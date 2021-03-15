 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reuters)   Gee, ya think?   (reuters.com) divider line
19
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

2036 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Mar 2021 at 10:25 PM (4 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Maybe?
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've had enough out of you "smart" people. Ignoring the situation has been working way better than your radical tactics.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
reactiongifs.usView Full Size


Not looking forward to the "Let's Open Everything" wave.
 
cosmiquemuffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Who would think that a competent federal government could do such a thing.

OH THAT'S RIGHT EVERYBODY EXCEPT FOR TRUMP CULTISTS
 
jtown
‘’ 4 hours ago  
PresidentMadagascarOpenUpEverything.PN​G
 
NINEv2
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wow, it's like... when you don't have a dipterd in charge..?
 
FDR Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You love to see it.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But you all have to stay inside!!!

If you don't you'll die!!

Signed every shut-in farker.

Things are getting better and they were NEVER as bad as reported.
Lol.
 
corn-bread
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTA: The number of new COVID-19 cases being reported each week has dropped for nine straight weeks, falling 10% to just under 378,000 in the seven days ended March 14.

I mean our weekly infection rate is still higher than anywhere else in the world, so let's not start sucking our own dicks *quite* yet.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not since pfizer managed to insert images old men's peckers into the minds of sports fans every half hour during national broadcasts has the pharmaceutical industry been granted such a glorious victory.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

NINEv2: Wow, it's like... when you don't have a dipterd in charge..?


Is this another thread where we don't acknowledge the months of hard work by international pharmaceutical companies and medical distribution channels to make all of this possible, and instead pretend the President is a magic man who willed the vaccines into existence?
 
morg
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I took my mom to get her first dose last weekend. A couple of times people asked me if we were both getting shots and I said "Not unless you have extra? haha". So, yeah, now I'm the guy that makes the same dumb jokes that they hear 100 times a day. Still, you gotta try.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not a huge fan of how Biden is handling this rollout. Thanks to his competence I am going to have to think of a new excuse for why I'm not visiting my parents quicker than I wouldve liked.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

EdgeRunner: NINEv2: Wow, it's like... when you don't have a dipterd in charge..?

Is this another thread where we don't acknowledge the months of hard work by international pharmaceutical companies and medical distribution channels to make all of this possible, and instead pretend the President is a magic man who willed the vaccines into existence?


The creation of the vaccines was a superlative achievement, one facilitated by years of prior research, financial assurances from the feds, and good collaboration between pharma and health authorities among other factors.

The rollout of the vaccines was hindered by an incompetent administration that failed to plan for mass vaccinations. While there was a supply issue, there were many spots where the available doses could have been administered much more efficiently had there been a plan.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

PhoenixFarker: EdgeRunner: NINEv2: Wow, it's like... when you don't have a dipterd in charge..?

Is this another thread where we don't acknowledge the months of hard work by international pharmaceutical companies and medical distribution channels to make all of this possible, and instead pretend the President is a magic man who willed the vaccines into existence?

The creation of the vaccines was a superlative achievement, one facilitated by years of prior research, financial assurances from the feds, and good collaboration between pharma and health authorities among other factors.

The rollout of the vaccines was hindered by an incompetent administration that failed to plan for mass vaccinations. While there was a supply issue, there were many spots where the available doses could have been administered much more efficiently had there been a plan.


The covid situation in the US would have been a lot better if the last administration was merely "incompetent."

Not only was there no plan for mass vaccinations, they actually did have a plan for seizing medical equipment from states that Clinton won in 2016, and from states Trump won in 2016 but whose governors said mean things about him. They then sold the states' own medical equipment back to them at a huge mark-up at auction, and then seized some of the shipments.

And then less than a month after Trump administration officials were allowed to publicly acknowledge that there was a public health crisis, scientists began to notice that poor people and Black people were more likely than rich White people to contract Covid, develop lifelong complications from Covid, and die from Covid. That's when Trump's attempt to commit genocide by malicious inaction began, and when the rest of the GOP began their attempts to reopen all the things.


/oh, and Trump disbanded the CDC task force in Wuhan shortly before local doctors began to notice the novel (lit. "new") coronavirus
//oh, and Trump disbanded that task force solely because Obama had set it up
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

King Something: PhoenixFarker: EdgeRunner: NINEv2: Wow, it's like... when you don't have a dipterd in charge..?

Is this another thread where we don't acknowledge the months of hard work by international pharmaceutical companies and medical distribution channels to make all of this possible, and instead pretend the President is a magic man who willed the vaccines into existence?

The creation of the vaccines was a superlative achievement, one facilitated by years of prior research, financial assurances from the feds, and good collaboration between pharma and health authorities among other factors.

The rollout of the vaccines was hindered by an incompetent administration that failed to plan for mass vaccinations. While there was a supply issue, there were many spots where the available doses could have been administered much more efficiently had there been a plan.

The covid situation in the US would have been a lot better if the last administration was merely "incompetent."

Not only was there no plan for mass vaccinations, they actually did have a plan for seizing medical equipment from states that Clinton won in 2016, and from states Trump won in 2016 but whose governors said mean things about him. They then sold the states' own medical equipment back to them at a huge mark-up at auction, and then seized some of the shipments.

And then less than a month after Trump administration officials were allowed to publicly acknowledge that there was a public health crisis, scientists began to notice that poor people and Black people were more likely than rich White people to contract Covid, develop lifelong complications from Covid, and die from Covid. That's when Trump's attempt to commit genocide by malicious inaction began, and when the rest of the GOP began their attempts to reopen all the things.


/oh, and Trump disbanded the CDC task force in Wuhan shortly before local doctors began to notice the novel (lit. "new") coronavirus
//oh, and Trump disbanded that task force solely because Obama had set it up


All true, he's got blood on his hands.

Lots of it.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

morg: I took my mom to get her first dose last weekend. A couple of times people asked me if we were both getting shots and I said "Not unless you have extra? haha". So, yeah, now I'm the guy that makes the same dumb jokes that they hear 100 times a day. Still, you gotta try.


I know people who got it that way so it was worth the try.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

PhoenixFarker: EdgeRunner: NINEv2: Wow, it's like... when you don't have a dipterd in charge..?

Is this another thread where we don't acknowledge the months of hard work by international pharmaceutical companies and medical distribution channels to make all of this possible, and instead pretend the President is a magic man who willed the vaccines into existence?

The creation of the vaccines was a superlative achievement, one facilitated by years of prior research, financial assurances from the feds, and good collaboration between pharma and health authorities among other factors.

The rollout of the vaccines was hindered by an incompetent administration that failed to plan for mass vaccinations. While there was a supply issue, there were many spots where the available doses could have been administered much more efficiently had there been a plan.


The direct planning is on the states, which is why so many people traveled across state lines (and sometimes border lines) to jump the lines in areas where rollout was being handled more efficiently. The President can announce goals based on the numbers, but the reality depends on how much supply that Big Pharma can provide to each state, and how they handle their own distribution. Your wait time for a vaccine has far more to do with your governor than the President.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some of you really are insufferable.  Good news about covid?  Would have had it sooner if it wasn't for trump.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.