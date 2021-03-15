 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Atlantic)   Why did the pandemic experts fail?   (theatlantic.com) divider line
75
    More: Followup, Federal government of the United States, United States, U.S. state, piece of data, data scientist, COVID Tracking Project, coronavirus data, year building  
•       •       •

1761 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Mar 2021 at 6:30 AM (2 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



75 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Because they were fired by trump in May of 2018?
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Done in one.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Our leaders should also put some faith in the capabilities of those whom they govern.

Is that a joke?
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
because trump's transition team ignored pandemic response exercises in 2017
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Interesting read, all of which boils down to leadership that was both disastrous and self-serving. If the first part hadn't ended up outweighing the second in the minds of enough voters, things would be even worse.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I was emailing Fema officials I know in January 2020 about the how and win mass testing would be started and more than one person at Fema told me they were ordered not to even plan.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
A national "leader" in a state of complete denial.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
If there is anyone the likes investigative journalism there is even a close to comical memo signed by Barr to Fema officials to give some unusual rights and powers plus emails to official emails with responses that are probably subject to FOIA requests.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
The fish rots from the head down
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Everything about this pandemic was completely predicted... except an administration burying its head in the sand. That was such an incredibly monkey wrench that it's possible it boned us so bad that vaccination won't fix it. In part, that's due to the reluctance to get the vaccine that stems from an administration that convinced its base this really isn't a serious problem to begin with. 

So, yeah, we farked up because all our assumptions were predicated on the government's shortcomings were the traditional expected bureaucratic incompetence rather than malevolent interference by the farking president. 

/Not gonna go into my resume on this more than to say I worked with epidemiologists on biowarfare issues when I was an analyst working for the Navy
 
havocmike
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think SARS and Ebola are partly to blame. We were all geared up for those pandemics and they just never hit us. Made us complacent so when this one started, just about everyone thought "oh another bullshiat virus that'll kill some folks, you know, over there.. but won't impact us at all. What's on TV tonight?"
 
ongbok
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because you had the leader of the country publicly disputing them everyday on TV and social media, and making policy to undermine them at every step. He created an atmosphere of distrust and political hatred towards them
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lots of countries got borked harder than they should have. The anti mask, anti authority sentiment seems fundamental in certain percentages of every population. The only countries that did well were either totalitarian or aided by geography. Epidemiologists well have to spend more time in psychology classes in the future.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Even if we'd had a competent leader in the White House, the US was doomed to fail.  We're a nation that believes that our rights trump our responsibilities, and unless lockdown was enforced at the point of a gun, we were going to refuse to isolate, or even wear masks.  Because we have rights.
 
1funguy
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To get to the other side!

/ oh sorry
// different joke
/// financial indifference is the correct answer for this one
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because they were beholden to politicians who were more concerned with making themselves look good and creating a false sense of normalcy than actually dealing with the pandemic.
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vygramul: Everything about this pandemic was completely predicted... except an administration burying its head in the sand. That was such an incredibly monkey wrench that it's possible it boned us so bad that vaccination won't fix it. In part, that's due to the reluctance to get the vaccine that stems from an administration that convinced its base this really isn't a serious problem to begin with. 

So, yeah, we farked up because all our assumptions were predicated on the government's shortcomings were the traditional expected bureaucratic incompetence rather than malevolent interference by the farking president. 

/Not gonna go into my resume on this more than to say I worked with epidemiologists on biowarfare issues when I was an analyst working for the Navy


Predicted... or planned?

Check out operation Crimson Contagion and let me know what you think.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crims​o​n_Contagion
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I did not read TFA, but I do remember that most experts said that people who are not front-line medical workers should not wear masks -- so that there would be no shortage for them. Perhaps if everyone had worn masks from the start, it would have ended there.

Sadly, it's things like this that instilled doubts in conspiracy theorists. They told me, "Well, the doctors can be wrong! See?"
 
princhester
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Invincible: Lots of countries got borked harder than they should have. The anti mask, anti authority sentiment seems fundamental in certain percentages of every population. The only countries that did well were either totalitarian or aided by geography. Epidemiologists well have to spend more time in psychology classes in the future.


