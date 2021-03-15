 Skip to content
Livestreams, rich people, rich people livestreaming, and those Non-Fungible Token thingies are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, February 28 - March 6 Hard Seltzer Edition
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!

If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/goto/11250925/ww​w​.fark.com/quiz/994
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I went to the convenience store last week and where they used to have beer and stuff they now have this stuff called "hard seltzer". Basically they ferment cane sugar, as if they were making rum, and instead of distilling it, they add in some carbonated water and fruit flavoring and sell it for $20/ 12-pack.

So, always willing to at least try the latest trend before I mock it, I grabbed some and gave it a go. I gotta say, I was kinda expecting Zima, but what I got was essentially Fanta when the syrup is running low. I mean, not bad, but there really wasn't enough flavor to determine if I enjoyed it or not. It was like someone wafted a lime over some sparkling mineral water.  On the one hand, I would think in these days of Food Science that they could add in some flavor if they wanted to; on the other hand, I'm kind of relieved that they didn't. The ingredients list was really simple, with some basic flavorings (citric acid, sodium citrate) and that's it. Low calorie, low carbs, and a flavor as inoffensive as white sandwich bread. My only real complaint is that it just isn't a beer.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and what you think of hard seltzer.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck and let me know if you have any issues on the Quiz.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
itsthesway.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hard seltzer (or pre-mixed vodka and soda): alcohol for people who don't like alcohol.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Whenever I see 'hard seltzer', I think it says 'hand sanitizer'
 
