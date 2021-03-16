 Skip to content
(KPTV Portland)   A police dog is removed from service after escaping his yard and ruffing up two people   (kptv.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rin Tin Tin must have finally snapped.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does he still get paid during his time off like cops who shoot people?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I defend myself from an aggressive escaped police dog do I get charged assaulting a police officer?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
biting 2 people in Happy Valley

I can't believe that 'in happy valley' has never occurred to me as a euphemism.  And now I can't decide which one.

"I kicked him right in the ol' happy valley" or
"Slipped right down the happy valley and then went straight into the rectum.  Like I said, million to one shot."
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
With a go-getter attitude, and aptitude for violence, I'm surprised the dog didn't get promoted.
 
mrparks
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Atypical police, typical abuse.
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
All cops are bastards. Every single one.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Were they black?
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

labman: Does he still get paid during his time off like cops who shoot people?


No, but they probably found some bulls hit felony charges to arrest the victims on. Or just shot them, depending on the color of their skin.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'll just leave this here...

https://www.criminallegalnews.org/new​s​/2018/jun/16/doj-police-shooting-famil​y-dogs-has-become-epidemic/

farking pigs.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Badafuco: I'll just leave this here...

https://www.criminallegalnews.org/news​/2018/jun/16/doj-police-shooting-famil​y-dogs-has-become-epidemic/

farking pigs.


*and* shooting dogs???
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
His name is Rambler, when he gets a chance
He leaves his mark on everybody's pants

Jorma Kaukonen w/ David Bromberg: 111 Police Dog Blues
Youtube ufhZNSUuWb0
 
