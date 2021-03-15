 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Bears invade Lake Tahoe home, break gas line upon finding a disappointing lack of pic-a-nic baskets   (sfgate.com) divider line
    Lake Tahoe, family of bears, Sacramento metropolitan area, Placer County, California, Sacramento, California, Kings Beach, California, U.S. Forest Service, El Dorado County, California  
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTA: "This is a friendly reminder to keep your homes, windows, sliding doors, and cars locked at all times, and to make sure no remnants of food or food wrappers are left in areas accessible by bears,"

Or maybe, just putting it out there, don't intrude where f*cking bears live.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've drawn a chalk goal line around my property. The Bears appear to be unable or unwilling to cross it.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 2 hours ago  
bearworldmag.comView Full Size
 
Inaditch
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ChrisDe: I've drawn a chalk goal line around my property. The Bears appear to be unable or unwilling to cross it.


That's specious reasoning, dad.
 
psychicdeath99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cartoonbrew.comView Full Size



Soon.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Someone had been sleeping in my bed, and they are still....OH SHIAT SHIAT SHIAT RUN!"
 
Dave2042
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MythDragon: "Someone had been sleeping in my bed, and they are still....OH SHIAT SHIAT SHIAT RUN!"


At least it's not tigers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Bears will do as bears will do. They can't help it. They like to test you house and if it is not bear proof, they take it as an invitation.
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MythDragon: "Someone had been sleeping in my bed, and they are still....OH SHIAT SHIAT SHIAT RUN!"


Something you need to know. Food runs.
 
