(NECN Boston)   My internet date turned out to be Gross
22
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
She weighed 144 pounds?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Four years for robbery at knife point? That judge must have never been robbed at knife point, it is very unpleasant.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: Four years for robbery at knife point? That judge must have never been robbed at knife point, it is very unpleasant.


it's MA, I'm shocked they didn't let him out and give him a whetstone on his way out the door
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
 dead eyes
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tenoch
‘’ 4 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Santos lil helper
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 4 hours ago  
alchetron.comView Full Size

/well, there's a name I have not heard in a long time
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"In December of that year, prosecutors asid, Santos robbed a man with a machete who met with Gross at a Dunkin' Donuts in New Bedford"

I don't mean to victim blame here but if your first date is at Dunkin Donuts, getting robbed via a machete wielding madman is always a possibility.
 
Judge Judy and Executioner
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"I knew I should have been wary of a dating site called Stabbr."
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It usually ends up differently, right? Right?

Aurelio Voltaire - Dirtiest Song that Ain't OFFICIAL
Youtube kIo6R01ZUuc

/still nsfw
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So, all of the men were proper farked?
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You think you're getting a date with that, and you get robbed instead? Talk about kicking a man when he's down.
 
geggy
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In a row?
 
grossmont
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I never trust anyone with that name.
 
eKonk
‘’ 4 hours ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: "In December of that year, prosecutors asid, Santos robbed a man with a machete who met with Gross at a Dunkin' Donuts in New Bedford"

I don't mean to victim blame here but if your first date is at Dunkin Donuts, getting robbed via a machete wielding madman is always a possibility.


I'm just shocked he had the grapes to even try that - I mean, I see a man with a machete, the last thing I'm going to do is try to rob him.
 
WastrelWay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The old Badger Game worked just as well and didn't have to involve a knife or any violence. Amateurs get caught. Professionals who screen the marks and follow the script don't.
 
Salmon
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No nudes?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: [alchetron.com image 750x987]
/well, there's a name I have not heard in a long time


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I once went on a date that became an MLM pitch. I think I would prefer the machete
 
Primitive Screwhead
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: [alchetron.com image 750x987]
/well, there's a name I have not heard in a long time


Alfalfa!
 
rfenster
‘’ 4 hours ago  
She doesn't look two gross.

I'd put her a well under 288lbs
 
hubiestubert [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is a sad version of an old con.

The way this should go is that she makes a date, she takes him back to "her place," and then the boyfriend shows up, they have a scene, and in the row, the mark is given the chance to run, usually with the caveat that he leaves his wallet so the boyfriend knows where he lives, or as compensation for him worrying about HIS CHEATING WHORE GIRLFRIEND, and the mark bolts out the door, and doesn't go to the police to avoid that particular domestic scene ever again, and the embarrassing story that would go with it. The key is embarrassment.  You have to impress on the mark what a coward he is, and the level of crazy that you're dealing with.

That, or you just roll the poor bastiche in a hotel room. Less great an option because of the chance of being identified by the staff, accidentally killing the SOB, or getting heard killing the poor bastiche. It's a classic con because the key is to keep the mark away from ever reporting the robbery to the police.
 
Sir_Farkalot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: [alchetron.com image 750x987]
/well, there's a name I have not heard in a long time


Do they need to call in the feds?
 
