(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Florida assistant principal, daughter charged in computer hack to steal homecoming queen vote   (wfla.com) divider line
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They should sentence her to time served as long as she serves as a spokes person for why not to tan.  FFS she's 52 and looks like if Leatherface used Lava soap as a facial scrub.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have to imagine both mother and daughter are perfectly pleasant people.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Homecoming Queen's got a gun (Unedited!!!)
Youtube xG3yGdQYwqg
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 3 hours ago  

LordBeavis: [Fark user image image 850x478]

They should sentence her to time served as long as she serves as a spokes person for why not to tan.  FFS she's 52 and looks like if Leatherface used Lava soap as a facial scrub.


She looks like she smells like cigarettes
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Before committing a felony, you should probably determine if the rewards for success are commensurate with the consequences of getting caught.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did the win go to Hank the Angry Drunken Dwarf?
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cheer up.

What can it mean?
 
havocmike
‘’ 2 hours ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
almejita
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Would suck if they rigged it and she still lost.  I was thinking about things that suck; would really suck to make your first porn and when you go to look for it online, it's the very last video when filtered for popularity.  Not just popularity for that week or that month, but for all time.

Even I probably wouldn't watch that video.
 
sniderman
‘’ 2 hours ago  

almejita: Would suck if they rigged it and she still lost.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 2 hours ago  

havocmike: [images.squarespace-cdn.com image 850x478]


And I'm 8 minutes too slow to make that reference...sigh...need more coffee.
 
almejita
‘’ 2 hours ago  

LordBeavis: [Fark user image 850x478]

They should sentence her to time served as long as she serves as a spokes person for why not to tan.  FFS she's 52 and looks like if Leatherface used Lava soap as a facial scrub.


Damn dude, you're harsh.  Rub a little oil on it and that catchers mitt will be..umm...good as new?  soft as a babies bottom?  Have no idea where I was going with this, should probably have thought this out a little better.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's not "hacking".  Dumbass. She could have won the old fashioned way and ran a good campaign, show lots of skin, and blow the football team. Her mom could have still helped.
 
almejita
‘’ 2 hours ago  

PunGent: havocmike: [images.squarespace-cdn.com image 850x478]

And I'm 8 minutes too slow to make that reference...sigh...need more coffee.


Put some meth in your coffee, you'll never be too slow again.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 2 hours ago  
With an incredible 1,485,685 votes the winner is....
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fraudulent ballots are as synonymous with Florida as the orange.
 
jimjays
‘’ 2 hours ago  
JK8Fan:

She looks like she smells like cigarettes

You're probably right, but scotch and cigars are a possibility. Especially the night they celebrated their vote-rigging.

And did I read the article right? Dumb ass daughter was going around telling people about their scheme? First I felt bad for her, then thought she had it coming, then go back to  feeling bad for her considering she might have a consistent upbringing influenced by scotch and cigars.
 
gremlin79
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Vtimlin: That's not "hacking".  Dumbass. She could have won the old fashioned way and ran a good campaign, show lots of skin, and blow the football team. Her mom could have still helped.


Football team nets you under 60 post concussion these days at a "upper middle class" school.  The track team OTOH
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spoiled brat brag spoils ballot
Mothers hanging chad exposed
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a surprise .
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

havocmike: [images.squarespace-cdn.com image 850x478]


First thing I thought of, though Tracy Flick didn't have to cheat to win!
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm withholding judgement until I know what song was used during the break in/hacking montage.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JK8Fan: LordBeavis: [Fark user image image 850x478]

They should sentence her to time served as long as she serves as a spokes person for why not to tan.  FFS she's 52 and looks like if Leatherface used Lava soap as a facial scrub.

She looks like she smells like cigarettes


Menthol cigarettes.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet she did it for Johnny
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obvious voting fraud and she still was elected, just like the 2020 Presidential race.

/JK
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: [Fark user image 850x478]

They should sentence her to time served as long as she serves as a spokes person for why not to tan.  FFS she's 52 and looks like if Leatherface used Lava soap as a facial scrub.


Yes, but no.

That's not excessive tanning for Florida. You can easily get that much sun if you have any kind of outdoor hobby (or job). Around here need sunscreen to mow your lawn. I got a sunburn on face last week working inside my garage in late afternoon.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Before committing a felony, you should probably determine if the rewards for success are commensurate with the consequences of getting caught.


Also, if you are rich or powerful enough with a following to be insulated from consequences.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Logging into a system you have been given access to is not farking HACKING.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

almejita: Would suck if they rigged it and she still lost.  I was thinking about things that suck; would really suck to make your first porn and when you go to look for it online, it's the very last video when filtered for popularity.  Not just popularity for that week or that month, but for all time.

Even I probably wouldn't watch that video.


Rigged it and still lost..... Shouldn't that be in the PoliTab?
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"They're all gonna laugh at you!"
 
Salmon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'd hit it.
 
Orallo [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The daughter sounds fat.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Massively failing as a school administrator and a parent in one fell swoop.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
JK8Fan:

Looks like an old couch in the men's lounge at some 1970s era country club
 
kobrakai
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is there a word that connotes something far pathetic than "pathetic"? Because that would fit this woman.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That look is perfectly appropriate for a 50 yo mom in Pensacola.  Just keep in mind that it is the heart of the Redneck Riviera.
 
