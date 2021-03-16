 Skip to content
(ABC News)   " People of all ages streamed onto sidewalks, waiting for their chance to suck coffee and juice from a plastic bottle. Some patrons even brought their own baby bottles to other cafes, pleading with bewildered baristas to fill them up"   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: Weird, United Arab Emirates, baby bottles, Einstein Cafe, Persian Gulf, Emirati officers, social media, plastic baby bottles, Arabian Peninsula  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nipples.
This thread is just nipples all the way down.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Nipples.
This thread is just nipples all the way down.


"I have nipples, Greg.  Can you milk 'em?"
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Although it seems easy to dismiss a story like this as trite journalistic nonsense.
 
Pew
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Instead of ordinary paper cups, the cafe, inspired by pictures of trendy-looking bottles shared on social media, decided to serve its thick milky drinks in plastic baby bottles."

Yay, petroleum industry?
 
Make More Hinjews [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ Obligoogoogagatory
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark Style
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm an excellent driver: Although it seems easy to dismiss a story like this as trite journalistic nonsense.


That's what I thought but the pessimistic StoPPeRmobile thought there must be a safety concern and there it was. Morans!

/Go america
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Memories of their childhood? i think I remember sippy cup, but bottle? sure I was off before well before kindergarten.
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

169th Cousin: Fark Style
[Fark user image 640x636]


put something better in there and I might give it a shot. Not a fan of Jack
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Man, the shiat we grew up with...
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coming soon to your Trumpian Uncle's fridge:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The trash might be a problem but it they reuse them it seems like a pretty harmless trend.
Of course some people can't live without something to be outraged about
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a little relieved it's not just us Americans who are infantilizing ourselves.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the pictured barista looks happy to have a mask to hide behind.  easier to feign enthusiasm for stupidity.
/he's not wearing enough pieces of flash!
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: I'm a little relieved it's not just us Americans who are infantilizing ourselves.


your sarcasm chilled mah latte.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

rainbowbutter: the pictured barista looks happy to have a mask to hide behind.  easier to feign enthusiasm for stupidity.
/he's not wearing enough pieces of flash!


flare
 
