammit so much.


wlecome to my world.
 
CanisNoir
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vinniethepoo: I ran across a website about the Geordie dialect once that said ax (which apparently they say too) is short for the Anglic word axiom or axiom (I forget which) which means "to ask." It's unknown to me why African-Americans are using an old Anglic word though. I also can no longer find that website.


Generally the differences occur due to tongue placement and that part of your throat that hardens or softens a sound. Likewise I would attribute it more to "Urban-Americans" than "African-Americans" because many who use it, either Black Americans or White Americans, do not have direct African heritage. Language involves where you live and doesn't care about skin color.

Reversals of the hard\soft sound are not unheard of in the evolution of English as a language, often times it's simply because it's easier to say a word one way over another that it changes.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"finna" as "a phonetic spelling representing the African American Vernacular English variant of fixing to."

Slang words are one thing, but this is nothing but adding regional mispronunciations and accents as actual words. Are they going to drop the R's from all the words people in Boston don't pronounce? Besides, it's not "fixing to", it's "fixin to", you don't pronounce the G.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: And it's MURAL. Not MURIEL.  ffs


That's "Hedley"!
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Advernaut: I quit


Supposably advernaut is finna quit.
 
