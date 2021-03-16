 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   When driving in a residential neighborhood, be sure to drive slow around schools, come to a complete stop at stop signs, and watch for planes falling out of the sky   (yahoo.com) divider line
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"We heard a tremendous noise and we went out and everybody was on fire, everything was bad," Fernandez said. "It got to the car. It was a mother with her kid and we don't know what happened to them. The fire rescue came and they got them."
 
Alunan
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That video was hard to watch.
 
D_PaulAngel
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's hard to tell for sure because if how fast it happens, but it doesn't look like the pilot had control of the aircraft when it hit. I also wonder how much the folks in that car saw coming too. It really hard to watch.
 
0z79 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I watched the crash about five times in a row... probably because I'm fairly lit right now, so I needed the extra plays to really get what happened.. probably going to regret it later.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Update. The boy in the car died.
Now I have more sads.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

D_PaulAngel: It's hard to tell for sure because if how fast it happens, but it doesn't look like the pilot had control of the aircraft when it hit. I also wonder how much the folks in that car saw coming too. It really hard to watch.


That plane came in hard. Absolutely zero control.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Buddy Holly experience
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That model rarely survives a power loss after takeoff when flown by amateur pilots. This is the "straight-tailed doctor killer".
 
riffraff [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm betting he took off on an empty fuel tank. Usually the left wing. You get about 4-5 minutes of flight before the fuel in the system runs out on a Bonanza.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

riffraff: I'm betting he took off on an empty fuel tank. Usually the left wing. You get about 4-5 minutes of flight before the fuel in the system runs out on a Bonanza.


I know it's an older aircraft design, but I've never understood why manufacturers wouldn't have spent the extra $500 for a fuel manifold that can draw from both tanks automatically like some planes have. You could even add it to the cost of the plane and make it an upgrade for older models.

I've almost crashed a few times forgetting to switch tanks playing flight simulator, and all that would cost me is resetting the game, not my life and the lives of people on the ground.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 2 hours ago  
An early lesson in flight training was a walk around before engine start to open each fuel tank in turn, and dip the tank with a length of broom handle with notches showing half, three quarters, and full. Then secure the filler cap.

Never* trust gauges, or what other people tell you...
 
riffraff [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gleeman: riffraff: I'm betting he took off on an empty fuel tank. Usually the left wing. You get about 4-5 minutes of flight before the fuel in the system runs out on a Bonanza.

I know it's an older aircraft design, but I've never understood why manufacturers wouldn't have spent the extra $500 for a fuel manifold that can draw from both tanks automatically like some planes have. You could even add it to the cost of the plane and make it an upgrade for older models.

I've almost crashed a few times forgetting to switch tanks playing flight simulator, and all that would cost me is resetting the game, not my life and the lives of people on the ground.


It's like asking why Mooney tanks leak into the cabin. I couldn't see the model but I'm betting it's an A-36 that crashed. We had a customer do that once. 5 minutes and he was into the trees south of the airport. We had just replaced a mag on it the day before and were ready to go work at Walmart. Came to find out he wasn't allowed to fly alone at 80 years old and had forgotten to get fuel. Engine ran fine during the investigation. Still, it didn't bring him back. Hell of a guy. Local famous attorney, 80 years old, and would come do the NYT crossword puzzle with us in the hangar most days. Hated most shops on the field. We were his last stop, and when we were done he brought us bottles of wine because his bird had never made that power before. All we did was clean the plugs and set the timing. He only died because he hit the instrument panel. We put in a lot of shoulder harnesses after that.
/csb
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And that's why we don't have flying cars.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The house directly in front of the camera - that yellowish rectangle is plywood because a car drove into that house last week just missing the teenage girl who's bedroom is right there because she had just left her room.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Now this...if I were them I'd be moving.  Not sure what is going on with Perry Airport lately, but there seems to be an increase with planes crashing out of that airport.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gleeman: riffraff: I'm betting he took off on an empty fuel tank. Usually the left wing. You get about 4-5 minutes of flight before the fuel in the system runs out on a Bonanza.

I know it's an older aircraft design, but I've never understood why manufacturers wouldn't have spent the extra $500 for a fuel manifold that can draw from both tanks automatically like some planes have. You could even add it to the cost of the plane and make it an upgrade for older models.

I've almost crashed a few times forgetting to switch tanks playing flight simulator, and all that would cost me is resetting the game, not my life and the lives of people on the ground.


I fly both high wing planes (Cessna 150, 172 and 182) and low wing planes (Grumman Tiger and a Cherokee).

In low wing planes in a "both" setting if a tank runs dry the engine driven fuel pump will continue to attempt to suck fuel (now air) into the system. In a high wing plane that has a carburetor won't have a fuel pump at all. Gravity ensures that fuel is coming from one of the tanks. In a loss of power emergency that's one of the first things to do though is try the left tank only and right tank only.

