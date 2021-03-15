 Skip to content
(CNN)   The Learned Elders of Zion Capitol Police officer has been suspended   (cnn.com) divider line
31
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Obviously, he was only researching.
Studying it out.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guarantee you that this was a regular thing for this guying, bringing racist literature into work and leaving it out in plain sight, and they just ignored it over the years.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ongbok: I guarantee you that this was a regular thing for this guying, bringing racist literature into work and leaving it out in plain sight, and they just ignored it over the years.


Yup, just like this high school announcer, he was talking casually to his coworkers, meaning, they all talk like that all the time.  He got caught, they didn't.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just another PEZ dispenser.

Seriously, guys, find a new book, quit reading the Okhrana's masturbatory fantasy piece.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...And I have to wonder just how many of the usual suspects, who seagull-shiat their thinly-veiled Anti-Semitism all over every single thread on this board that even OBLIQUELY mentions Israel and/or Palestine, consider the Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion to be required, textbook reading?
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: Just another PEZ dispenser.

Seriously, guys, find a new book, quit reading the Okhrana's masturbatory fantasy piece.


You're not my supervisor
 
jake_lex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, it wasn't an editorial criticizing the way the Israeli government deals with Palestinians, so that's not really anti-Semitic.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
""This is both a national security problem and a workplace safety problem," he continued. "Our office is full of people -- Black, brown, Jewish, queer -- who have good reason to fear white supremacists.


Jewish and queer are COLORS?

/actually that would explain my neighbor's living room
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brainlordmesomorph: ""This is both a national security problem and a workplace safety problem," he continued. "Our office is full of people -- Black, brown, Jewish, queer -- who have good reason to fear white supremacists.

Jewish and queer are COLORS?

/actually that would explain my neighbor's living room


DAMMIT. posting before coffee again, I could have sworn that quote said "people of color".

oops
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: ...And I have to wonder just how many of the usual suspects, who seagull-shiat their thinly-veiled Anti-Semitism all over every single thread on this board that even OBLIQUELY mentions Israel and/or Palestine, consider the Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion to be required, textbook reading?


You may be surprised to learn that it's possible to both criticize Israel's treatment of the Palestinians, and think the Protocols is racist bullshiat.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: ""This is both a national security problem and a workplace safety problem," he continued. "Our office is full of people -- Black, brown, Jewish, queer -- who have good reason to fear white supremacists.


Jewish and queer are COLORS?

/actually that would explain my neighbor's living room


Most white supremacists also hate jews and gays, you had to have been hiding under a rock not to have known this.  Or more likely you were just attempting to downplay this.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Shrug. Beats followers of the Homeschooled Elders of Zion.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Somebody gave me a copy of that book once.  I gave it back the next day and pointed out that nowhere in the first fifty pages was God ever mentioned so there was no way it was written by Jewish elders. I thought his head was going to start smoking as he considered it. He quit bringing that book up at work, but moved on to other weird shiat he would push on us. Other than that he was a good boss.
 
Masakyst
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
merlinsbeard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
As someone who got fired for bringing their copy of "Big Uns" into work I am getting a kick...
 
X-Geek
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
clams_casino
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That this cop is bringing this material to work NOW, when his department is under a spotlight, shows a level of comfort and even arrogance that is deeply worrying. I think it's pretty clear that he feels there is strength in numbers, which means the Capitol Police force is probably riddled with like-minded Nazis.

I'm increasingly of the opinion that what happened on Jan 6 was nothing less than a rehearsal.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Suspended = paid vacation
That'll learn him good.

Guess what else...  unless they get caught being homosexual or something, cops don't  lose there jobs.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jake_lex: I mean, it wasn't an editorial criticizing the way the Israeli government deals with Palestinians, so that's not really anti-Semitic.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: ...And I have to wonder just how many of the usual suspects, who seagull-shiat their thinly-veiled Anti-Semitism all over every single thread on this board that even OBLIQUELY mentions Israel and/or Palestine, consider the Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion to be required, textbook reading?


Its possible to dislike Israel's actions towards its neighbors while not being anti Semitic.

