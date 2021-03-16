 Skip to content
(NPR)   There's lots of drunk young women out there feeling lonely. Bad news: They're mostly drinking in isolation. Worse news: And lots of them are developing alcoholic liver disease   (npr.org) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Use hashtag #MeToo to find like-minded people to drink with in your area.

If we all work hard, we can trend this thing!
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A liter of liquor a day.  I don't know how I'd function.  To that I imagine I would have to start drinking right after work and go right through to 9-10pm.  What would I be doing during that time?  Watch TV?  Blast my music and dance around the living room?  At some point I imagine I'd either pass out and puke or go to bed.  Then I'd wake up with the hangover to end all hangovers and somehow get the workday started feeling like total ass all day with the only thing.

I don't know how functioning alkies do it, and is that really "functioning"?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: A liter of liquor a day.  I don't know how I'd function.


You're imagining it from the perspective of someone who doesn't currently do just that, which makes it seem impossible. Imagine it from the perspective of someone who can't function at all *without* doing that, and you'll be in the ballpark.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: The Googles Do Nothing: A liter of liquor a day.  I don't know how I'd function.

You're imagining it from the perspective of someone who doesn't currently do just that, which makes it seem impossible. Imagine it from the perspective of someone who can't function at all *without* doing that, and you'll be in the ballpark.


At times in my life I would binge drink and always felt terrible afterwards.  At other times I would get in a rut and have 3-4 drinks a night, enough to make me have to adjust my schedule and activities the next day because I wasn't up to the task.  Growing old, having kids, having an exercise routine all pretty much cured me of that.

It is really hard to imagine having 32oz of hard alcohol a day and doing anything other than curled up in the fetal position on the bathroom floor.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: A liter of liquor a day.  I don't know how I'd function.


You can do it if you believe in yourself. Keep reaching for those stars.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Who the hell are these rapists that find drunk women attractive, and not annoying?
 
cameroncrazy1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

proteus_b: Who the hell are these rapists that find drunk women attractive, and not annoying?


It's not about sex it's about power and control
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: A liter of liquor a day.  I don't know how I'd function.  To that I imagine I would have to start drinking right after work and go right through to 9-10pm.  What would I be doing during that time?  Watch TV?  Blast my music and dance around the living room?  At some point I imagine I'd either pass out and puke or go to bed.  Then I'd wake up with the hangover to end all hangovers and somehow get the workday started feeling like total ass all day with the only thing.

I don't know how functioning alkies do it, and is that really "functioning"?


I bolded a false assumption for you.

Although, ironically, when I was still drinking, I was actually a lot more functional when I was at a job I didn't give a shiat about and could drink enough during the day to keep my head straight.  Once I got a job that I actually wanted to keep, I was pretty much doing what you described-- doing all my drinking between 5pm and passing out a few hours later.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 4 hours ago  
a liter of liquor every night.

Jesus. I get a headache for 2 days if I drink a six pack of light beer.
 
bthom37
‘’ 4 hours ago  
fark me, that's a lot of booze.  I quit drinking when I was killing a bottle over a couple days, I can't imagine how farked I would be if I had been drinking a bottle a night.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Rapmaster2000: a liter of liquor every night.

Jesus. I get a headache for 2 days if I drink a six pack of light beer.


Beer is a lot different than hard liquor.

3 beer, and yes, I'm drunk, and I'm going to feel it the next day.

Hard liquor...  I can hit the 'mildly buzzed' point after two or three, and maintan all night, with no after effects.
 
granolasteak [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We need more open communication and less vilification of people for addiction.   We need more women to step forward and say, "Yes, that was me, too."  We need people to be educated that there are many paths to recovery.  AA works for some but it is. Y no means the only way to find companionship on a road through sobriety.

And we need more love donors.  You don't have to give your whole liver, obviously.  A person with severe liver disease can potentially regrow a healthy liver from 1/3 of yours or another donor's.

We've treated addicted of all stripes like contagious criminals for far too long.
 
starsrift
‘’ 4 hours ago  

proteus_b: Who the hell are these rapists that find drunk women attractive, and not annoying?


Yes, the police want to know the answer this as well.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 4 hours ago  

GrogSmash: Rapmaster2000: a liter of liquor every night.

Jesus. I get a headache for 2 days if I drink a six pack of light beer.

Beer is a lot different than hard liquor.

3 beer, and yes, I'm drunk, and I'm going to feel it the next day.

Hard liquor...  I can hit the 'mildly buzzed' point after two or three, and maintan all night, with no after effects.


