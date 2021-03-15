 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   HOA orders resident to take down his US flag because--better sit down for this--because the flag is too noisy   (stupid-politics.com) divider line
66
    More: Asinine, Form of the Good, Flag of the United States, Almer's con, American Flag Act, ed States flag, association refuses, good sense, ing Almer  
•       •       •

1389 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Mar 2021 at 3:05 AM (5 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



66 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Does it make sort of a rustling sound whenever you tread on it? You're not really supposed to do that, I thought that was clear.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Dammit HOAs suck. Not even because of this particular flag thing but just in general.
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Sounds as legit as the noise of a windmill causing cancer.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I find the flag thing weird.

If I was back home and there were irish flags everywhere, I'd assume we were in the world cup.

Maybe people just need a reminder of which country they live in
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
This looks like a parody site. Although right-wingers are stupid and evil enough for it to be real, so who the fark knows?
 
harleyquinnical [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

AliceBToklasLives: This looks like a parody site. Although right-wingers are stupid and evil enough for it to be real, so who the fark knows?


I got the satirical vibe too.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

harleyquinnical: AliceBToklasLives: This looks like a parody site. Although right-wingers are stupid and evil enough for it to be real, so who the fark knows?

I got the satirical vibe too.


There's a link to a local newscast.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The upstairs neighbor might have a case.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

AliceBToklasLives: This looks like a parody site. Although right-wingers are stupid and evil enough for it to be real, so who the fark knows?


Looks like they take a legit story and report on it with sarcasm.
 
mrparks
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Shouldn't have taught it how to pop and lock.
 
daffy
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is it screening freedom too loud? Sorry.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
In breaking news, a HEA committee member in Fargo has been medically diagnosed with hyperacusis, a condition uncovered when his family wondered why he kept claiming he couldn't sleep due to the loud noises made by his neighbour's pet goldfish.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hyperac​u​sis

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: harleyquinnical: AliceBToklasLives: This looks like a parody site. Although right-wingers are stupid and evil enough for it to be real, so who the fark knows?

I got the satirical vibe too.

There's a link to a local newscast.

[Fark user image image 850x565]

The upstairs neighbor might have a case.


This is the letter. The request is for it to be taken down when its extremely windy as well as at night (which he should be doing anyway if he truely respects the flag code).

Fark user imageView Full Size


The link is from the TV station in Fargo this is sourced from.

https://www.valleynewslive.com/2021/0​3​/11/fargo-man-told-to-take-american-fl​ag-down-because-its-too-noisy-in-the-w​ind/
 
Burchill
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"It's not making that much noise that it's a liability to the association." Presumably neighbours have complained, so it is bothering them.v Stick a sign up if you're that bothered about wallowing in 'patriotism'.
 
zimbach
‘’ 5 hours ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: harleyquinnical: AliceBToklasLives: This looks like a parody site. Although right-wingers are stupid and evil enough for it to be real, so who the fark knows?

I got the satirical vibe too.

There's a link to a local newscast.

[Fark user image 850x565]

The upstairs neighbor might have a case.


I thought it might have been one of those ridiculously huge ones that fly over car dealerships, but that's a normal sized porch flag. Still, high wind conditions that might cause it to make a great deal of noise would also be likely to cause the flag damage, and flag etiquette dictates removing it at such times.
 
khatores
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Gubbo: I find the flag thing weird.

If I was back home and there were irish flags everywhere, I'd assume we were in the world cup.

Maybe people just need a reminder of which country they live in


Yes, it's a bit weird. The US is the only country I'm aware of where random private citizens feel the need to put flags on the outside of their houses and usually associate it with the military and religion.

What really makes the US exceptional is that we (usually) take civil liberties seriously and try to promote a free and open society by giving everyone a voice and maximizing freedom when possible. This is the ideal, of course - it's not necessarily consistent.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Mrtraveler01: common sense is an oxymoron: harleyquinnical: AliceBToklasLives: This looks like a parody site. Although right-wingers are stupid and evil enough for it to be real, so who the fark knows?

I got the satirical vibe too.

There's a link to a local newscast.

[Fark user image image 850x565]

The upstairs neighbor might have a case.

This is the letter. The request is for it to be taken down when its extremely windy as well as at night (which he should be doing anyway if he truely respects the flag code).

[Fark user image 425x222]

The link is from the TV station in Fargo this is sourced from.

https://www.valleynewslive.com/2021/03​/11/fargo-man-told-to-take-american-fl​ag-down-because-its-too-noisy-in-the-w​ind/


...but I want to be outraged at how unreasonable HOAs are.

What am I suppose to do with this?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

4th Horseman: Mrtraveler01: common sense is an oxymoron: harleyquinnical: AliceBToklasLives: This looks like a parody site. Although right-wingers are stupid and evil enough for it to be real, so who the fark knows?

I got the satirical vibe too.

There's a link to a local newscast.

[Fark user image image 850x565]

The upstairs neighbor might have a case.

This is the letter. The request is for it to be taken down when its extremely windy as well as at night (which he should be doing anyway if he truely respects the flag code).