Don't confuse the two things.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

J_Kushner: Suspended = paid vacation
That'll learn him good.

Guess what else...  unless they get caught being homosexual or something, cops don't  lose there jobs.


Hes right you know!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Kriggerel: ...And I have to wonder just how many of the usual suspects, who seagull-shiat their thinly-veiled Anti-Semitism all over every single thread on this board that even OBLIQUELY mentions Israel and/or Palestine, consider the Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion to be required, textbook reading?

Its possible to dislike Israel's actions towards its neighbors while not being anti Semitic.

Don't confuse the two things.


Glad I refreshed.
This.

Also, the other failed propaganda that there was no such thing as Palestine before, is no longer being swallowed.
 
Bennett the Mad [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"anti-Semitic reading material was discovered near his work area"

"A printed copy of the Protocols of the Meetings of the Learned Elders of Zion was left on a table inside an entrance to a House building"

from the source WaPo article: "It is unclear from the photographs who was in possession of the document, which was held together by a binder clip with its pages tattered and stained. A date stamp indicated it was printed in January 2019."

Evidence? For all we know the aide dropped it here and took the photo, or maybe the officer was dumb enough to bring it to work, or some other visitor put it there - but neither of those articles do anything but stir things up with no evidence.

Or did I miss someting?
 
jake_lex
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Kriggerel: ...And I have to wonder just how many of the usual suspects, who seagull-shiat their thinly-veiled Anti-Semitism all over every single thread on this board that even OBLIQUELY mentions Israel and/or Palestine, consider the Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion to be required, textbook reading?

Its possible to dislike Israel's actions towards its neighbors while not being anti Semitic.

Don't confuse the two things.


I mean, the conflation of criticism of policies of the Israeli government with anti-Semitism is how the right wing can accuse the "left" of anti-Semitism while holding rallies and events at which people show up wearing "6MWNE" patches and "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirts.
 
bthom37
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bennett the Mad: "anti-Semitic reading material was discovered near his work area"

"A printed copy of the Protocols of the Meetings of the Learned Elders of Zion was left on a table inside an entrance to a House building"

from the source WaPo article: "It is unclear from the photographs who was in possession of the document, which was held together by a binder clip with its pages tattered and stained. A date stamp indicated it was printed in January 2019."

Evidence? For all we know the aide dropped it here and took the photo, or maybe the officer was dumb enough to bring it to work, or some other visitor put it there - but neither of those articles do anything but stir things up with no evidence.

Or did I miss someting?


If it's enough to get the filth to suspend one of their own, I'm not that worried.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I am looking forward to the officer's excuses.
Wagers on "blood libel", "coastal elites", or "Satan worshipping pedophiles" being involved?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Please do not come into a conversation about anti jewish hatred in America and post about Israel. It is as irrelevant as coming into a conversation about anti muslim hatred and bringing up saudi arabia. Most of us hate the fact of what is happening over there, and the ones that find glee in it, give them the same consideration as trumpers.
 
bthom37
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Please do not come into a conversation about anti jewish hatred in America and post about Israel. It is as irrelevant as coming into a conversation about anti muslim hatred and bringing up saudi arabia. Most of us hate the fact of what is happening over there, and the ones that find glee in it, give them the same consideration as trumpers.


You can use kriggerel's name.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wow, fark all you Jew-haters.

Don't reply to this with "not me" or "only criticizing".
Seriously, gfys.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
in the distance jezebel croaks har dee har har
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bennett the Mad: "anti-Semitic reading material was discovered near his work area"

"A printed copy of the Protocols of the Meetings of the Learned Elders of Zion was left on a table inside an entrance to a House building"

from the source WaPo article: "It is unclear from the photographs who was in possession of the document, which was held together by a binder clip with its pages tattered and stained. A date stamp indicated it was printed in January 2019."

Evidence? For all we know the aide dropped it here and took the photo, or maybe the officer was dumb enough to bring it to work, or some other visitor put it there - but neither of those articles do anything but stir things up with no evidence.

Or did I miss someting?


Would you say that this is potentially a Jewish conspiracy?
 
