(WFTV Orlando)   To be fair, I doubt any virus could get through Florida Man's beard   (wftv.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't been to the Disney parks in awhile but I do frequent Disney Springs.  They are pretty serious about calling out folks for not masking, or for wearing them improperly.

What a miserable task that must be.  This story isn't surprising at all.  I've seen the way some guests treat the cast members when they get called out in the Springs.  Nasty, nasty people.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He won't need to worry about that anymore after his permaban.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
cmg-cmg-tv-10070-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.comView Full Size


Looks like he should've been arrested just for entering Disney

/ also, that's a f*cking rough 51
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
In Florida?

Noooo way! I'm shocked. Shocked I say.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gunsmack: [cmg-cmg-tv-10070-prod.cdn.arcpublish​i​ng.com image 800x450]

Looks like he should've been arrested just for entering Disney

/ also, that's a f*cking rough 51


He looks better than me and I'm 47
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I wonder if it would be possible to tightly weave a long beard like that into something that looks like and actually functions as a mask yet still be flipped down and washable. It would be a gross/cool novelty for the World Beard Championship in Germany.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gunsmack: [cmg-cmg-tv-10070-prod.cdn.arcpublish​i​ng.com image 800x450]

Looks like he should've been arrested just for entering Disney

/ also, that's a f*cking rough 51


Grumpy looks pretty rough these days.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
not all hero's wear capes
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fredsnake: not all hero's wear capes


Do they know how to use apostrophes correctly?

And whatever happened to the conservatives' love of "my business, my rules?"
 
lefty248
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gunsmack: [cmg-cmg-tv-10070-prod.cdn.arcpublish​i​ng.com image 800x450]

Looks like he should've been arrested just for entering Disney

/ also, that's a f*cking rough 51


Put a hat on him and he looks like one of the seven dwarfs.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I can tell you that if someone spits on another person, it's go time.
 
lefty248
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A new dwarf, Stupid is his name.

Hi ho, hi ho, it's off to a trump rally I go.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

