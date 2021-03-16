 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTAE)   This guy just saved himself from having to buy mother's day flowers for his mom and his girlfriend's mom   (wtae.com) divider line
19
    More: Dumbass, American Legion, own mother.David Hoffman, Sheriff, United States, Firearm, Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution, English-language films  
•       •       •

2744 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Mar 2021 at 9:50 AM (4 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Police said Hoffman got into a fight with his girlfriend at the American Legion in Arona over the weekend.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neglogon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Pretty boy like him will be getting multiple presents from his new friends in prison
 
MBooda
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTA: RUFFS DALE

Other end of the turnpike from Blue Ball and Intercourse.

/guins whoo
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This story was a lot less sexy and perverted than I had hoped.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"What's it like having him for a boyfriend?"
'It's a blast!'
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ah, nothing like a date at the ol' American Legion.
 
orbister
‘’ 3 hours ago  

born_yesterday: This story was a lot less sexy and perverted than I had hoped.


Hot Fuzz - Mum and Sister - Lurch
Youtube J1eu8U0aC2o
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He could have waited until he relocated to Florida.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So this is what a horror movie of Woodie Alan on crack would be?
 
mike_d85
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sorry for copying half the article but:


Police said when they got to the house, Hoffman came out with a gun,
"He exited the house and when he came out he actually had a shotgun," said Trooper Steve Limani of the Pennsylvania State Police. "He started making threats and yelling towards both of them."
Police said as Hoffman's girlfriend ran off, he fired several shotgun shots.
Police also said Hoffman got into his car and chased her down the road, firing more shots.
Police said she was able to get to a distant neighbor's house for safety.
Investigators said Hoffman then went to his mother's house, thinking his girlfriend had gone there, and threatened his mother.


I have to be understanding this wrong.  1 Police got to their hose, 2 Hoffman menaced them with a gun, 3 fired at his fleeing girlfriend, 4 got into his car, 5 drove to his mother's house, and then 6 threatened his mother?

I mean... normally I'm saying the police are too violent but shouldn't Hoffman have been shot to death on step 3 of this scenario?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm supposed to buy shiat for my girlfriends mom?
 
Mr Tarantula
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sounds like he needs to buy then both extra flowers.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A penny saved is a penny spent on your defense attorney.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 2 hours ago  

born_yesterday: This story was a lot less sexy and perverted than I had hoped.


Yeah, I was either expecting a) his gf to actually have been his mom who gave him up for adoption, or b) His GF's mom to turn out to be his own mom. Either way, a lot smaller guest list at the wedding.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mike_d85: Sorry for copying half the article but:


Police said when they got to the house, Hoffman came out with a gun,
"He exited the house and when he came out he actually had a shotgun," said Trooper Steve Limani of the Pennsylvania State Police. "He started making threats and yelling towards both of them."
Police said as Hoffman's girlfriend ran off, he fired several shotgun shots.
Police also said Hoffman got into his car and chased her down the road, firing more shots.
Police said she was able to get to a distant neighbor's house for safety.
Investigators said Hoffman then went to his mother's house, thinking his girlfriend had gone there, and threatened his mother.

I have to be understanding this wrong.  1 Police got to their hose, 2 Hoffman menaced them with a gun, 3 fired at his fleeing girlfriend, 4 got into his car, 5 drove to his mother's house, and then 6 threatened his mother?

I mean... normally I'm saying the police are too violent but shouldn't Hoffman have been shot to death on step 3 of this scenario?


pretty sure he's white
BETTY
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cynicalbastard: born_yesterday: This story was a lot less sexy and perverted than I had hoped.

Yeah, I was either expecting a) his gf to actually have been his mom who gave him up for adoption, or b) His GF's mom to turn out to be his own mom. Either way, a lot smaller guest list at the wedding.


I was thinking he was adopted, unknowingly sleeping with his stepsister and her mom, who ended up being his real mom.

I gotta get away from Pornhub...
 
Stretchy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: mike_d85: Sorry for copying half the article but:


Police said when they got to the house, Hoffman came out with a gun,
"He exited the house and when he came out he actually had a shotgun," said Trooper Steve Limani of the Pennsylvania State Police. "He started making threats and yelling towards both of them."
Police said as Hoffman's girlfriend ran off, he fired several shotgun shots.
Police also said Hoffman got into his car and chased her down the road, firing more shots.
Police said she was able to get to a distant neighbor's house for safety.
Investigators said Hoffman then went to his mother's house, thinking his girlfriend had gone there, and threatened his mother.

I have to be understanding this wrong.  1 Police got to their hose, 2 Hoffman menaced them with a gun, 3 fired at his fleeing girlfriend, 4 got into his car, 5 drove to his mother's house, and then 6 threatened his mother?

I mean... normally I'm saying the police are too violent but shouldn't Hoffman have been shot to death on step 3 of this scenario?

pretty sure he's white
BETTY


This. Plus cops are known for, at best, not taking domestic violence seriously, or at worst being perpetrators of it. They probably thought the girlfriend had it coming.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Stretchy Cat: vudukungfu: mike_d85: Sorry for copying half the article but:


Police said when they got to the house, Hoffman came out with a gun,
"He exited the house and when he came out he actually had a shotgun," said Trooper Steve Limani of the Pennsylvania State Police. "He started making threats and yelling towards both of them."
Police said as Hoffman's girlfriend ran off, he fired several shotgun shots.
Police also said Hoffman got into his car and chased her down the road, firing more shots.
Police said she was able to get to a distant neighbor's house for safety.
Investigators said Hoffman then went to his mother's house, thinking his girlfriend had gone there, and threatened his mother.

I have to be understanding this wrong.  1 Police got to their hose, 2 Hoffman menaced them with a gun, 3 fired at his fleeing girlfriend, 4 got into his car, 5 drove to his mother's house, and then 6 threatened his mother?

I mean... normally I'm saying the police are too violent but shouldn't Hoffman have been shot to death on step 3 of this scenario?

pretty sure he's white
BETTY

This. Plus cops are known for, at best, not taking domestic violence seriously, or at worst being perpetrators of it. They probably thought the girlfriend had it coming.


A few years ago a friend of mine was called out for a domestic disturbance at a fellow officer's house. The cop came out armed with a shotgun and was shot by the other officers. Apparently he wasn't well liked.
 
Stretchy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Stretchy Cat: vudukungfu: mike_d85: Sorry for copying half the article but:


Police said when they got to the house, Hoffman came out with a gun,
"He exited the house and when he came out he actually had a shotgun," said Trooper Steve Limani of the Pennsylvania State Police. "He started making threats and yelling towards both of them."
Police said as Hoffman's girlfriend ran off, he fired several shotgun shots.
Police also said Hoffman got into his car and chased her down the road, firing more shots.
Police said she was able to get to a distant neighbor's house for safety.
Investigators said Hoffman then went to his mother's house, thinking his girlfriend had gone there, and threatened his mother.

I have to be understanding this wrong.  1 Police got to their hose, 2 Hoffman menaced them with a gun, 3 fired at his fleeing girlfriend, 4 got into his car, 5 drove to his mother's house, and then 6 threatened his mother?

I mean... normally I'm saying the police are too violent but shouldn't Hoffman have been shot to death on step 3 of this scenario?

pretty sure he's white
BETTY

This. Plus cops are known for, at best, not taking domestic violence seriously, or at worst being perpetrators of it. They probably thought the girlfriend had it coming.

A few years ago a friend of mine was called out for a domestic disturbance at a fellow officer's house. The cop came out armed with a shotgun and was shot by the other officers. Apparently he wasn't well liked.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.