Yeah, it's possible to design systems to prevent that from happening but it adds complexity, cost and weight and only is helpful if a pilot goes well past fuel reserves and essentially is probably in a world of hurt already. And legal woes if it fails. So manufacturers figure if a pilot spends all that time and money figuring out how to do that pilot shiat they should be able to remember to switch tanks periodically. It's not a big deal at all. I keep time and tank selection on my knee board when flying the low wing planes. Some pilots intentionally run a tank dry in cruise flight planning on still having 20 gallons or whatever in the remaining tank. Switch tanks and the engine comes right back to life. That's all part of flight planning. But yeah, pilots are human and screw the pooch sometimes.

----

There is speculation that I read on a pilot forum that the plane possibly clipped an electrical wire trying to make it to the airport property which might explain why the right wing was low on impact. They were trying to fly it to the scene of the crash and just ran out of altitude and options. Sucks. Especially hearing about the kid. If they had 20 extra feet of altitude everybody might have walked away.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nocrash: That model rarely survives a power loss after takeoff when flown by amateur pilots. This is the "straight-tailed doctor killer".


My first guess was the fork tailed variety but I'm sure all of those have crashed by now.  Saw one burning  next to I-575 while on my way to work one morning, less than a half mile from McCollum.
 
ralanprod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
North Perry has a long history of crashes. Lots of private planes and flight lessons there.

Both of my kids have played baseball games on the fields next to where the crash occurred. I was always paranoid when we had games scheduled there.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarrySouth: An early lesson in flight training was a walk around before engine start to open each fuel tank in turn, and dip the tank with a length of broom handle with notches showing half, three quarters, and full. Then secure the filler cap.

Never* trust gauges, or what other people tell you...


But you just told me never to trust gauges. I'm so confused.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. That was terrifying. I feel sorry for those who lost their lives.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet that car owner's screwed once they find out that their auto insurance doesn't cover collisions with plummeting aircraft.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to watch it again. Was no one home in the entire area? If I heard the noise, I would have been out to see if there was anything I could do. After a minute, one man appeared. It is just so strange to me to see no one out there.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: I had to watch it again. Was no one home in the entire area? If I heard the noise, I would have been out to see if there was anything I could do. After a minute, one man appeared. It is just so strange to me to see no one out there.


They shortened the video - the original shows people coming out of houses including the house where the ring video came from.  Watched it over and over on TV yesterday since this is local.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powhound: Gleeman: riffraff: I'm betting he took off on an empty fuel tank. Usually the left wing. You get about 4-5 minutes of flight before the fuel in the system runs out on a Bonanza.

I know it's an older aircraft design, but I've never understood why manufacturers wouldn't have spent the extra $500 for a fuel manifold that can draw from both tanks automatically like some planes have. You could even add it to the cost of the plane and make it an upgrade for older models.

I've almost crashed a few times forgetting to switch tanks playing flight simulator, and all that would cost me is resetting the game, not my life and the lives of people on the ground.

I fly both high wing planes (Cessna 150, 172 and 182) and low wing planes (Grumman Tiger and a Cherokee).

In low wing planes in a "both" setting if a tank runs dry the engine driven fuel pump will continue to attempt to suck fuel (now air) into the system. In a high wing plane that has a carburetor won't have a fuel pump at all. Gravity ensures that fuel is coming from one of the tanks. In a loss of power emergency that's one of the first things to do though is try the left tank only and right tank only.

Yeah, it's possible to design systems to prevent that from happening but it adds complexity, cost and weight and only is helpful if a pilot goes well past fuel reserves and essentially is probably in a world of hurt already. And legal woes if it fails. So manufacturers figure if a pilot spends all that time and money figuring out how to do that pilot shiat they should be able to remember to switch tanks periodically. It's not a big deal at all. I keep time and tank selection on my knee board when flying the low wing planes. Some pilots intentionally run a tank dry in cruise flight planning on still having 20 gallons or whatever in the remaining tank. Switch tanks and the engine comes right back to life. That's all part of flight planning. But yeah, pilots are human and screw the pooch sometimes.

----

There is speculation that I read on a pilot forum that the plane possibly clipped an electrical wire trying to make it to the airport property which might explain why the right wing was low on impact. They were trying to fly it to the scene of the crash and just ran out of altitude and options. Sucks. Especially hearing about the kid. If they had 20 extra feet of altitude everybody might have walked away.


Oh I understand the mechanics behind switching tanks, and upgrades would probably be expensive, but running a tank dry seems to be a common cause of crashing at least from what I've read online and in Flying magazine.

Maybe less common in the future, since modern tech like FADEC and computerized fuel systems are gradually becoming more common on light aircraft.


/not a pilot of course
//can't pass flight medical so have to be satisfied with MSFS
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alunan: That video was hard to watch.