I think epidemiologists did understand the psychology.   But their ability to do anything about it was limited.

I read a great article/diatribe shortly after the pandemic began that essentially set out what needed to be done and what massive blunders were going to be made; even in spite of the article forewarning leaders about the blunders they were going to make.

And then I sat and watched as those very blunders were made.   Like watching a slow motion car crash that all the smart people know is going to happen but which they are powerless to stop.
 
I_told_you_so
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Crepes of Wrath: or even wear masks


What masks? There were no masks available.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know we're probably years from being able to discuss this (or much of anything else) without pointing at Trump, but:

Fark user imageView Full Size


From those nutty conservatives at New York magazine (.https://nymag.com/intelligencer/amp​/20​21/03/how-the-west-lost-covid-19.html?​__twitter_impression=true ).  He screwed up plenty, but if we blame all, or even most, of this on him then we'll fail to solve for any of the other contributors.  The CDC and WHO should send him weekly gift baskets, for keeping everyone's gazes averted from *them*.

A lot of dumb political decisions got made last year, including by our media, and we're going to need more distance from the election to get people to see them clearly, rather than start foaming at the mouth at the mere mention of them.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: I know we're probably years from being able to discuss this (or much of anything else) without pointing at Trump, but:

[Fark user image image 425x114]

From those nutty conservatives at New York magazine (.https://nymag.com/intelligencer/amp/​2021/03/how-the-west-lost-covid-19.htm​l?__twitter_impression=true ).  He screwed up plenty, but if we blame all, or even most, of this on him then we'll fail to solve for any of the other contributors.  The CDC and WHO should send him weekly gift baskets, for keeping everyone's gazes averted from *them*.

A lot of dumb political decisions got made last year, including by our media, and we're going to need more distance from the election to get people to see them clearly, rather than start foaming at the mouth at the mere mention of them.


A lot of dumb political decisions are *still* being made unfortunately...
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

havocmike: I think SARS and Ebola are partly to blame. We were all geared up for those pandemics and they just never hit us. Made us complacent so when this one started, just about everyone thought "oh another bullshiat virus that'll kill some folks, you know, over there.. but won't impact us at all. What's on TV tonight?"


SARS and Ebola did hit but they were planned for and contained and the problem quickly stamped out. Covid is harder to contain because for as much as everyone makes a big deal about it most people that get it don't even need to stay in the hospital and some don't even know they are sick at all.
 
log_jammin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skatedrifter: Predicted... or planned?

Check out operation Crimson Contagion and let me know what you think.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crimso​n_Contagion


oh shiat guys....he found a wiki page! this changes EVERYTHING!
 
princhester
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: I know we're probably years from being able to discuss this (or much of anything else) without pointing at Trump, but:

[Fark user image image 425x114]

From those nutty conservatives at New York magazine (.https://nymag.com/intelligencer/amp/​2021/03/how-the-west-lost-covid-19.htm​l?__twitter_impression=true ).  He screwed up plenty, but if we blame all, or even most, of this on him then we'll fail to solve for any of the other contributors.  The CDC and WHO should send him weekly gift baskets, for keeping everyone's gazes averted from *them*.

A lot of dumb political decisions got made last year, including by our media, and we're going to need more distance from the election to get people to see them clearly, rather than start foaming at the mouth at the mere mention of them.


Your comment kinda misses the point.

Some nations did better than the US.  Most nations are not the richest nation on Earth or nations that consider themselves to be exceptionally capable or well run

Yes the US did OK by reference to a standard based on an average that takes into account all the shiatty poor badly run nations on the planet.   Is that good enough?
 
log_jammin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I_told_you_so: What masks? There were no masks available.


an entire cottage industry of cloth masks pooped up to take up the slack. my boss was churning them out as fast as she could for 8 weeks straight.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because if you don't look at something it can't hurt you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Interesting read, all of which boils down to leadership that was both disastrous and self-serving. If the first part hadn't ended up outweighing the second in the minds of enough voters, things would be even worse.