[Fark user image 425x222]

The link is from the TV station in Fargo this is sourced from.

https://www.valleynewslive.com/2021/03​/11/fargo-man-told-to-take-american-fl​ag-down-because-its-too-noisy-in-the-w​ind/

...but I want to be outraged at how unreasonable HOAs are.

What am I suppose to do with this?


Be outraged at how irresponsible and clickbaity journalism has gotten instead?
 
I_told_you_so
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Basically, the relationship for HOA preference is people who can't afford to upkeep their homes hate being told to fix their shiate.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And that's as much of a dig at the shiatty website Fark linked to as it is at the Fargo TV station that thought this was a story worth airing at 10:03pm.

I get that Fargo is a small-ish town and nothing too serious probably goes on there but JFC there has to be something more important than this right?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If you've ever been at a marina, you'll quickly realize that the steel cables used to raise/lower a flag can get really annoying really quick when it's clanging against a metal flagpole in the wind, especially when it's happening 24/7.
 
zimbach
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Excelsior: If you've ever been at a marina, you'll quickly realize that the steel cables used to raise/lower a flag can get really annoying really quick when it's clanging against a metal flagpole in the wind, especially when it's happening 24/7.


True, but that's not the case here, if the photo posted by common sense is an oxymoron indeed shows the flag in question. A flag that size is either tied on with a light string or bolted to the pole directly.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If the sound of a flag waving in the breeze was too much for you, a fart must sound like cannon fire....
 
TKM
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Excelsior: If you've ever been at a marina, you'll quickly realize that the steel cables used to raise/lower a flag can get really annoying really quick when it's clanging against a metal flagpole in the wind, especially when it's happening 24/7.


Take your shine box and go be noise sensitive somewhere else.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

4th Horseman: ...but I want to be outraged at how unreasonable HOAs are.

What am I suppose to do with this?


Butt stuff.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maybe they're just wrecked with guilt over murdering America.
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 4 hours ago  
...while I nodded, nearly napping, suddenly there came a tapping, as of some flag gently flapping, flapping at my chamber door..
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Streetwise Hercules: ...while I nodded, nearly napping, suddenly there came a tapping, as of some flag gently flapping, flapping at my chamber door..


D'oh! Your Poe was better.

Also, wracked*.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 4 hours ago  

khatores: Gubbo: I find the flag thing weird.

If I was back home and there were irish flags everywhere, I'd assume we were in the world cup.

Maybe people just need a reminder of which country they live in

Yes, it's a bit weird. The US is the only country I'm aware of where random private citizens feel the need to put flags on the outside of their houses and usually associate it with the military and religion.

What really makes the US exceptional is that we (usually) take civil liberties seriously and try to promote a free and open society by giving everyone a voice and maximizing freedom when possible. This is the ideal, of course - it's not necessarily consistent.


I think the Danes do it.  And they're a pretty xenophobic bunch.
 
orbister
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Gubbo: I find the flag thing weird.

If I was back home and there were irish flags everywhere, I'd assume we were in the world cup.

Maybe people just need a reminder of which country they live in


Americans are trained to worship their flag and their constitution because otherwise they might start feeling a duty of care to their fellow Americans, and that's socialism, or Marxism, or something.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just put up a quieter flag!


crwflags.comView Full Size
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 4 hours ago  

khatores: Gubbo: I find the flag thing weird.

If I was back home and there were irish flags everywhere, I'd assume we were in the world cup.

Maybe people just need a reminder of which country they live in

Yes, it's a bit weird. The US is the only country I'm aware of where random private citizens feel the need to put flags on the outside of their houses and usually associate it with the military and religion.

What really makes the US exceptional is that we (usually) take civil liberties seriously and try to promote a free and open society by giving everyone a voice and maximizing freedom when possible. This is the ideal, of course - it's not necessarily consistent.


In Australia the national flying in a house's front yard means one thing: do not move in next door, you will find yourself with rowdy bogans for neighbours if you do.
 
khatores
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Dave2042: khatores: Gubbo: I find the flag thing weird.

If I was back home and there were irish flags everywhere, I'd assume we were in the world cup.

Maybe people just need a reminder of which country they live in

Yes, it's a bit weird. The US is the only country I'm aware of where random private citizens feel the need to put flags on the outside of their houses and usually associate it with the military and religion.

What really makes the US exceptional is that we (usually) take civil liberties seriously and try to promote a free and open society by giving everyone a voice and maximizing freedom when possible. This is the ideal, of course - it's not necessarily consistent.

I think the Danes do it.  And they're a pretty xenophobic bunch.


Well, they're like Delaware...easy to forget.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mugato: Dammit HOAs suck. Not even because of this particular flag thing but just in general.


I used to hate HOAs too. Then I got an awful neighbor who moved in after I bought my house.

An HOA would make my life so much better and save me thousands of dollars.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, the actual problem is not "the American flag", but noise from the thing?

Good decision then, nobody has to listen to the side effects of your "patriotism" around the clock.

