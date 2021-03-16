 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WKBW Buffalo)   Buffalo school intertubes lose pressure   (wkbw.com) divider line
17
    More: Fail, High school, Attack, Attack!, Education, Animorphs, Buffalo Public School children, Computer security, first think  
•       •       •

1777 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Mar 2021 at 8:50 AM (5 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I wonder what Carl Paladino has to say about this.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

feckingmorons: I wonder what Carl Paladino has to say about this.


Probably something racist about the CTO.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 4 hours ago  
APB Little Bobby Tables
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No money requested? Seems like a point is being made. Oh well spend a shiat ton of money any way.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Clearly: those who can't, tech.
 
khatores
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Are you hearing from other parents are they frustrated and concerned and worried about what learning will look like this week?", Buckley asked.

"I think yes - they are concerned about what schooling will look like," responded Fix Dominguez.

This is kind of a stupid question and an obvious answer.
 
powhound
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's Buffalo. Will anyone notice?

/spent my teen years an hour south
//entire area is a wasteland of sorts
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good lord, the grammar and spelling is atrocious in that article. Brought to you by Buffalo Public Schools? Maybe they need to shut down.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

khatores: "Are you hearing from other parents are they frustrated and concerned and worried about what learning will look like this week?", Buckley asked.

"I think yes - they are concerned about what schooling will look like," responded Fix Dominguez.

This is kind of a stupid question and an obvious answer.


I see you don't get channel 7. Or 2 or 4 for that matter. You expect that sort of thing. Then don't ask questions that they don't know the answers.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

powhound: It's Buffalo. Will anyone notice?

/spent my teen years an hour south
//entire area is a wasteland of sorts


Ha ,, Me too, I was next to Evengola State Park on the lake, It was a good time back in the 70s. We had 16 oz bottles of Genesee beer and bonfires all the time in Lotus bay.
Good times were had by all.

Cheers.
 
Snort
‘’ 3 hours ago  
HAHA  Poor underpaid and underfunded IT team.  Looked like you picked the wrong day to quit drinking at work.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 3 hours ago  

feckingmorons: I wonder what Carl Paladino has to say about this.


Nothing appears wrong with his Etch A Sketch yet so he probably hasn't noticed.

powhound: It's Buffalo. Will anyone notice?

/spent my teen years an hour south
//entire area is a wasteland of sorts


The suburb/armchair authorities are sure noticing, the actual parents in the school district is more a mixed reaction. About 5000 kids were supposed to restart in person learning yesterday, and apparently according to the brigade of adults that don't actually have their kids going to this district, it's just another excuse for Buffalo to avoid 'going back to normal" or something.

Inside the district though, before the ransomware attack there was another concern from BSD where potentially couple hundred kids that may have fallen off the grid since they are not either in school or on-line and are thus unaccounted for. That's a lot of a lot of missing kids to find.

As far as the infostructure goes- the hospitals in the area had ransomware attacks 4-5 years ago, you would think that some folks in the county would have updated their systems a bit, but it seems like it was a case of new software for the pandemic running on the old systems.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Snort: HAHA  Poor underpaid and underfunded IT team.  Looked like you picked the wrong day to quit drinking at work.


This seems like it should have a CSB paragraph of personal experience with it...
 
powhound
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Seasons I'v Withered: powhound: It's Buffalo. Will anyone notice?

/spent my teen years an hour south
//entire area is a wasteland of sorts

Ha ,, Me too, I was next to Evengola State Park on the lake, It was a good time back in the 70s. We had 16 oz bottles of Genesee beer and bonfires all the time in Lotus bay.
Good times were had by all.

Cheers.


Nice! We had ski friends that lived in Angola. Do you remember Cockaigne? Used to ski/instruct there. I've heard the lodge burned down (wouldn't shock me if it was arson for insurance payout) but since rebuilt and re-opened?
 
Snort
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Hallows_Eve: Snort: HAHA  Poor underpaid and underfunded IT team.  Looked like you picked the wrong day to quit drinking at work.

This seems like it should have a CSB paragraph of personal experience with it...


Let's just say, even if it were the last job on earth, I will never, ever work in a school system again.  I even dropped it from my resume.
 
El Jefe Dynamo
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can't they just bring it in on a truck? At least until they get the tubes fixed.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.