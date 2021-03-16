 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Fairytale wedding turns into a bloodbath after bridesmaidzillas start street fight ...also the rest of the story is one big West Virginia clusterfark   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
45
    More: Dumbass, The Sun, Marriage, Family, News of the World, Alyssa's cousin Diamond, FAIRYTALE wedding, pair end, Gypsy Wedding US  
•       •       •

45 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's the trashiest story I've read all day. Thank you, subby.

I hope this doesn't awaken anything in me.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
♫ Country roads, take me home
to the place I can fight
West Virginia, wedding brawler
Take me home, country roads ♫
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sounds like it would rival this:

Taser Reception Video
Youtube Ts3Aq9a1o2U
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is some TLC reality show crap.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If more weddings had this going on, I'd be all about attending them.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Needs more shovel
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"It's a, nice day for a, white (trash) wedding."
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 3 hours ago  
gypsies?
gypsies.
That is one bizarre culture.
 
Mellotiger
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, nothing going on in Scotland then? I mean, this barely qualifies as a story, much less "news". Hell, it's barely "fark".
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BenSaw2: "It's a, nice day for a, white (trash) wedding."


lolz. I was going to write some parody lyrics then I realized Billy Idol didn't leave much material to work with.
"Hey little sister" is a promising start though
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Looks like a traveler wedding, are any of them classy ladies single? Asking for a friend.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 700x401]

If more weddings had this going on, I'd be all about attending them.


From your comment it's quite obvious you've never been to a lower middle class Mexican American wedding .

They're all fun and games until the shooting starts or the drunken brawl or that one girl remembers that one Uncle raped her
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

groppet: Looks like a traveler wedding, are any of them classy ladies single? Asking for a friend.


Right?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My kind of fun!
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I did not know that scripted reality tv shows count as news. Welp, today I learned something.
 
Snort
‘’ 2 hours ago  
the two families, who appeared on the TLC show, Gypsy Wedding US,

And this story is an ad.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dallylamma
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 700x401]

If more weddings had this going on, I'd be all about attending them.


in the immortal words of Kelly Bundy: "nothing says 'easy' or 'bridesmaid' like short black leather"
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mellotiger: So, nothing going on in Scotland then? I mean, this barely qualifies as a story, much less "news". Hell, it's barely "fark".


This is just the UK slowly rolling by our multi-car pileup with mouths agape, disgusted yet unable to look away.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hear them Gypsy ladies can smell money on a man. That must be why I've never met a single one...
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I went to a wedding and a hockey game broke out.
 
deffuse
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Any wedding that requires pics to be blurred out is a'OK with me.  It's a pity it wasn't their faces mind you.

/too harsh?
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Every single 16-18yo redneck wedding ends up looking like the Macy's balloon version of the GnR November Rain video. Without fail.
 
Sail The Wide Accountancy
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They keep referencing a trashy TV show that they're all on. Not to be "that" guy, but I'm starting to wonder if maybe this was all done for the cameras.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sail The Wide Accountancy: They keep referencing a trashy TV show that they're all on. Not to be "that" guy, but I'm starting to wonder if maybe this was all done for the cameras.


Golly, you think?
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

deffuse: Any wedding that requires pics to be blurred out is a'OK with me.  It's a pity it wasn't their faces mind you.

/too harsh?


That's to hide the bridesmaid's dick.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Reality TV production 101: Everybody can act angry
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When I was a teenager, I worked for a catering company. There was a wedding between a woman from Southie (South Boston) and a guy from the North End. If you don't know Boston, there is STILL legit animosity between the Irish people from Southie and Italians from North End that goes back over a century.

So yeah... When I heard I kinda knew some shiat was going to go down.

And I was right. Half way through the reception, the bride's family starts a ruckus singing Irish songs, so the groom's family starts in with all these songs in Italian. Words were exchanged. The bride stepped in to stop things, and the groom got mad because she told his mother to shut up, and he did what many a hot blooded Italian lad will do. He popped her one right in the face.

Needless to say I went to my boss and asked if she'd gotten paid already, because, you know...
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 2 hours ago  
These people give white trash as bad name.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stopped reading right here:
"the two families, who appeared on the TLC show, Gypsy Wedding US"

I mean, it works for "professional wrestling," so why not "gypsies"?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jack_o_the_hills: Needs more shovel


Are you from Snohomish County?
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bloodbath? No one died. How is that a bloodbath? I want gunfire and explosions and flamethrowers and ninjas and upside-down lawnmowers and a Winnebago. Hell, a herd of Winnebagos.
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sometimes it cracks me up how much the UK and the Southern U.S. have in common. Like waaaaay too much in common.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
thesun.co.ukView Full Size


The class just oozes right through the screen
 
orbister
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I had found out that Alyssa had gone over to my daughter-in-law talking about how many man I've had. I could count on one hand how many man I've had," she fumes.

West Virginia, so I presume that's six or seven.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orbister: "I had found out that Alyssa had gone over to my daughter-in-law talking about how many man I've had. I could count on one hand how many man I've had," she fumes.

West Virginia, so I presume that's six or seven.


cdn.drawception.comView Full Size
 
stuartp9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JERRY!  JERRY!
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 700x401]

If more weddings had this going on, I'd be all about attending them.


Hear of police radio: "BIG GIRL DOWN!  I REPEAT WE HAVE A BIG GIRL DOWN!"
 
Mellotiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: [thesun.co.uk image 850x478]

The class just oozes right through the screen


(Photo: Oozing. Not Pictured: Class)
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a note: If you use the term "white trash" on Twitter, you will get banninated.


So I've heard.
According to a friend of mine.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mellotiger: So, nothing going on in Scotland then? I mean, this barely qualifies as a story, much less "news". Hell, it's barely "fark".


With The Sun, The Star, Daily Mail, News.Co.Au, The Mirror, heck, even tweets, nothing is "Barely Fark".

/waiting for Reddit on the front page
 
cwheelie
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's like the Jersey Shore Morgantown chapter
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Didn't see what town this was, They might be relatives.
Romanichal gypsies in WV would be rare. Like a full set of teeth.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Diagonal: Just a note: If you use the term "white trash" on Twitter, you will get banninated.


So I've heard.
According to a friend of mine.


Jesus farking Christ that's farking stupid talk about fragile
 