That doesn't make any sense.  The active ingredient is the same.  This is like the teenagers who insist that they get totally crazy on tequila because tequila, bro.
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 4 hours ago  
damn even livers are sexist!
 
granolasteak [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

granolasteak: We need more open communication and less vilification of people for addiction.   We need more women to step forward and say, "Yes, that was me, too."  We need people to be educated that there are many paths to recovery.  AA works for some but it is. Y no means the only way to find companionship on a road through sobriety.

And we need more love donors.  You don't have to give your whole liver, obviously.  A person with severe liver disease can potentially regrow a healthy liver from 1/3 of yours or another donor's.

We've treated addicted of all stripes like contagious criminals for far too long.


*LIVER donors, not love donors.  😂
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They can't be reasoned with. They don't feel pity, or remorse, or fear. And they absolutely will not stop, ever, until the wine is gone.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My shirt is a bird- your alcohol made me an invalid!
media.npr.orgView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i drink like that. yeah, my liver is farked. i quit, but couldn't sleep. back to drinking so i can sleep. i'm gonna die
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 3 hours ago  

granolasteak: granolasteak: We need more open communication and less vilification of people for addiction.   We need more women to step forward and say, "Yes, that was me, too."  We need people to be educated that there are many paths to recovery.  AA works for some but it is. Y no means the only way to find companionship on a road through sobriety.

And we need more love donors.  You don't have to give your whole liver, obviously.  A person with severe liver disease can potentially regrow a healthy liver from 1/3 of yours or another donor's.

We've treated addicted of all stripes like contagious criminals for far too long.

*LIVER donors, not love donors.  😂


I could regrow my liver if someone gave me 1/3 of their love. ( ..)
 
pueblonative
‘’ 3 hours ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: A liter of liquor a day.  I don't know how I'd function.  To that I imagine I would have to start drinking right after work and go right through to 9-10pm.  What would I be doing during that time?  Watch TV?  Blast my music and dance around the living room?  At some point I imagine I'd either pass out and puke or go to bed.  Then I'd wake up with the hangover to end all hangovers and somehow get the workday started feeling like total ass all day with the only thing.

I don't know how functioning alkies do it, and is that really "functioning"?


I'm guessing more than a few are up to a handle a day
 
bthom37
‘’ 3 hours ago  

some_beer_drinker: i drink like that. yeah, my liver is farked. i quit, but couldn't sleep. back to drinking so i can sleep. i'm gonna die


I was there.  Then I got a prescription for Ambien.  Never mix the two, of course!  But it turns out being able to schedule my sleep with Ambien is far better for me than scheduling it with a bottle of Knob Creek.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm over a year off the booze right now. I don't miss it at all except in social situations where I was drinking enough to take the edge off. But then something snaps and I want more. Here comes another bender. It sucks.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Rapmaster2000: GrogSmash: Rapmaster2000: a liter of liquor every night.

Jesus. I get a headache for 2 days if I drink a six pack of light beer.

Beer is a lot different than hard liquor.

3 beer, and yes, I'm drunk, and I'm going to feel it the next day.

Hard liquor...  I can hit the 'mildly buzzed' point after two or three, and maintan all night, with no after effects.

That doesn't make any sense.  The active ingredient is the same.  This is like the teenagers who insist that they get totally crazy on tequila because tequila, bro.


Active ingredient is the same yes.  The other ingredients are much different.

Beer is a diuretic for example.  A hangover is mostly dehydration, and beer does not help.  The amount of sugar in the drink also has a lot to say about how hard it hits you.

Hard liquor, for the mist part, is water, alcohol, and various flavour compounds.  Drinking that straight up is usually fine.

/except London Dry Gin... that poison is a hangover in a glass...
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Rapmaster2000: GrogSmash: Rapmaster2000: a liter of liquor every night.

Jesus. I get a headache for 2 days if I drink a six pack of light beer.

Beer is a lot different than hard liquor.

3 beer, and yes, I'm drunk, and I'm going to feel it the next day.

Hard liquor...  I can hit the 'mildly buzzed' point after two or three, and maintan all night, with no after effects.

That doesn't make any sense.  The active ingredient is the same.  This is like the teenagers who insist that they get totally crazy on tequila because tequila, bro.


Not really depending on what your are counting as "one drink of hard liquor"

A light beer at 3% ABV can be much different than a rum and coke where you can dispense 2-3 shots per depending on the pour resulting in a larger consumption of alcohol per drink providing a faster and more intense buzz as well as harsher after effects. So basically it is what counts as "a drink"?   A 12 oz bottle of light beer or a 40 oz-er?  A shot of Crown or a Crown and Ginger?

/Been there at 1.5 Litres per day for 5 years
//Gave away (not lost) everything truly important to me
///Rebuilding my life and sober for 8 months and counting
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: A liter of liquor a day.  I don't know how I'd function.  To that I imagine I would have to start drinking right after work and go right through to 9-10pm.  What would I be doing during that time?  Watch TV?  Blast my music and dance around the living room?  At some point I imagine I'd either pass out and puke or go to bed.  Then I'd wake up with the hangover to end all hangovers and somehow get the workday started feeling like total ass all day with the only thing.