There's so much more. The CDC had been developing a bigger, better, more sophisticated data system but, in the nature of such things, they entrusted it to people who pretend they know how to build bigger and better software systems and so made little progress because their developers developed systems for system developers and not tools to rapidly produce the data views they needed.

Similarly, their first take on a testing kit was a good idea, it was a respiratory panel so they could rapidly differentiation between various things that might be confused with SARS-CoV-2. It would have been important to know what was normal flu and not. Of course they pulled a foolish armature mistake in manufacturing the kit themselves. Cross contamination is a huge problem for PCR kits, especially if you start manufacturing more of your own template and don't usually do that. It was a major disaster plus the problem of too many folks in the Trump administration that didn't understand FDA guidelines and gave bad advice about who could/should develop their own tests.

And all of that was happing at the most critical time to try to contain spread of what turned out to be a very infectious bug.

If I had to pull just one lesson, it was somewhat self-fulfilling prophesies about/around disclaiming government bureaucrats resulting in filling too many jobs with ineffective bureaucrats rather than the boring sort who spent years learning to make the system work.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

log_jammin: I_told_you_so: What masks? There were no masks available.

an entire cottage industry of cloth masks pooped up to take up the slack. my boss was churning them out as fast as she could for 8 weeks straight.


I hope they cleaned those masks first
 
log_jammin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

log_jammin: pooped


poop.....
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: I did not read TFA, but I do remember that most experts said that people who are not front-line medical workers should not wear masks -- so that there would be no shortage for them. Perhaps if everyone had worn masks from the start, it would have ended there.

Sadly, it's things like this that instilled doubts in conspiracy theorists. They told me, "Well, the doctors can be wrong! See?"


There weren't enough masks. The hoarders would have added them to their TP forts making MDs and RNs go without. As it was, hospital staff had to reuse the same mask all day and many nursing homes had to use the same mask all week. The mask recommendation was triage.
 
gadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were never supposed to succeed. Covid kills elderly, frail, and sick people and transmission is higher in multi-generational housing.  The circle of poor people or other "takers" (nursing homes, etc) and the circle of people who meet the covid death criteria intersect nicely.  It kills people beneath the American ideal.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: Because they were fired by trump in May of 2018?


And after that he poo pooed the disease, made fun of people who wore masks, emboldened terrorists to attack politicians who mandated them, and finally ginned up opposition to the very vaccines he authorized and took himself.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: I know we're probably years from being able to discuss this (or much of anything else) without pointing at Trump, but:

[Fark user image 425x114]

From those nutty conservatives at New York magazine (.https://nymag.com/intelligencer/amp/​2021/03/how-the-west-lost-covid-19.htm​l?__twitter_impression=true ).  He screwed up plenty, but if we blame all, or even most, of this on him then we'll fail to solve for any of the other contributors.  The CDC and WHO should send him weekly gift baskets, for keeping everyone's gazes averted from *them*.

A lot of dumb political decisions got made last year, including by our media, and we're going to need more distance from the election to get people to see them clearly, rather than start foaming at the mouth at the mere mention of them.


I dunno. We had a gasbag leader who ACTIVELY DROVE FOLLOWERS TO STORM STATE HOUSES and threaten violence if they were not allowed to get haircuts.

The CDC probably would have been fine if their leadership hadn't been decapitated.

Sure, Trump doesn't deserve 100% blame. The Republican governors deserve a TON, who threw doors open the second it was clear the virus affected minorities disproportionately.

As for WHO... yes, they flubbed things with China and Taiwan and designations, because too many people/orgs tiptoe around China.

But that reminds me how we had 'boots on the ground' in the very area where the virus originated, but that measure was ripped out by Trump BEFORE the pandemic originated, so we were completely blind to what was going on.

This isn't even saying how Trump undermined the time horizing, insisting it would be over by Easter and then refusing to do jack shiat except steal PPE and start yammering about hyrdochloroquine or swallowing bleach.

