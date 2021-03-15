 Skip to content
(MSN)   Old and busted: The Little Old Lady From Pasadena. New hotness: The Lead Foot Man from Florida   (msn.com) divider line
    Muscle car, Dodge, Dodge Charger, Dodge Super Bee, Florida man  
posted to Main » on 15 Mar 2021 at 8:23 PM



gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/sympathizes
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
/lawrence welk cranked up to ten!
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The writers ruin the story by being all FLORIDA, AMIRITE?
 
phishrace
‘’ 6 hours ago  
My bad. I was texting Subby's mom and the turn snuck up on me.
 
GopherGuts
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Jake and Elwood are unavailable for comment.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Pfft. Real Florida Man does a number on the airport baggage claim and car rental counter.

Surveillance video shows pickup truck crash into Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport
Youtube JG29kwg85Zw
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 5 hours ago  
JOEY'S CRASH
Youtube -ZT5mQLy5C4
 
moike
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My business is across the parking lot from a car repo company.  Based on the last few years of watching them come and go with vehicles I can safely state that the Dodge Charger is the car of choice for people who are likely not going to pay their bills on time.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dead Kennedys - Buzzbomb
Youtube N5Jm0AK5av8
 
gbv23
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He won't come back from Deadman's Curve
 
icon0fs1n
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: [YouTube video: Dead Kennedys - Buzzbomb]


Wrong one.

/Let er rip!
Dead Kennedys - Buzzbomb from Pasadena
Youtube xQl0RhEPBJw
 
billstewart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't remember if my mother-in-law was born in Pasadena or just grew up there, usually lived in other parts of LA, but one of the retirement homes she moved into her last few years was in Pasadena.

And she liked to drive sports cars, even if most of what she did was drive them to work or the grocery, but after she retired she was getting to be less mobile, and when she sold her last car to a friend, it only had about 10K miles in over 10 years, and really was owned by a little old lady from Pasadena who didn't even drive it to church on Sundays (she watched church on TV instead.)
 
