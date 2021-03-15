 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   What's one way to increase occurrence of clickbait headlines? Click here to find out   (amp.theguardian.com)
posted to Main » on 15 Mar 2021 at 11:12 PM



Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Lulz. Not clicking.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
this is not a new trend and is it only increasing among the scrape sites.
There are two basic models;
$x per article +  $y per click + $z for a click through.

or
$x amount for an article + a % of ad revenue  w/wo a click though %age


On a side note;
Has anybody else noticed that the LinterBot hasn't submitted a link in over 7 days?
After a thousand links with no greens and a total of less than fifty comments (most of which were less than flattering) seems to have given up.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Who will master the bait?
 
morg
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I imagine that's been the idea the whole time but not at the article level.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Headline like that on Fark with no preview? Well, fark you very much too.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Farkers hate him! How subby invoked the ire of tens of people.
 
DougalJacobs
‘’ 3 hours ago  
no
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dave2042
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Abortion
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

LordOfThePings: Who will master the bait?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You just need this one weird trick.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

LordOfThePings: Who will master the bait?


I volunteer as tribute!
 
dyhchong
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's probably a good article but I genuinely can't bring myself to click it. I have been trained well to never click anything on the internet that tries to bait me.

I even hover over fark links before clicking them these days, just to read the URL.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There is no way this will end badly.

Is this sarcasm? To find out, subscribe to my newsletter.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, this is kind of how Trump got elected.  Then, once he was in, you could post a thousand stories a day about him, but act like you're doing it because you're against him *studiously avoids eye contact with CNN and MSNBC*
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They weren't already paying journalidt based on the popularity of an article?
 