Other than those and several other major things, I don't suppose it's Trump's fault though.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because following science is tough when you have TDS?
 
NEDM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: There weren't enough masks. The hoarders would have added them to their TP forts making MDs and RNs go without. As it was, hospital staff had to reuse the same mask all day and many nursing homes had to use the same mask all week. The mask recommendation was triage.


So that excuses them lying?  That it was a lie for a good cause, so it was just?  That sort of thinking is extremely farking dangerous.  It literally instills doubt in the groups we need people to trust absolutely.  If they knew from the start that we needed masks to contain the spread (and considering mask usage during the Flu Pandemic of 1918 it's a good bet they did), but lied about it for a few weeks to try and get a supply for medical workers, that is a very VERY big problem.  Not only does it keep shiat spreading, but it breaks people's trust.

And before you even start the "PLAGUE RAT COVIDIOT GQP REDHAT TRUUUUUUUMPHUUUUUUUUMPER" shiat, can it.  Clearly masks are a major part of breaking the spread, and anyone who lifts masks orders before effective vaccination programs are rolled out is an negligent idiot.  But that doesn't mean we need to just smile and accept health authorities lying to us "for our own good".
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe we could have had that data if the Administration hadn't denied that even the potential for danger existed, and then actively discouraged testing and the information that even that inadequate testing revealed.

It comes down to leadership, and at the time our President was more occupied on who he could blame, and how he could turn this mess into guaranteed profits for himself.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

havocmike: I think SARS and Ebola are partly to blame. We were all geared up for those pandemics and they just never hit us.


SARS and Ebola didn't just "never hit us," they were actively prevented from doing so by non-moron administrations.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: He screwed up plenty, but if we blame all, or even most, of this on him then we'll fail to solve for any of the other contributors. The CDC and WHO should send him weekly gift baskets, for keeping everyone's gazes averted from *them*.

A lot of dumb political decisions got made last year, including by our media, and we're going to need more distance from the election to get people to see them clearly, rather than start foaming at the mouth at the mere mention of them.


Quite a bit of damage from this falls squarely at Trump's feet, and we're doing ourselves a disservice by ignoring that OR waving it off as a one-man mistake. It was our failure as a country to put him in power in the first place; if we don't learn from that we are likely to repeat it. We need to stop treating national elections like popularity contests, and actually invest some time and resources into a system that encourages the common voter to examine the policies and goals of prospective candidates. We just saw what happens when you let the prom king be principal for 4 years.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NEDM: wademh: There weren't enough masks. The hoarders would have added them to their TP forts making MDs and RNs go without. As it was, hospital staff had to reuse the same mask all day and many nursing homes had to use the same mask all week. The mask recommendation was triage.

So that excuses them lying?  That it was a lie for a good cause, so it was just?  That sort of thinking is extremely farking dangerous.  It literally instills doubt in the groups we need people to trust absolutely.  If they knew from the start that we needed masks to contain the spread (and considering mask usage during the Flu Pandemic of 1918 it's a good bet they did), but lied about it for a few weeks to try and get a supply for medical workers, that is a very VERY big problem.  Not only does it keep shiat spreading, but it breaks people's trust.

And before you even start the "PLAGUE RAT COVIDIOT GQP REDHAT TRUUUUUUUMPHUUUUUUUUMPER" shiat, can it.  Clearly masks are a major part of breaking the spread, and anyone who lifts masks orders before effective vaccination programs are rolled out is an negligent idiot.  But that doesn't mean we need to just smile and accept health authorities lying to us "for our own good".


I don't agree that it was a "lie". How effective are masks against covid-19? We didn't have hard data so suggest that it would have made a difference for people going to the supermarket. We did know that it mattered to people working in a hospital with people known to be sick. Maximal effect for the PPE we had.

