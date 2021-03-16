 Skip to content
(WKYC Cleveland)   After undergoing 12 surgeries since she was born, 9-year-old Chloe was understandably anxious about trips to the hospital, but then she met Cookie & her life was forever changed. Welcome to this St Patrick's Day edition of Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (wkyc.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Son & DIL's puppy, Miss Lady Lu Lu just taking it easy
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Gumball T Watterson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
We got out the last fuzzy donut Saturday. Darwin did his very best to keep it away from Gumball. He kept taking it away to protect it.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Gumball did not appreciate Darwin's efforts.
Fark user imageView Full Size

It did not make it past lunchtime.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
proco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yes, we're quite aware the squeaky stick is behind us. But you have the squeaky football - so throw it already.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
As you may know, our friend RWDA is dying from cancer (f*ck cancer) she likes travel so we are are creating a flat tour with anyone who wants to help out. It is simple, just download a picture from the website cut it out put it on cardboard and a stick and take pictures of cool places that you can get to. We would appreciate it if anybody that would like to would participate could participate early and participate often and help RWDA out! Please go to This website For directions and to review her tour so far! Thank you to my awesome Wetnoseday/Woofday Family
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

proco: [Fark user image 850x637]
Yes, we're quite aware the squeaky stick is behind us. But you have the squeaky football - so throw it already.


♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
travelswithchoppy.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
iheartdogs.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
iheartdogs.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
iheartdogs.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
iheartdogs.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
iheartdogs.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Our local fire/rescue department was just at my 5-story apartment building running ladder tests
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fifth time's the charm..... If my internet hadn't been glitchy, this woulda been right under the matching one
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x637]

[Fark user image 526x701]
[Fark user image 850x637]

[Fark user image 850x637]
Our local fire/rescue department was just at my 5-story apartment building running ladder tests



How soon before they know if it's a ladder or not?
;-{D
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x637]

[Fark user image 526x701]
[Fark user image 850x637]

[Fark user image 850x637]
Our local fire/rescue department was just at my 5-story apartment building running ladder tests


How soon before they know if it's a ladder or not?
;-{D


Heh!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
iheartdogs.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [iheartdogs.com image 750x948]


How could you, I was just going to post that seriously :-) I don't care obviously but great minds and all that
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x637]

[Fark user image 526x701]
[Fark user image 850x637]

[Fark user image 850x637]
Our local fire/rescue department was just at my 5-story apartment building running ladder tests

Way cool!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 425x425]

Fifth time's the charm..... If my internet hadn't been glitchy, this woulda been right under the matching one


Gee I wonder what would make you think of this image :-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x637]

[Fark user image 526x701]
[Fark user image 850x637]

[Fark user image 850x637]
Our local fire/rescue department was just at my 5-story apartment building running ladder tests


How soon before they know if it's a ladder or not?
;-{D


Yeah, is it some kind of DNA test?
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
iheartdogs.comView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Yeay! My doggy's birthday falls on Woofday Wetnose Wednesday this year! I'm bringing doggie-bone shaped cookies with green frosting to work tomorrow for everybody to celebrate.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

MattyBlast: Yeay! My doggy's birthday falls on Woofday Wetnose Wednesday this year! I'm bringing doggie-bone shaped cookies with green frosting to work tomorrow for everybody to celebrate.

[Fark user image 487x575]


awesome! Happy birthday Jackie!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
iheartdogs.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [iheartdogs.com image 750x617]


nice!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x637]

[Fark user image 526x701]
[Fark user image 850x637]

[Fark user image 850x637]
Our local fire/rescue department was just at my 5-story apartment building running ladder tests


I was worried someone needed rescuing!  What would we do without our Bathia!!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
iheartdogs.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
