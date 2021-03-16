 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Some people are just not meant to drive, take this sorid Polish guy who has failed his driving test 192 times after studying for the same exam for the past 17 years (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    Fail, Driving, Driver's license, third-worst driver, United Kingdom driving test, Driving test, Tests  
1027 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Mar 2021 at 10:50 AM (3 hours ago)



22 Comments
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He couldn't get past the yellow light question.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size


Ummm. OK.

TFA also mentions a Korean woman who took 950 times to get 60 out of 100. I simply don't believe that. You could randomly fill in bubbles and get a 60 out of 100 sooner than your 950th try.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Has he tried a radio under his hat and a buddy miles away feeding him the answers?

/Floor it?
//No don't floor it!
///FLOOR IT?!?
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some people are just not meant to write headlines.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Here's a lifetime bus pass, and a bag of complimentary cookies. Do yourself and the world a favor, don't drive, it's not your thing.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kurwa!

That's like the Polish kamikaze pilot who flew 192 missions!
 
ifky
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: Has he tried a radio under his hat and a buddy miles away feeding him the answers?

/Floor it?
//No don't floor it!
///FLOOR IT?!?


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
mikey15
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He keeps getting distracted by the screen door
 
Internet Meme Rogers [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And the third-worst driver, according to the stats, was a 480yearold woman, who passed on attempt 94.

Seems legit.
 
kahnzo
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sorid?  What is sorid?
 
Fissile
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People who shouldn't be driving?  {looks around at fellow motorists}.   Most of them.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
next stop: oakland CA.  he'll split his time between paratransit and uber.  expect him in neighboring berkeley as well.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't speak Polish, but I could probably pass a drivers license test in Polish within 17 years.

Three Crooked Squirrels:  TFA also mentions a Korean woman who took 950 times to get 60 out of 100. I simply don't believe that. You could randomly fill in bubbles and get a 60 out of 100 sooner than your 950th try.

Not according to this calculator

Fark user imageView Full Size


So it's an under 1 in 10,000 shot to get a passing score, assuming 5 choices and 50 questions.
 
farkmedown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: He couldn't get past the yellow light question.


Starman (3/8) Movie CLIP - Yellow Light, Go Very Fast (1984) HD
Youtube g3WtvzmKCQQ
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There should be a limit to how many times you can attempt the test. Maybe five. If you don't get it by then, you're never going to.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a buddy in high school who took the behind the wheel driving test (4) times before finally passing it by exactly 1 point.

He had failed the written test several times as well.

Even his little brother preferred to ride the school bus than catch a ride with him after he got his license.  Myself and my other mutual friends refused to ride with him if he was driving. Terrible, truly awful driver.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: There should be a limit to how many times you can attempt the test. Maybe five. If you don't get it by then, you're never going to.


Yeah I don't have the foggie$t why they'd let people take it over and over.

/$arcasm
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How to pass your driving test:
Read and re-read the pamphlet for test the you're taking while you wait at the DMV.
Tell them what the want to hear, not how people drive in real life.
If in doubt, give the wimpiest, slowest answer.

Of course that's for California, USA - tests in other countries may require more preparation.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh he is more than capable of passing the test.  He keeps flunking his test in order to keep returning to the DMV so that he can convince the blue haired twins, who work there, into a tryst.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm assuming "driving theory test" is what they call the written test. If that's the case I assume illiteracy is the most likely cause of these peoples failures.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kahnzo: Sorid?  What is sorid?


A portmanteau of sorcery and horrid. "What kind of sorcery is this horridly dry soup?"

/I like this so much that I have submitted it to Urban Dictionary
 
