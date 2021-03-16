 Skip to content
 
No idea of what category this falls under. Thoughts on a Farker and personal friend who left us one year ago this week. DIT, link to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline to the left
    Sad, Suicide prevention, Understanding, Psychiatry, Mental health, Mental disorder, Awareness, Psychology, Crisis hotline  
posted to Main » on 16 Mar 2021 at 8:30 AM



vicejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I don't even recall Ogden's Fark handle. (In the white shirt on the right.) I just came to know him as Ogden, the friend who lived less than a mile from me in the New Orleans bedroom community of Metairie. He may have been one of the first victims of the pandemic.

Going back to the early 2000s Ogden was a regular at Nola Fark parties, and later, at smaller Fark-ish gatherings at Lucky's on St Charles. Funny, funny as shiat and loved a good debate. That smile and quick retort. He was the referee on a lot of debates, and sometimes egged them on too.

Monday morning, March 16 2020. My Messenger inbox started blowing up with requests to check on him. He had posted only this on his Facebook page:

"I'm sorry. Goodbye."

farkfarkfarkfarkfark my office is 15 minutes away, I got there in 8. The police were already there.
Monday, March 16, 2020.

A few days before, our Governor declared a state of emergency. Cancellations of public events and school closures were snowballing. At this point, only 13 confirmed positive cases in Louisiana, but anyone who understood the science (and that would include Ogden) saw the long-term catastrophe to come. New Orleans would take a major hit, so much of our economy centers around tourists and events, and for the next 12 months, the French Quarter and every other destination remained a ghost town.

Ogden told me once he hated living near Veterans' Boulevard, the main divided 6-lane highway of Metairie and Jefferson Parish (county.) Veterans is also the site of several Mardi Gras parades, and he said the sound of the police helicopters constantly flying low during the parades gave him serious PTSD flashbacks to the horrors of Hurricane Katrina.

I don't know why he left us. Ogden lived alone, and it's possible he didn't want to face the months of isolation and quarantine to come. I've asked myself hundreds of times why I didn't check in with him more, just a quick beer at Lucky's, just one quick dozen oysters at Dragos down the street.

There was always an excuse to put things off. I would give anything just to hear his really loud laugh once again. This whole farking last year has claimed so many Ogdens the world will never know about.

There is a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, sort of. When things in life start getting back to normal and you're coming to New Orleans, please look me up to have a beer with as many of Ogden's friends, Farkers & otherwise, that we can round up. Fark brought us together, and we're better people to have known him.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vicejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Handle was Mudbuggy. Thanks to a Farker friend for the reminder
 
vicejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

vicejay: Handle was Mudbuggy. Thanks to a Farker friend for the reminder


Thank you!

Ogden/Mudbuggy's memorial thread from March, 2020

https://www.fark.com/comments/1074717​7​/Yesterday-we-lost-a-good-man-longtime​-Farker-Mudbuggy-Remember-800-273-8255​-is-National-Suicide-Prevention-hotlin​e-Things-are-hard-right-now-stand-toge​ther-be-there-for-each-other-Its-impor​tant-Love-to-all-our-Fark-Family
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If you need help get it.

I thought once I hit my teens those thoughts would go away.
Then maybe after university
Once I settle down
Maybe after I change careers
Maybe once I have a family
.....


The truth is I needed help and left it for too long. Wife forced me to get help, all is better but help is constantly needed.

Just get help, continue with it. Fight for yourself.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Death ends a life, not a relationship. All the love you created is still there. All the memories are still there. You live on- in the hearts of everyone you have touched and nurtured while you were here."                                ​- Morrie SchwartzSwift wings to the next shore, Ogden.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ok, let's try that again:

"Death ends a life, not a relationship. All the love you created is still there. All the memories are still there. You live on- in the hearts of everyone you have touched and nurtured while you were here."- Morrie Schwartz

Swift wings to the next shore, Ogden.

Mods, please delete previous format mash-up?
 
daffy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My brother left us about 15 yrs ago. We will never know exactly why. We miss him.
I miss him. If you ever get a bad feeling about someone you love, check it out. You may save a life. If you ever feel hopeless talk to someone. I have and I'm still here.
 