We then learned more about this bug. It's not technically airborne, but it came close. The recommendations were adjusted as we learned more about spread. So don't you go and get high and mighty in your "anti-expert" mode. It isn't as if "they" had the answer in some sacred scrolls and just didn't share it with you.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before this crap started getting serious, I was telling everyone what was going to happen. Everyone thought I was crazy, but all I was doing was looking at the history of previous pandemics and stating the obvious.
It was baffling to me to watch our government do the exact opposite of what a sane, educated group of people would decide to do.
I knew what supplies to stock up on (only a little short on masks because I had hoped for a shorter duration) and what steps should have been taken. Australia basically followed the plan I had in my head for how this should have played out.
What I'm getting at is... I'm a freakin' telephone tech who does sciency things as a hobby in a podunk county in Florida. If I could have figured this out, there is NO REASON WHATSOEVER for the experts to have screwed this up this bad unless someone purposely and deliberately F'd the system. This pisses me off to no end.
Hell, if they had just followed the procedures from any 1980's disaster movie script we would have been better off.
 
Schwarf [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NEDM: wademh: There weren't enough masks. The hoarders would have added them to their TP forts making MDs and RNs go without. As it was, hospital staff had to reuse the same mask all day and many nursing homes had to use the same mask all week. The mask recommendation was triage.

So that excuses them lying?  That it was a lie for a good cause, so it was just?  That sort of thinking is extremely farking dangerous.  It literally instills doubt in the groups we need people to trust absolutely.  If they knew from the start that we needed masks to contain the spread (and considering mask usage during the Flu Pandemic of 1918 it's a good bet they did), but lied about it for a few weeks to try and get a supply for medical workers, that is a very VERY big problem.  Not only does it keep shiat spreading, but it breaks people's trust.

And before you even start the "PLAGUE RAT COVIDIOT GQP REDHAT TRUUUUUUUMPHUUUUUUUUMPER" shiat, can it.  Clearly masks are a major part of breaking the spread, and anyone who lifts masks orders before effective vaccination programs are rolled out is an negligent idiot.  But that doesn't mean we need to just smile and accept health authorities lying to us "for our own good".


I don't think that's correct. I thought the original reason masks weren't recommended is that regular masks don't filter out particles as small as the virus and so might not have been helpful.

Once it was clear regular masks filter out the respiratory droplets the virus spread in and so limit transmission, they were recommended.

I don't think they lied, I think they were using limited information, and when more information was available they updated their recommendations.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barricaded Gunman: havocmike: I think SARS and Ebola are partly to blame. We were all geared up for those pandemics and they just never hit us.

SARS and Ebola didn't just "never hit us," they were actively prevented from doing so by non-moron administrations.


Exactly. There was a plan put into place and there was also coordination with foreign governments to get it under control.

And the most messed up thing is, that Trump claimed that the responses to those were disasters to deflect attention from his response to covid, and his followers ate it up.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barricaded Gunman: havocmike: I think SARS and Ebola are partly to blame. We were all geared up for those pandemics and they just never hit us.

SARS and Ebola didn't just "never hit us," they were actively prevented from doing so by non-moron administrations.


When you do a good job mitigating a problem, there is always a contingent who believes this is proof that it wasn't real.  One of the known risks at the beginning is that if lockdowns worked, then it would be proof that the threat wasn't real. Of course, the flipside was that lockdowns failed for predictable reasons and this was cited as evidence that lockdowns don't work.  It is true that lockdowns don't work, but not by design, but because of the behavior of those within the lockdown.

A positive factor preventing a pandemic with SARS and Ebola though is that both of those viruses fortunately (odd choice of word, but true in this case) made everyone who contracted them became very sick.  There is no asymptomatic Ebola.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benjimin_Dover: Because following science is tough when you have TDS?


cdn.someecards.comView Full Size
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuartp9
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: Because they were fired by trump in May of 2018?


So glad that the US is finally moving away from this..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real pandemic experts didn't fail, the failure lays with Trump and the Trump administration who said its a hoax, failed to take it seriously, put economics in front of quarantine, etc etc.
 
Displayed 50 of 75 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.