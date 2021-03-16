 Skip to content
 
(Metro)   Restored relic of UK's colonial oppression set to return to Buckingham Palace   (metro.co.uk) divider line
37
The English Major [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So Phil's skin suit came home?
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is it just me, or does he look like something that clawed its way out of a peat bog and was dressed in a suit?
 
pintoboy
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I will give him credit for making it to 99 years old but he looks like he has already been embalmed and they just prop him up weekend at Bernie's style.
 
thisispete
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The old fella doesn't look too long for this world.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
img.gifglobe.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Looks like he died a few weeks ago
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are we sure that isn't some viral marketing campaign for a new Hammer studio horror film?
Uber of the Dead - or sumpin'?
 
pintoboy
‘’ 3 hours ago  

UndeadPoetsSociety: Is it just me, or does he look like something that clawed its way out of a peat bog and was dressed in a suit?


Feeding on the souls of innocent children just to sustain his rotting form.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Are we sure he's really alive? I mean, if we are basing it on this photograph...
 
Gloucester
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A poor way to refer to a man with a  distinguished war record.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk/2003/d​e​c/28/monarchy.davidsmith
 
Mouser
‘’ 2 hours ago  

pintoboy: I will give him credit for making it to 99 years old but he looks like he has already been embalmed and they just prop him up weekend at Bernie's style.


Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 286x307]

Are we sure he's really alive? I mean, if we are basing it on this photograph...


metro.co.ukView Full Size


When 99 years old you become, look this good you will not.
 
thisispete
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mouser: pintoboy: I will give him credit for making it to 99 years old but he looks like he has already been embalmed and they just prop him up weekend at Bernie's style.

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 286x307]

Are we sure he's really alive? I mean, if we are basing it on this photograph...

[metro.co.uk image 850x446]

When 99 years old you become, look this good you will not.


Surprisingly he doesn't seem to have gone that grey yet. He's still a ginger ninja.
 
dywed88
‘’ 2 hours ago  

thisispete: The old fella doesn't look too long for this world.


He's lasted a lot longer than the fascists he shined his spotlight on.
 
Colossal Failure
‘’ 2 hours ago  

UndeadPoetsSociety: Is it just me, or does he look like something that clawed its way out of a peat bog and was dressed in a suit?


One had a mouthful of hot chocolate when one read your comment, what, what?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nyclon
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He looks like Shaun of the Dead's step dad leaning forward to turn down the radio.
 
bthom37
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't worry, wombo is here to remind you how he looked when alive
 
orbister
‘’ 2 hours ago  

thisispete: The old fella doesn't look too long for this world.


He's ninety-nine years old and recovering from heart surgery.
 
bthom37
‘’ 2 hours ago  

thisispete: Mouser: pintoboy: I will give him credit for making it to 99 years old but he looks like he has already been embalmed and they just prop him up weekend at Bernie's style.

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 286x307]

Are we sure he's really alive? I mean, if we are basing it on this photograph...

[metro.co.uk image 850x446]

When 99 years old you become, look this good you will not.

Surprisingly he doesn't seem to have gone that grey yet. He's still a ginger ninja.


That's hair dye.  Man is 99 years old.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's probably best if he hangs on, one way or another, until lockdown is over in the UK. It's going to be a big event for his funeral and it shouldn't also be a super spreading event. For some people he's always been the Prince.
I don't wish any particular ill will against him but he's on some borrowed time right now.
 
bthom37
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcos P: Looks like he died a few weeks ago


That is not dead which can eternal lie,

And with strange aeons even death may die
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mouser: pintoboy: I will give him credit for making it to 99 years old but he looks like he has already been embalmed and they just prop him up weekend at Bernie's style.

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 286x307]

Are we sure he's really alive? I mean, if we are basing it on this photograph...

[metro.co.uk image 850x446]

When 99 years old you become, look this good you will not.


i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Onion did it:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 2 hours ago  

UndeadPoetsSociety: Is it just me, or does he look like something that clawed its way out of a peat bog and was dressed in a suit?


This. That there's a dead man walking.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Death comes for us all. In the end, we are all the same, mere flesh and bones with imperfect souls.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I honestly thought he was already dead and gone and they were just trying to find a way to tell the world.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure that's the dude from Poltergeist II.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Colossal Failure: UndeadPoetsSociety: Is it just me, or does he look like something that clawed its way out of a peat bog and was dressed in a suit?

One had a mouthful of hot chocolate when one read your comment, what, what?

[Fark user image image 809x614]


My apologies for any keyboard damage.
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 286x307]

Are we sure he's really alive? I mean, if we are basing it on this photograph...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Death comes for us all. In the end, we are all the same, mere flesh and bones with imperfect souls.


And some of us are afforded every possible treatment to prolong life while others who did not fall out of some royal vagina can't be bothered with.
 
pintoboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Death comes for us all. In the end, we are all the same, mere flesh and bones with imperfect souls.


The soul in that skin suit is long departed.  Not that there ever was one in the first place.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: edmo: Death comes for us all. In the end, we are all the same, mere flesh and bones with imperfect souls.

And some of us are afforded every possible treatment to prolong life while others who did not fall out of some royal vagina can't be bothered with.


I think I'd rather get on with it than be a walking corpse, but I (hopefully) have a ways to go. I'll let you know when it gets closer.
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: edmo: Death comes for us all. In the end, we are all the same, mere flesh and bones with imperfect souls.

And some of us are afforded every possible treatment to prolong life while others who did not fall out of some royal vagina can't be bothered with.


He may have been the nephew of a King, but by all accounts I have seen he put in excellent service in combat against fascists.
 
pintoboy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jso2897: UndeadPoetsSociety: Is it just me, or does he look like something that clawed its way out of a peat bog and was dressed in a suit?

This. That there's a dead man walking.


That is a dead man frozen in place with a rictus of agony.
 
Cormee
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 286x307]

Are we sure he's really alive? I mean, if we are basing it on this photograph...


What the hell? He'd race you to the beach and win
 
Cormee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mouser: pintoboy: I will give him credit for making it to 99 years old but he looks like he has already been embalmed and they just prop him up weekend at Bernie's style.

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 286x307]

Are we sure he's really alive? I mean, if we are basing it on this photograph...

[metro.co.uk image 850x446]

When 99 years old you become, look this good you will not.


Yeah, pretend to be whatever the fark you want, that guy is living dead
 
Cormee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

orbister: thisispete: The old fella doesn't look too long for this world.

He's ninety-nine years old and recovering from heart surgery.


Recovering from death. What what
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.