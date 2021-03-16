 Skip to content
 
19
Loucifer
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I actually drove by that location today on the way to Bell Honda to get my oil changed. I even had my vaccination card in my glove box. I think I'm going to go check this shiat out tomorrow.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Man, I'd be happy to get a vaccine at this point, let alone an edible out of it!
 
walrusonion
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Mesa location is my weed store and i'm due to restock thursday so that'll be nice.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Only if in the form of a suppository.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is there a limit on potency? If I lived there I'd take a 1000mg Incredibles Mile High Mint.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have one of 2 shots so far and have a card. Does this mean I pass?
 
walrusonion
‘’ 2 hours ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: Is there a limit on potency? If I lived there I'd take a 1000mg Incredibles Mile High Mint.


Looks like they're 25MG cupcakes. Tempe location has a full kitchen that makes em in house.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I do not like edibles

I burp pot for 18 hours
 
BlazeTrailer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Unikitty: I do not like edibles

I burp pot for 18 hours


I've heard this before . Try the other end
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Only if in the form of a suppository.


There's an old joke.

Guy goes into the doctor's office. Doc prescribes some suppositories.

Guy comes back 2 weeks later and says they're not working.

The doctor is surprised and asks if he's been eating them or what.

Guy replies:  "Well what do you think I've been doing, shoving them up my ass?!?"
 
2fardownthread [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have a tattoo of one just below my lip.

It is an incredible indelible labial edible label.

Please spare me your audible libel.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2fardownthread: I have a tattoo of one just below my lip.

It is an incredible indelible labial edible label.

Please spare me your audible libel.


With no disrespect, I'm confused. Do you smell toast?
 
donotdoit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blodyholy: 2fardownthread: I have a tattoo of one just below my lip.

It is an incredible indelible labial edible label.

Please spare me your audible libel.

With no disrespect, I'm confused. Do you smell toast?


He doing a Dr Seuss flow. Just go with it.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My Sober Alt: ImmutableTenderloin: Only if in the form of a suppository.

There's an old joke.

Guy goes into the doctor's office. Doc prescribes some suppositories.

Guy comes back 2 weeks later and says they're not working.

The doctor is surprised and asks if he's been eating them or what.

Guy replies:  "Well what do you think I've been doing, shoving them up my ass?!?"


I have two bruised ribs from being a dumbass. You're not helping.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My Sober Alt: ImmutableTenderloin: Only if in the form of a suppository.

There's an old joke.

Guy goes into the doctor's office. Doc prescribes some suppositories.

Guy comes back 2 weeks later and says they're not working.

The doctor is surprised and asks if he's been eating them or what.

Guy replies:  "Well what do you think I've been doing, shoving them up my ass?!?"


Same doctor prescribed a laxative to an old lady. He called her up the next day to ask, "Have you moved yet?" "No, doctor." The doctor had the pharmacy deliver her a stronger laxative. He calls the next day to ask if she had moved yet, and was very surprised when she said "No". So he had the pharmacy deliver an quadruple-strength elephant laxative. He calls the next day to see if she had moved yet. She said, "No doctor, I haven't moved yet. But I'm leaving this afternoon. My whole house is full of shiat!"
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice, my edible started kicking in right as I tapped on this article. Excellent. 🍬
 
Coach McGirk [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spice Must Flow: My Sober Alt: ImmutableTenderloin: Only if in the form of a suppository.

There's an old joke.

Guy goes into the doctor's office. Doc prescribes some suppositories.

Guy comes back 2 weeks later and says they're not working.

The doctor is surprised and asks if he's been eating them or what.

Guy replies:  "Well what do you think I've been doing, shoving them up my ass?!?"

Same doctor prescribed a laxative to an old lady. He called her up the next day to ask, "Have you moved yet?" "No, doctor." The doctor had the pharmacy deliver her a stronger laxative. He calls the next day to ask if she had moved yet, and was very surprised when she said "No". So he had the pharmacy deliver an quadruple-strength elephant laxative. He calls the next day to see if she had moved yet. She said, "No doctor, I haven't moved yet. But I'm leaving this afternoon. My whole house is full of shiat!"


Didja hear the one about the office assistant that found a tampon behind her ear and couldn't remember where she put her pencil?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spice Must Flow: My Sober Alt: ImmutableTenderloin: Only if in the form of a suppository.

There's an old joke.

Guy goes into the doctor's office. Doc prescribes some suppositories.

Guy comes back 2 weeks later and says they're not working.

The doctor is surprised and asks if he's been eating them or what.

Guy replies:  "Well what do you think I've been doing, shoving them up my ass?!?"

Same doctor prescribed a laxative to an old lady. He called her up the next day to ask, "Have you moved yet?" "No, doctor." The doctor had the pharmacy deliver her a stronger laxative. He calls the next day to ask if she had moved yet, and was very surprised when she said "No". So he had the pharmacy deliver an quadruple-strength elephant laxative. He calls the next day to see if she had moved yet. She said, "No doctor, I haven't moved yet. But I'm leaving this afternoon. My whole house is full of shiat!"


High school. Mid 80s.

Yeesh
 
daffy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Nothing, I got nothing
 