I don't know how functioning alkies do it, and is that really "functioning"?



It's a long, slow burn that gets you to almost a liter of booze a day. If you jumped straight to a liter of liquor, yeah, you'd be in crippling hangover hell immediately.

When you drink heavily every day, a hangover just becomes part of your MO. You become completely used to waking up with bleary eyes after a broken sleep with a headache that will last hours. You just become used to it. Eventually it wears off and you go right back to drinking after work.

I was a heavy drinker for years, but even I didn't get to 1L a day territory. I had many days where I would polish off a 26oz bottle and go to work the next day, but not everyday.

By the grace of God my levels are normal.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GrogSmash: Beer is a diuretic for example.


Alcohol is a diuretic.

It's like I'm taking crazy pills.
 
morg
‘’ 3 hours ago  

some_beer_drinker: i drink like that. yeah, my liver is farked. i quit, but couldn't sleep. back to drinking so i can sleep. i'm gonna die


Do what bthom37 said. A doctor will be more than glad to prescribe ambien if that's what you need to get you off the bottle.
 
Snort
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"alcoholic liver disease"  funny way to say Cirrhosis.  Do people not know the words for things anymore?
 
Gramma
‘’ 3 hours ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: A liter of liquor a day.  I don't know how I'd function.  To that I imagine I would have to start drinking right after work and go right through to 9-10pm.  What would I be doing during that time?  Watch TV?  Blast my music and dance around the living room?  At some point I imagine I'd either pass out and puke or go to bed.  Then I'd wake up with the hangover to end all hangovers and somehow get the workday started feeling like total ass all day with the only thing.

I don't know how functioning alkies do it, and is that really "functioning"?


Alcoholics work up to that amount of booze. They start with 2 or 3 drinks a night and slowly build up their tolerance.  It's like fitness training. You don't run a marathon the day you get off the couch.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Snort: "alcoholic liver disease"  funny way to say Cirrhosis.  Do people not know the words for things anymore?


Cirrhosis is one stage of alcoholic liver disease - the last stage.
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Went in to the emergency room for something unrelated & found out I had high blood sugar & a fatty liver.   Not overweight & don't really eat much sugar, but was drinking too much liquor, either straight or with soda. Wasn't at the liter a day level but 3-4 strong drinks a night, with multiple shots in each.

Because of this was showing signs of pre-diabetes & feeling lethargic among other things.   Stopped drinking about a month ago & feel better already.  Sleeping better and have more energy so I'm doing more physical activity, which helps the cycle.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: I'm over a year off the booze right now. I don't miss it at all except in social situations where I was drinking enough to take the edge off. But then something snaps and I want more. Here comes another bender. It sucks.


Ugh, yeah. This is the worst part. You're feeling pretty good, and if you just leave it alone, you'll be fine. But just gotta have "one more".
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Rapmaster2000: GrogSmash: Beer is a diuretic for example.

Alcohol is a diuretic.

It's like I'm taking crazy pills.


I think technically it's an ADH inhibitor. But yeah.
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pandemic drinking is real and not terribly spectacular. It's "snowed in drinking" but every day, and with very few (if any) people around to judge you or notice how bad it's getting.

/my therapist sounds way too excited when she talks about all the psychological data the pandemic is producing
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bthom37: fark me, that's a lot of booze.  I quit drinking when I was killing a bottle over a couple days, I can't imagine how farked I would be if I had been drinking a bottle a night.


Two thirds of a 750mil bottle is like 4 drinks.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ironically, I credit the pandemic with helping me cut down my drinking by over 90%.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GrogSmash: A hangover is mostly dehydration


No.  A hangover is a combo of acetaldehyde toxicity and physical withdrawal.  Dehydration plays a role but it's not the main cause.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gramma: The Googles Do Nothing: A liter of liquor a day.  I don't know how I'd function.  To that I imagine I would have to start drinking right after work and go right through to 9-10pm.  What would I be doing during that time?  Watch TV?  Blast my music and dance around the living room?  At some point I imagine I'd either pass out and puke or go to bed.  Then I'd wake up with the hangover to end all hangovers and somehow get the workday started feeling like total ass all day with the only thing.

I don't know how functioning alkies do it, and is that really "functioning"?

Alcoholics work up to that amount of booze. They start with 2 or 3 drinks a night and slowly build up their tolerance.  It's like fitness training. You don't run a marathon the day you get off the couch.


