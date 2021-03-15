 Skip to content
(KKTV Colorado Springs)   Nebraska says, you can't beat meat   (kktv.com) divider line
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Five out of the six neighboring states hate Colorado.

/NM is cool
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
photos1.blogger.comView Full Size
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Oppositional defiant disorder as a political philosophy.

What a bunch of farking clowns.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What is it with the pass through states hating everything about the destination states?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

ShavedOrangutan: What is it with the pass through states hating everything about the destination states?


Jealousy, of course.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This prick again?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Headline sounds like a challenge.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Fireproof: Headline sounds like a challenge.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 5 hours ago  

ShavedOrangutan: What is it with the pass through states hating everything about the destination states?


They have 2 modes:
-theft
-jealous spite

It reflects the overall values of middle-America quite accurately.
Much like Appalachia they have nothing left but rage and hate. They're really REALLY tired of "winning"

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Try and stop me.
 
tuxq
‘’ 5 hours ago  

MurphyMurphy: ShavedOrangutan: What is it with the pass through states hating everything about the destination states?

They have 2 modes:
-theft
-jealous spite

It reflects the overall values of middle-America quite accurately.
Much like Appalachia they have nothing left but rage and hate. They're really REALLY tired of "winning"

[i.imgflip.com image 300x280]


Literally zero introspection in this comment.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrLint
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Does anyone get the feeling that the GOP doesn't really exist with as a thing with any ideas? Its only exists in the negative of someone else's thoughts
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm probably not going to do it but I understand the science behind eating more vegetables and less meat for the health benefits.
This reaction, I don't get it. I mean I understand the reaction abstractly but I just don't get it. It's a lot of effort to just be mean.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"MeatOut Day" ?

The day when a man can enjoy being a man,
Swinging his johnson for all to see.
A day for you and a day for me,
You decorate your rod like a Christmas tree!
Some color here, some tinsel there,
Don't forget to trim your hair!
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
When the pandemic shutdown first struck, I was cooking steaks, duck breast, and pork belly everyday because they're comfort food. It made me lethargic and irritable. I've gone two meatless days a week for the last four months and it's been fantastic, my stamina is back and pooping is a joy rather than a chore.
 
Older not wiser [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How can you have any pudding if you don't eat your meat?
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is dumb. I eat meat, but I'm not gonna go out and start promoting the fact to the dude 20 urinals down.

Come to think of it, that would probably get me thrown in jail.
 
mrparks
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I guess that makes it gloryhole day.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
> a proclamation by the governor of Colorado that encourages people to avoid meat for one day a week, calling it a "direct attack on our way of life"

So they're not just saying vegetarianism is Un-American - simply going a single day without eating meat is Un-American.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
In fairness, red meat and beef livers are good sources of Vitamin D, which governor Rickets probably needs to consume more often.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I'm probably not going to do it but I understand the science behind eating more vegetables and less meat for the health benefits.
This reaction, I don't get it. I mean I understand the reaction abstractly but I just don't get it. It's a lot of effort to just be mean.


I didn't watch the video, so I can't say if this is just some good natured back and forth, but if anything, Governor Ricketts should be promoting dairy consumption.

Also, Nebraska is steak country, so just relax, Coasties
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Last week Pete was against teaching kids to wrap their meat.
 
king of vegas [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I don't want to live on this planet anymore
 
MBooda
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Coloradans are what Nebraskans eat.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
LOL beef is too expensive to buy at grocery stores.

Although I've discovered that some of those vegetarian meat substitutes are pretty good, especially the sausages that use apples and potatoes and wheat instead of meat.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 5 hours ago  
8 year olds, dude.
 
algman
‘’ 5 hours ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: This is dumb. I eat meat, but I'm not gonna go out and start promoting the fact to the dude 20 urinals down.

Come to think of it, that would probably get me thrown in jail.


Either that or earn you $20.
 
roofmonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
After driving through Nebraska about 15 years ago, I made a promise to myself to never willingly visit or travel through that state ever again. Flat, boring, awful, filled with ultra-conservative white people with no sense of humor and a massive bone to pick with literally everyone who "ain't from 'round here".

