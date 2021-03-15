 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Amityville Karma   (nypost.com) divider line
17
    More: Interesting, Murder, Ronald DeFeo, Jr., killer Ronald DeFeo Jr., Margot Kidder, Amityville, New York, The Amityville Horror, Amityville Horror, convicted murderer  
•       •       •

469 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Mar 2021 at 1:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The real story of the Defaios was more interesting than the bullshiat that the Luntzs came up with it.
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Nice
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I read that book at 11 years old.

I shouldn't have done that.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well I hope the poor guy can get some peace from those awful voices now.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I told my psychiatrist I was hearing voices. He told me I don't have a psychiatrist.
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
City Confidental - Amityville https://vimeo.com/90352900
A&E needs to put the full series on streaming services
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Butch DeFeo took a gun
and shot his father's other son,
and when he saw what he had done
he killed the rest of his family because he was a crazy homicidal fark
 
Coach McGirk [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SPARC Pile: The real story of the Defaios was more interesting than the bullshiat that the Luntzs came up with it.


But, G-G-G-G-GHOSTS!!!!!
 
log_jammin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I knew about this yet somehow forgot it over the years.

maybe the sequel about the possessed lamp pushed it out of my brain.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Michael

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SPARC Pile: City Confidental - Amityville https://vimeo.com/90352900
A&E needs to put the full series on streaming services


It is a good show once you get rid of Paul Winnfield's tortured metaphors and similes. Even his analogies suck. But yes, a very fun show to watch if your guilty pleasure is true crime shows in the middle of the night. Netflix has the entire Forensic Files collection - some 9 gajillion episodes and I've seen them all - but I'm still convinced I won't get away with any sort of serious crime. So I keep it on the straight and narrow :)

The New Orleans episode of City Confidential did irritate me because Winnfield called it "N'Awlins." NO ONE here calls it that. We cringe the same way they do in SF when some asshole from Omaha says "Frisco." But the episode was worth doing because it was about organized doper cops who assassinated a lady who dared to complain. Dark times.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hey. Never seen this before on a private home. The house and the homes next door are blurred out in Google Earth.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Hey. Never seen this before on a private home. The house and the homes next door are blurred out in Google Earth.

[Fark user image image 850x526]


All one has to to do is ask Google to do that. It's common. They will blur any private property that is requested.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Living in Amityville would induce anyone into a homicidal rage. It's the peak of suburban Long Island blandness.
 
daffy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
DeFeo never claimed to here voices till the Luntzs left the house. They conveniently left right before it was going to be repossessed. They were frauds. He however was one nasty, crazy SOB.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I liked the remake/prequel with Ryan Reynolds better...
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Your understanding of "karma" is woefully lacking.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.