I'm in this odd place. A six pack does nothing. But a case makes me black out. Which I don't like. But, I'd like a buzz, but a six pack doesn't give me a buzz.
/
But two 24s did give me a buzz, last week.
//
WTF?
///
I'm broken. Grrrrrrrrr
 
Fano
‘’ 3 hours ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Pocket Ninja: The Googles Do Nothing: A liter of liquor a day.  I don't know how I'd function.

You're imagining it from the perspective of someone who doesn't currently do just that, which makes it seem impossible. Imagine it from the perspective of someone who can't function at all *without* doing that, and you'll be in the ballpark.

At times in my life I would binge drink and always felt terrible afterwards.  At other times I would get in a rut and have 3-4 drinks a night, enough to make me have to adjust my schedule and activities the next day because I wasn't up to the task.  Growing old, having kids, having an exercise routine all pretty much cured me of that.

It is really hard to imagine having 32oz of hard alcohol a day and doing anything other than curled up in the fetal position on the bathroom floor.


Watch pro athletes and wonder "how did they ever get that good?" And you'll start to understand how you get to Carnegie Hall Rehab Center.
 
Gramma
‘’ 3 hours ago  

granolasteak: We've treated addicted of all stripes like contagious criminals for far too long.


I'll admit, I think of alcoholics that way.  I don't drink - maybe 3 or 4 beers a year.  But I like to go places and do things and a lot of the time there is alcohol around.  I have sometimes been absolutely hounded to have a few drinks. I've left parties and bars because I got tired of defending my non-drinking behavior.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well I suppose that's better than sharing the bottle and an STD?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 hours ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: A liter of liquor a day.  I don't know how I'd function.  To that I imagine I would have to start drinking right after work and go right through to 9-10pm.  What would I be doing during that time?  Watch TV?  Blast my music and dance around the living room?  At some point I imagine I'd either pass out and puke or go to bed.  Then I'd wake up with the hangover to end all hangovers and somehow get the workday started feeling like total ass all day with the only thing.

I don't know how functioning alkies do it, and is that really "functioning"?


Do like my crazy ex girlfriend did. Start drinking at work. (Working from home at the time). About 1:30 was her start time.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My gf is going through this now :(

I finally got her to get in front of doctors two weeks ago after explaining that sleeping 16 hours a day isn't a normal thing to do. She knew something was wrong and wasn't being stubborn, just terrified.

Her GP has her on meds, had her first meeting with a psychologist yesterday, and found a local AA group.

She has been a hard drinker for years and it's finally all catching up. I'm really worried for her but I'm happy she's trying to get in front of it now.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I stopped Hard Liquor last year because I didn't want to keep getting into a depression spiral. I'm trying to phase out others but I'll go with some wine every once in a while or a six pack to last a few days
 
Marcos P
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But mommy drunk is sooooo funny..
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Rapmaster2000: GrogSmash: Rapmaster2000: a liter of liquor every night.

Jesus. I get a headache for 2 days if I drink a six pack of light beer.

Beer is a lot different than hard liquor.

3 beer, and yes, I'm drunk, and I'm going to feel it the next day.

Hard liquor...  I can hit the 'mildly buzzed' point after two or three, and maintan all night, with no after effects.

That doesn't make any sense.  The active ingredient is the same.  This is like the teenagers who insist that they get totally crazy on tequila because tequila, bro.


Quantity over time, and how the body processes yeasty liquid bread versus distilled alcohol.

For me, beer makes me painfully gassy in the morning.  Wine gives me headaches before I go to bed.  Liquor might give me headaches in the morning, but I am not sure if that is the liquor or if I have sleep apnea.
 
algman
‘’ 3 hours ago  

waxbeans: bthom37: fark me, that's a lot of booze.  I quit drinking when I was killing a bottle over a couple days, I can't imagine how farked I would be if I had been drinking a bottle a night.

Two thirds of a 750mil bottle is like 4 drinks.


Why bother dirtying a glass at that point?  You have a shot dispenser in your face.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

MythDragon: The Googles Do Nothing: A liter of liquor a day.  I don't know how I'd function.  To that I imagine I would have to start drinking right after work and go right through to 9-10pm.  What would I be doing during that time?  Watch TV?  Blast my music and dance around the living room?  At some point I imagine I'd either pass out and puke or go to bed.  Then I'd wake up with the hangover to end all hangovers and somehow get the workday started feeling like total ass all day with the only thing.

I don't know how functioning alkies do it, and is that really "functioning"?

Do like my crazy ex girlfriend did. Start drinking at work. (Working from home at the time). About 1:30 was her start time.


9am here, 3rd 🍺. Love working from home. Hahahah 😂 not a single customer has noticed.  Got love their irresponsible ways. My 🍞 and butter
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you're out and about, and find a cute, willing, drunk woman. Help her to sober up.

That should be the extent of your encounter with her for the evening.
 