Nebraska: Not Even Once
 
Plissken
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I imagine it's purely economical. If a neighboring state like CO has a governor encouraging a little less meat for CO citizens, it may have a mild effect on the export economy of NE meat. If other states follow suit, and it's a movement that takes hold. It could have a profound economic impact on NE's economy.
The campaign donors pay good money to keep their governor in place. Likely a lot of them are involved in the meat trade. They wouldn't be happy if he stayed silent.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark Nebraska.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Sgygus: Five out of the six neighboring states hate Colorado.

/NM is cool


Yet they can't keep from coming here and spending all their cash on touristy crap.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Sgygus: Five out of the six neighboring states hate Colorado.

/NM is cool


They can boo all they like, we've seen what they cheer.
 
MBooda
‘’ 4 hours ago  

roofmonkey: Flat


Fark user imageView Full Size

/but yeah, boring, awful, etc
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

roofmonkey: After driving through Nebraska about 15 years ago, I made a promise to myself to never willingly visit or travel through that state ever again. Flat, boring, awful, filled with ultra-conservative white people with no sense of humor and a massive bone to pick with literally everyone who "ain't from 'round here".

Nebraska: Not Even Once


Omaha's a nice town. And not all that flat either.

And if you can't get along with Nebraskans (possibly the most chill of Mid-Westerners), it might be on you.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 4 hours ago  

tuxq: MurphyMurphy: ShavedOrangutan: What is it with the pass through states hating everything about the destination states?

They have 2 modes:
-theft
-jealous spite

It reflects the overall values of middle-America quite accurately.
Much like Appalachia they have nothing left but rage and hate. They're really REALLY tired of "winning"

[i.imgflip.com image 300x280]

Literally zero introspection in this comment.

[Fark user image 400x225] [View Full Size image _x_]


that's a complicated way of saying "no u"
 
johnny queso
‘’ 4 hours ago  

MBooda: Coloradans are what Nebraskans eat.


i've seen nebraskans. it would appear they eat everything.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Looks like the vegans do not have a monopoly on food cultists.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 4 hours ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I'm probably not going to do it but I understand the science behind eating more vegetables and less meat for the health benefits.
This reaction, I don't get it. I mean I understand the reaction abstractly but I just don't get it. It's a lot of effort to just be mean.


It's also a lot of effort to get publicity for their meat industry, but probably cheaper than marketing campaigns.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 4 hours ago  

johnny queso: MBooda: Coloradans are what Nebraskans eat.

i've seen nebraskans. it would appear they eat everything.


To escape them on our own turf, Coloradans just need to walk uphill.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Reminds me of complaints about black history month.

I mean, it's meat day for 364 days a year but I'll be damned if I'm gonna put up with a meat free day.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PureBounds
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Meatless day.. Pro Meat day..

A) It's 'meat-free'.
B) Who cares?
C) BOTH sides suck.
 
MBooda
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Dinodork: johnny queso: MBooda: Coloradans are what Nebraskans eat.

i've seen nebraskans. it would appear they eat everything.

To escape them on our own turf, Coloradans just need to walk drive their bmws uphill.


FTFC
 
patowen
‘’ 4 hours ago  
MeatOut Day sounds liberating.  A breezy swinging celebration.  A long, full day.  Count me in.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sort of off topic but
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 4 hours ago  
People
Eating
Tasty
Animals

HAW HAW HAWWWWWW
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 4 hours ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: This is dumb. I eat meat, but I'm not gonna go out and start promoting the fact to the dude 20 urinals down.

Come to think of it, that would probably get me thrown in jail.


What could possibly go wrong with asking a random dude at a urinal if he'd like to sample your meat?
 
Dinodork
‘’ 4 hours ago  

MBooda: Dinodork: johnny queso: MBooda: Coloradans are what Nebraskans eat.

i've seen nebraskans. it would appear they eat everything.

To escape them on our own turf, Coloradans just need to walk drive their bmws uphill.

FTFC


You misspelled "Subaru"

But still not half as funny as rotund midwesterners dealing with gravity AND altitude
 