Also, lol@the "freedom for displaying the flag" law, it is great, but not enough. The need for a "freedom to play the national anthem" law for maximum impact is very apparent.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mrtraveler01: common sense is an oxymoron: harleyquinnical: AliceBToklasLives: This looks like a parody site. Although right-wingers are stupid and evil enough for it to be real, so who the fark knows?

I got the satirical vibe too.

There's a link to a local newscast.

[Fark user image image 850x565]

The upstairs neighbor might have a case.

This is the letter. The request is for it to be taken down when its extremely windy as well as at night (which he should be doing anyway if he truely respects the flag code).

[Fark user image 425x222]

The link is from the TV station in Fargo this is sourced from.

https://www.valleynewslive.com/2021/03​/11/fargo-man-told-to-take-american-fl​ag-down-because-its-too-noisy-in-the-w​ind/

Fark user imageView Full Size


The section of the US Flag Code:

Ordinarily it should be displayed only between sunrise and sunset, although the Flag Code permits night time display "when a patriotic effect is desired." Similarly, the flag should be displayed only when the weather is fair, except when an all weather flag is displayed. (By presidential proclamation and law, the flag is displayed continuously at certain honored locations like the United States Marine Corps Memorial in Arlington and Lexington Green.)

It should be illuminated if displayed at night.


He could always place a loud speaker on his deck and play the star spangled banner when he displays the flag in the morning. Then at sunset play the bugle call for retreat while taking down the flag.

"Retreat"
Youtube 6fgDxAASI_c
 
The Third Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Uh, has anyone pointed out that this is not an HOA doing this, but a condo board?

Also, Fargo apparently has crappy condos.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 3 hours ago  

AliceBToklasLives: This looks like a parody site. Although right-wingers are stupid and evil enough for it to be real, so who the fark knows?


"...stupid and evil enough..."

Sigh.....Okay, I'll bite.

Must be some of that 'unity' I hear so much about.

Don't worry comrade, everyone will applaud your groupthink. Congrats on repeating the party line.

+1 social credit for you!
 
The Fark Filter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not to defend an HOA but flags can be pretty noisy when they are whipping around in the wind.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

khatores: The US is the only country I'm aware of where random private citizens feel the need to put flags on the outside of their houses and usually associate it with the military and religion.


It's also the only country I'm aware of where random private citizens feel the need to control other private citizens' actions in case the actions cause offense. Not because they're offended, but because they're afraid someone else might be offended.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 2 hours ago  

khatores: The US is the only country I'm aware of


then make yourself aware? The whole world is full of patriots, just like it is full of God-fearing Men.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sensei Can You See: It's also the only country I'm aware of where random private citizens feel the need to control other private citizens' actions in case the actions cause offense. Not because they're offended, but because they're afraid someone else might be offended.


This part is true though.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sensei Can You See: khatores: The US is the only country I'm aware of where random private citizens feel the need to put flags on the outside of their houses and usually associate it with the military and religion.

It's also the only country I'm aware of where random private citizens feel the need to control other private citizens' actions in case the actions cause offense. Not because they're offended, but because they're afraid someone else might be offended.


Welcome to CancelCultureTM
 
Chagrin
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The Fark Filter: Not to defend an HOA but flags can be pretty noisy when they are whipping around in the wind.


The vibration on the balcony posts probably increases that noise inside the condos as well.
 
RealityChuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I understand that. Our neighbor's flag can be noisy in a high wind as the metal fittings bang against the pole. It can be a problem even if the flag isn't flying.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hang wind chimes instead.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Biledriver: Hang wind chimes instead.


Most places have pretty strict rules about how loud noise can be. Not all places, but almost all.

They also, almost always, have different levels of sound that is permitted during whatever they define as night time.

Making more noise after being given instructions on how to make your flag quieter, by the people in charge, is unlikely to end well. Depending on how much authority they have and what the actual rules are.

But like, wouldn't it be easier not to make noise 24/7 that only serves to annoy others around you?
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

harleyquinnical: AliceBToklasLives: This looks like a parody site. Although right-wingers are stupid and evil enough for it to be real, so who the fark knows?

I got the satirical vibe too.


It's an HOA. So it could Be possibly true.
 
kmfjd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans and their flag, lmfao
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: AliceBToklasLives: This looks like a parody site. Although right-wingers are stupid and evil enough for it to be real, so who the fark knows?

"...stupid and evil enough..."

Sigh.....Okay, I'll bite.

Must be some of that 'unity' I hear so much about.

Don't worry comrade, everyone will applaud your groupthink. Congrats on repeating the party line.

+1 social credit for you!


Bro,

The GOP has become a parody of itself. YOU might not be evil, but the people who people like you keep voting into office, CLEARLY are. Its not even at the point of being clever anymore, it is outright corruption and anti-american actions that would have gotten all involved impeached and then parodied on Futurama 20 years later.

I get you don't want to think your party is that bad because you've grown accustomed to their flavor and they barely slap you around anymore when you use your teeth, but it would be best for everyone in the country if you two broke up and you moved on to someone else.
 
Displayed 50 of 66 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.