(CNBC)   Dick's to launch men's athleisure line to rival Lululemon. Get ready to see everyone's Dick&Lemons™   (cnbc.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
gotta wonder how much they paid CNBC for that ad space.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

vudukungfu: gotta wonder how much they paid CNBC for that ad space.


It's all over the mass media this morning, oddly. I feel like everyone has been fellating Dick's for the past couple years...

Wait.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cool.  They're getting an "every guy is 23 with a 27-inch waist, chicken-legs, and no ass" line of clothing.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Still not as good as this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fearmongert
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Will there be a lemon party?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

fearmongert: Will there be a lemon party?


Can't have a Lemon Party without ol' Dick
 
skyotter
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When i think of sporting goods, i think equipment and gear. Not clothing
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Articles like this make me weep, for the wasted potential of COVID.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 4 hours ago  
a1cf74336522e87f135f-2f21ace9a6cf0052456644b80fa06d4f.ssl.cf2.rackcdn.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good job, Subby.  Anyone that didn't like that headline is a sourpuss.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I didn't bother to read the article but.........god bless the inventor of yoga pants.
 
genner
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is not a bad thing assuming their prices will be cheaper. I don't know about the other Dads out there, but my boys will not wear jeans or khakis, only shorts and athletic pants.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's worked out so well in the past...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

UberDave: Cool.  They're getting an "every guy is 23 with a 27-inch waist, chicken-legs, and no ass" line of clothing.


Looking at their web site, that is a very boring line of clothing.

/Why is this being connected to lululemon at all?
 
Advernaut
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Athleisure? They mean sweats, right? If you want to look like an avant garde new segment pioneer, just rename an old one. I'm looking at you experiential marketing.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

UberDave: Cool.  They're getting an "every guy is 23 with a 27-inch waist, chicken-legs, and no ass" line of clothing.


I am 1 out of 4 of those things.

/no ass
// :(
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Fursecution: UberDave: Cool.  They're getting an "every guy is 23 with a 27-inch waist, chicken-legs, and no ass" line of clothing.

Looking at their web site, that is a very boring line of clothing.

/Why is this being connected to lululemon at all?


Two words: moose knuckle.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Fursecution: /Why is this being connected to lululemon at all?


Lululemon is (almost) to women's athleisure clothing as Kleenax is to tissues.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Being 23 with a 27 inch waist was no fun.  Had to buy my designer suits in the little boys department.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BitwiseShift: Being 23 with a 27 inch waist was no fun.  Had to buy my designer suits in the little boys department.


But you made a killing with Rent-A-Swag.
 
MBooda
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'll stick with what I got, thanks.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't think I would like to see Dick's lemons.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bighairyguy: That's worked out so well in the past...
[Fark user image 850x900]
[Fark user image 400x542]


I am a woman and I would gladly wear that knit poncho today.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Yellow Beard: I didn't bother to read the article but.........god bless the inventor of yoga pants.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Hallows_Eve: bighairyguy: That's worked out so well in the past...
[Fark user image 850x900]
[Fark user image 400x542]

I am a woman and I would gladly wear that knit poncho today.


My point exactly.  And my mother knitted herself one almost identical to that.
 
morg
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: vudukungfu: gotta wonder how much they paid CNBC for that ad space.

It's all over the mass media this morning, oddly. I feel like everyone has been fellating Dick's for the past couple years...

Wait.


We're in the midst of a Dicks in your face new cycle.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Strangely, a Google search for "sexy men's yoga pants" does not yield very pleasing results.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/I should start a petition or something...
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What I envision this to be...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's athletic clothing.  If you call it athleisure you're simply giving people permission to wear it around town. Don't do that.
/ I'm going to wear sweat pants to a friend's wedding and call it athformal.
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thank you GOD. I could look hot while fishing.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

iodized attic salt: [Fark user image 390x558]


Came here for this.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They just gave SNL some ammo
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

MBooda: I'll stick with what I got, thanks.
[Fark user image 666x960]


WTF???
 
CzarChasm [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
" Pull the other one, it has got bells on " -T.Pratchett
 
Marcos P
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Their target athlete:

Little Chocolate Donuts - SNL
Youtube CxCUHjx7U7Y
 
jjorsett
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The very word "athleisure" raises my hackles.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MBooda: I'll stick with what I got, thanks.
[Fark user image image 666x960]


Looks like Santa has tendinitis in his knees.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: vudukungfu: gotta wonder how much they paid CNBC for that ad space.

It's all over the mass media this morning, oddly. I feel like everyone has been fellating Dick's for the past couple years...

Wait.


FOOBAWHAW!!!
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Fursecution: UberDave: Cool.  They're getting an "every guy is 23 with a 27-inch waist, chicken-legs, and no ass" line of clothing.

Looking at their web site, that is a very boring line of clothing.

/Why is this being connected to lululemon at all?

Two words: moose knuckle.


I could look again, but I didn't see any moose knuckle potential there.

I'm not going to look again, because I don't care that much.

/Boring.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Thank you GOD. I could look hot while fishing.


Yeah I initially misread that....
 
Gumball T Watterson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once saw a large display of staples when I was in a Staples.

That's why I never go to Dick's.
 
BlackCloudofDespair
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: What I envision this to be...
[Fark user image 600x450]


"Athleisure" means sweats for guys who sincerely think about exercising while they wear them.
 
BenjaminGrimm [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ouruikia Men's Thermal Underwear
 