You have to allow scripts from yahoo.com AND yahoo.net. Common mistake.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gleeman: powhound: Gleeman: riffraff: I'm betting he took off on an empty fuel tank. Usually the left wing. You get about 4-5 minutes of flight before the fuel in the system runs out on a Bonanza.

I know it's an older aircraft design, but I've never understood why manufacturers wouldn't have spent the extra $500 for a fuel manifold that can draw from both tanks automatically like some planes have. You could even add it to the cost of the plane and make it an upgrade for older models.

I've almost crashed a few times forgetting to switch tanks playing flight simulator, and all that would cost me is resetting the game, not my life and the lives of people on the ground.

I fly both high wing planes (Cessna 150, 172 and 182) and low wing planes (Grumman Tiger and a Cherokee).

In low wing planes in a "both" setting if a tank runs dry the engine driven fuel pump will continue to attempt to suck fuel (now air) into the system. In a high wing plane that has a carburetor won't have a fuel pump at all. Gravity ensures that fuel is coming from one of the tanks. In a loss of power emergency that's one of the first things to do though is try the left tank only and right tank only.

Yeah, it's possible to design systems to prevent that from happening but it adds complexity, cost and weight and only is helpful if a pilot goes well past fuel reserves and essentially is probably in a world of hurt already. And legal woes if it fails. So manufacturers figure if a pilot spends all that time and money figuring out how to do that pilot shiat they should be able to remember to switch tanks periodically. It's not a big deal at all. I keep time and tank selection on my knee board when flying the low wing planes. Some pilots intentionally run a tank dry in cruise flight planning on still having 20 gallons or whatever in the remaining tank. Switch tanks and the engine comes right back to life. That's all part of flight planning. But yeah, pilots are human and screw the pooch sometimes.

----

There is speculation that I read on a pilot forum that the plane possibly clipped an electrical wire trying to make it to the airport property which might explain why the right wing was low on impact. They were trying to fly it to the scene of the crash and just ran out of altitude and options. Sucks. Especially hearing about the kid. If they had 20 extra feet of altitude everybody might have walked away.

Oh I understand the mechanics behind switching tanks, and upgrades would probably be expensive, but running a tank dry seems to be a common cause of crashing at least from what I've read online and in Flying magazine.

Maybe less common in the future, since modern tech like FADEC and computerized fuel systems are gradually becoming more common on light aircraft.


/not a pilot of course
//can't pass flight medical so have to be satisfied with MSFS


I figured you knew the mechanics. Teacher in me was spelling it out for others.

Fuel mismanagement is one of the leading causes of crashes. But light plane manufacturers of the past built planes to be as simple as possible. Cirrus and other modern light aircraft are out of the reach of most of us GA pilots. So we are mostly stuck flying around planes built in the 50-70s timeframe which don't dummy proof the pilot.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just brutal when innocent people are involved. Reminds me of the southwest flight that overshot at MDW. It's bad enough worrying about other motorists, let alone aircraft.
 
daffy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Tracianne: daffy: I had to watch it again. Was no one home in the entire area? If I heard the noise, I would have been out to see if there was anything I could do. After a minute, one man appeared. It is just so strange to me to see no one out there.

They shortened the video - the original shows people coming out of houses including the house where the ring video came from.  Watched it over and over on TV yesterday since this is local.


Thank you.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

daffy: Tracianne: daffy: I had to watch it again. Was no one home in the entire area? If I heard the noise, I would have been out to see if there was anything I could do. After a minute, one man appeared. It is just so strange to me to see no one out there.

They shortened the video - the original shows people coming out of houses including the house where the ring video came from.  Watched it over and over on TV yesterday since this is local.

Thank you.


Can someone link the video here? For some reason I'm not seeing it.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If people knew the average age and technology involved in a light aircraft, they would only wonder why more of them don't fall out of the sky.  Then couple that with the average age of private pilots and the last time any of them had any kind of check ride...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

riffraff: I'm betting he took off on an empty fuel tank. Usually the left wing. You get about 4-5 minutes of flight before the fuel in the system runs out on a Bonanza.


You can see all the fuel splash out of the plane before it catches on fire. One tank may have been empty and they were set to use that, but there was definitely fuel on that plane.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: riffraff: I'm betting he took off on an empty fuel tank. Usually the left wing. You get about 4-5 minutes of flight before the fuel in the system runs out on a Bonanza.

You can see all the fuel splash out of the plane before it catches on fire. One tank may have been empty and they were set to use that, but there was definitely fuel on that plane.


Depends- a lot of aircraft have unusable fuel on board, and a couple of gallons could easily cause the fire shown.  Back when I got my license I looked up the crash database for the airplane I was learning on (C-152) and as you might imagine for a training aircraft there were a *lot* of crashes.

At least half of them had some variant of the phrase "Aircraft fuel was checked and measured at 2.5 gallons.  Unusable fuel in a Cessna 152 is 2.5 gallons"
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The NTSB must absolutely love Ring and Nest.
 
