(NBC San Diego)   Ammon Bundy set to receive new shipments of dildos   (nbcsandiego.com) divider line
22
    More: Dumbass, Protest, Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy, First Amendment to the United States Constitution, Associated Press, Bureau of Land Management, Bundy's arrest, Activism, last August  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Lock him up.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That guy is causing everyone a lot of goddamn work just because he wants to be an asshole. He really needs his ass kicked.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Anything's a dildo if you're brave."

Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: Bundy is representing himself in his criminal case

His boys must've been up all night threatening the DA's staff and bribing the judge.
 
tzzhc4
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This idea is dildos
Youtube m9uoJyyoVyk
 
maniacbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: His boys must've been up all night threatening the DA's staff and bribing the judge.


No kidding, where does he thinks he is? Some backwater like South Dakota?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's good to be white I guess.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad subby. Don't give this tw*t any more of the attention that he thrives on.

/ just let his inbred, dipshiat ass rot in prison
// unknown and forgotten as he should be
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: it's good to be white I guess.


No kidding, the Whiteness Protection Program is in full effect for this asshole.

"After the judge issued arrest warrants because the men failed to appear in court, a deputy asked both men if they would voluntarily turn themselves in. Both men refused, the Ada County sheriff's office wrote in a prepared statement released later that day."

Could you uh, maybe turn yourselves in?

No.

Um, ok then, sorry to have bothered you sir.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: That guy is causing everyone a lot of goddamn work just because he wants to be an asshole. He really needs his ass kicked.


So, typical Republican.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bundy didn't appear in the courtroom because he was protesting outside the building instead, apparently angry in part over mask requirements put in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: That guy is causing everyone a lot of goddamn work just because he wants to be an asshole. He really needs his ass kicked.


If he was anything but lilly white he'd have been dead 10x over, from the armed standoff at his ranch to his boys and their friends occupying the refuge at his call anyone but a wealthy white guy would have been shot to pieces.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and the bear turned to the hunter and said "You know, I'm beginning to think you aren't just here to protest phantom civil rights violations..."
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm ... a bit surprised such a warrior was unaware the simple sewing of properly-coiled gold fringes onto the edges of his mask would have instantly and lawfully reversed the tyranny and molon-labiaed him to the democratically-republican Absolute Monarchy of the Libertarian Freehold of North America.

/Opportunity lost, alas.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So why is it that some dipshiat that engaged in an armed standoff with the government while he and his idiot friends illegally occupied federal property is able to be walking around free, breaking more laws?

/Bea Arthur?
//nope
///
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1) Find out his mailing address
2) Send him dildos
3) Laugh
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: it's good to be white I guess.


Fark user imageView Full Size


You don't say??
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That boy is beginning to run out of his whiteness privilege.

Whiteness has its advantages, but its not a cure-all.
 
khatores
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: That guy is causing everyone a lot of goddamn work just because he wants to be an asshole.


That's the whole point.
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That boy likes being manhandled by other dudes.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I know it's not nice to make light of and advocate for prison rape. But exceptions can be made.
 
daffy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How has not gotten the virus yet? If anyone deserves to get it it's him.
 
