(BBC-US)   Two injured in lifeboat safety drill mishap on RRS Sir David Attenborough. Investigators to dub lifeboat "Rolly McBonebreaker"   (bbc.com) divider line
7
RottenEggs
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I mentioned in a thread last week that Sir David Attenborough's nature documentaries are beautiful but seriously f*cking depresssing, I'd expect nothing less.

/ if the two suffered "minor injuries", instead of being repeatedly b-slapped by Orcas prior to being eaten, they got off light.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's very likely that, since the end of WWII, more mariners have been injured in large ship lifeboat drills than have been saved from drowning by lifeboats.

Ship lifeboats are very dangerous and, despite pressure from maritime workers' unions and advocates, very little is being done to make them safer.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is what happens when you change a ships name. Bad luck.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To keep up with the meme wouldn't it be "Boney McBonebreaker"?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OSHA already has to deal with issues from this guy:

slack-imgs.comView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's what you do with a drunken sailor.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

