'Most likely' not a streetlight
9
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 16 Mar 2021 at 9:45 PM



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Streetlight trifecta in play!
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

DarksideHalo: Streetlight trifecta in play!

North Carolina

streetlight trifecta now in play. Definitely the first!
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Fireproof: DarksideHalo: Streetlight trifecta in play!

North Carolina streetlight trifecta now in play. Definitely the first!


Dammit, I learned less that a week ago what happens if you start a response post with italics!

But yeah, the first ever "North Carolina streetlight" trifecta is now in play.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Fireproof: DarksideHalo: Streetlight trifecta in play!

North Carolina streetlight trifecta now in play. Definitely the first!


Streetlight Trifecta

...would be the perfect name for a 3-Person Electric Light Orchestra tribute band.
 
Noexit
‘’ 3 hours ago  

DarksideHalo: Streetlight trifecta in play!


I just recently came back to Fark, and I fins that The Streetlight Incident has not been forgotten.
 
gbv23
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Barfly420
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noexit: DarksideHalo: Streetlight trifecta in play!

I just recently came back to Fark, and I fins that The Streetlight Incident has not been forgotten.


Me too. I've been gone for a long time a just checked back when this link was 4th from the top. Still doing the old cliches... love it. Wonder if mustard man is still around.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
neilhillman.comView Full Size


Nevar 4 get
 
chawco
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I would have gone with something like "turns out the lights in the sky really WAS a space ship"
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

