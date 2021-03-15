 Skip to content
Lottery Curse now includes the person who sells the winning ticket
15


syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ah, the Curse of being an idiot. I suppose that applies to all lottery players as well.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Lotteries are bad news"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Judge Judy and Executioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: Ah, the Curse of being an idiot. I suppose that applies to all lottery players as well.


Can't a guy just pretend for a while that he owns a giant castle with molten lava moat with sharks that shoot lazer beams (pewpewpew)?
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A curse lottery sounds more entertaining.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: Ah, the Curse of being an idiot. I suppose that applies to all lottery players as well.


It depends. The way I look at it, I know I am not going to win, but buying a $2 ticket once or twice a month does help the schools, and it is escapist fantasy.  Like paying money to go see a movie, so you can fantasize about Star Wars being real, even though you know that is all fake as well, and anything like that happening in the universe is even more remote.  That's healthy and fun.

On the other hand, you buy twenty tickets every time there is a drawing, which doesn't even significantly change your odds over getting one ticket, the chances are so remote, or you vote for Republicans who kill programs that help people like you, because you might be rich one day when you win the lottery, and want Republican tax policies in place if you do, then yeah, you are a farking idiot.

Funny thing, we could probably either get ten to twenty percent of the Republican base to stop voting Republican, if we just do what the Europeans do, and make lottery winnings tax free.  Which don't kid yourself, is a major reason they have democratic socialism, and we don't, and can tax billionaires in a way we will never be allowed to do.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It creeps me out when I go into a gas station and the walls are covered with photographs of lottery ticket winners since '87 as if this dump is a temple to Fortuna. I'm just here for the pickled eggs dammit
 
BlackWivesMatter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Karma
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: It creeps me out when I go into a gas station and the walls are covered with photographs of lottery ticket winners since '87 as if this dump is a temple to Fortuna. I'm just here for the pickled eggs dammit


I'll agree with you because a guy that eats gas station pickled eggs knows a lot about gambling.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The anonymous winner was represented by New York attorney Jason Kurland, who had been hired by other big jackpot winners to help manage their prizes. Last year, he was accused of robbing his clients of millions and was charged with conspiracy, wire fraud, and money laundering."

Jeebus. Maybe Utah had the right idea.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: buying a $2 ticket once or twice a month does help the schools


No, it doesn't. Certainly not to teach the general public what "fungible" means.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: It depends. The way I look at it, I know I am not going to win, but buying a $2 ticket once or twice a month does help the schools, and it is escapist fantasy.  Like paying money to go see a movie, so you can fantasize about Star Wars being real, even though you know that is all fake as well, and anything like that happening in the universe is even more remote.  That's healthy and fun.


That's my thinking. Buying "a" ticket raises your chance of winning from not possible to possible, an infinite increase in odds.
Buying a second ticket increases your odds by only 100%. A third ticket by 50%. A fourth by 33% and so on. Every additional ticket you buy increases your odds by a smaller and smaller amount.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hugo has a word or three to share about lottery curses
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nobody11155
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I worked with a one time sales tax auditor.  According to her a shocking discovery would to find a convenience store/gasoline station owner who wasn't heavily cheating on their tax returns.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

nobody11155: I worked with a one time sales tax auditor.  According to her a shocking discovery would to find a convenience store/gasoline station owner who wasn't heavily cheating on their tax returns.


A friend of mine used to be an inspector for HMRC, the UKs IRS, and he told me they had a manual listing every business type with all the tricks those businesses would use, what tricks to use to catch them and how much they'd typically hide. Most cash business would be not if they were lying, but just how much they were lying.

For a really obvious one, for fast food place you'd ask how many meals they served per month, and they'd give you a figure. Then you'd check how many takeout cartons they'd bought, and it would be three times as many, so you'd ask them where they all went.
 
