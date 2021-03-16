 Skip to content
 
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   U-boat commander insists he is not the U-boat commander   (wjactv.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What an U-boat may look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ I REALLY wanted to put "a u-boat" because it sounds better, but "an" is correct
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a Jeep thing
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a shame he was caught on the surface.  Pictures make it look like his boat didn't have a schnorkle installed.  At least he was embarking on a night operation.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Amateur

news.usni.orgView Full Size


Try sinking a train.
 
Spego
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: Amateur

[news.usni.org image 850x670]

Try sinking a train.


Fun Fact: one of us (Farker) narrates Fluckey's book about USS Barb.
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And any Sinclair Media property can suck my hairy youknowwhats.

I know doubt the existence of u-boats and Las Vegas.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry coppers but I'm calling BS on your description of events, there is no way in hell this "overturned several times"

wjactv.comView Full Size


Jeeps are fairly tough, but there's no way that one rolled several times without any damage to the roll bars or any of the sheet metal or glass!
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you call an Italian U-Boat?

Atsa My Boat!
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: Amateur

[news.usni.org image 850x670]

Try sinking a train.


Fark user imageView Full Size

How about a truck?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They say they also discovered that his driver's license was suspended.

I'm shocked.
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: Sorry coppers but I'm calling BS on your description of events, there is no way in hell this "overturned several times"

[wjactv.com image 648x364]

Jeeps are fairly tough, but there's no way that one rolled several times without any damage to the roll bars or any of the sheet metal or glass!


back fender and wheel arch are out of whack. Tail light looks like it'd hanging out. Don't see much else
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a U-Boat captain might look aboot:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: UNC_Samurai: Amateur

[news.usni.org image 850x670]

Try sinking a train.

Fun Fact: one of us (Farker) narrates Fluckey's book about USS Barb.


Oooooh!  Time to read another book about submarines!  Take THAT, Progressive Insurance!
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "...and then drove onto private property as he tried to drive across the breast."

Wait, what?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why you only verify range with one ping.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he calling out the order for fun?
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: iheartscotch: UNC_Samurai: Amateur

[news.usni.org image 850x670]

Try sinking a train.

Fun Fact: one of us (Farker) narrates Fluckey's book about USS Barb.

Oooooh!  Time to read another book about submarines!  Take THAT, Progressive Insurance!


Fark user imageView Full Size


/
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Martian Manhandler: FTFA: "...and then drove onto private property as he tried to drive across the breast."

Wait, what?


Apparently it's a Pennsylvania thing to describe the crown of an earthen dam, at least all of the hits in the first two pages of Google results were from PA.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They say Rebo was showing signs of intoxication

Being passed out in a car in any body of water is usually a sign
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: Sorry coppers but I'm calling BS on your description of events, there is no way in hell this "overturned several times"

[wjactv.com image 648x364]

Jeeps are fairly tough, but there's no way that one rolled several times without any damage to the roll bars or any of the sheet metal or glass!


Did you look at the other pictures? Zoom in a bit on some of them. The roof damage is very evident in one of them, and there appears to be hood damage on the other side too. I'm mystified as to how the windshield survived though.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: UNC_Samurai: iheartscotch: UNC_Samurai: Amateur

[news.usni.org image 850x670]

Try sinking a train.

Fun Fact: one of us (Farker) narrates Fluckey's book about USS Barb.

Oooooh!  Time to read another book about submarines!  Take THAT, Progressive Insurance!

[Fark user image 378x499]

/


Thunder Below is what I call out before a dutch oven.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Medic Zero: robodog: Sorry coppers but I'm calling BS on your description of events, there is no way in hell this "overturned several times"

[wjactv.com image 648x364]

Jeeps are fairly tough, but there's no way that one rolled several times without any damage to the roll bars or any of the sheet metal or glass!

Did you look at the other pictures? Zoom in a bit on some of them. The roof damage is very evident in one of them, and there appears to be hood damage on the other side too. I'm mystified as to how the windshield survived though.


I did, but I apparently missed this one:
wjactv.comView Full Size


It's the only picture that really shows significant damage. I retract my earlier post, I was misled by potato pictures.

/Damn that thing is tough to look that good after a rollover
//I guess it really IS a Jeep thing
///Color me impressed.
 
squidloe
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The Martian Manhandler: FTFA: "...and then drove onto private property as he tried to drive across the breast."

Wait, what?


huge tracts of land
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dam, Now The Engine's Flooded!
 
