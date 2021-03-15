 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   Huge thrust to prevent meat shortage hits obstacle
17
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We need more meat commercials with catchy Rodgers and Hammerstein jingles! Maybe hire a famous actress to sing about meat!

/they're made of meat
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is why being a vegetarian is becoming more popular
 
chipaku
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Step 1: Start goat-yoga franchise
Step 2: ???
Step 3: mutton vindaloo
 
Trik
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HeadLever
‘’ 3 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: This is why being a vegetarian is becoming more popular


Do you have the stats of said assertion?

I've never seen so many hunters out in the wild last fall.   Freezers, meat processing equipment, ammo, guns, canning supplies, ect have all been in very short supply.
 
SirSigsegV
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We just need to introduce a bunch of hippopotamuseses to the Mississippi River, that'll solve the meat shortage!
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 3 hours ago  

baronbloodbath: We need more meat commercials with catchy Rodgers and Hammerstein jingles! Maybe hire a famous actress to sing about meat!

/they're made of meat


Come on and let's eat, 'cause Montana loves beef!
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 3 hours ago  

HeadLever: MaudlinMutantMollusk: This is why being a vegetarian is becoming more popular

Do you have the stats of said assertion?

I've never seen so many hunters out in the wild last fall.   Freezers, meat processing equipment, ammo, guns, canning supplies, ect have all been in very short supply.


Both are alternatives to factory farms.  Some people may lean toward a meat-free night or two a week, some will go out and get their own meat.  Either way, screw the large meat corporations.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Resident Muslim: Step 1: Start goat-yoga franchise
Step 2: ???
Step 3: mutton vindaloo


Step Two 2: Mutton Vindaloo
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was just talking with some of the wife's relatives about this.  They're either farmers or live in rural areas and know a lot of farmers, and they're definitely having trouble with the smaller processors booking out several months.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The  Corona virus has hit us in some unexpected ways. First, people stripped the shelves of paper towels, then fought over toilet paper, now meat. Look for empty shelves to start appearing in the meat section and dudes hammering each other over a packet of hamburger while 'Karans' develop new fangs.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There is an infinite amount of Spam. It's grown in vats from pig yeast and rock salt.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kittyhas1000legs: HeadLever: MaudlinMutantMollusk: This is why being a vegetarian is becoming more popular

Do you have the stats of said assertion?

I've never seen so many hunters out in the wild last fall.   Freezers, meat processing equipment, ammo, guns, canning supplies, ect have all been in very short supply.

Both are alternatives to factory farms.  Some people may lean toward a meat-free night or two a week, some will go out and get their own meat.  Either way, screw the large meat corporations.


Abouta year ago when protein started getting harder to find I turned to a local butcher and split a quarter cow with my brother. Since then the majority of the replacement has been Impossible meat, it's not that much more expensive than the non-sale price of ground beef at my local grocery store and the 3/4 pound package size has been perfect for feeding my family of 4, meaning we're typically eating 1/4 less fat than we were before. Add in the environmental benefits and I'm sold. As time goes on they're lowering the price, it likely won't be too much longer before it's cheaper than beef, despite the huge amount of subsidies that go into beef production.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure. ok. I'll change my habits if it helps our society. Not a big deal. I don't really eat that much meat.

Oh wait, no one else gives a fark and the earth will be barren and the oceans empty. Hooray for freedom!
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You go veg heads! More meat for me.
 
