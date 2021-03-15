 Skip to content
 
(NBC New York)   Survey results: 1) Fuhgeddaboutit, 2) Yeah, why not?, 3) Nahhh, 4) Psssh, and 5) Bupkis   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
1. What's a famous phrase from The Sopranos?
2. We're all out of Guinness Stout. Want a Sam Adams Seasonal?
3. I've got tickets to the new Tom & Jerry movie. Wanna go?
4. Do you hear that tire leaking?
5. Who owned the dogs next door in "A Christmas Story"?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 5 hours ago  

OtherLittleGuy: 1. What's a famous phrase from The Sopranos?
2. We're all out of Guinness Stout. Want a Sam Adams Seasonal?
3. I've got tickets to the new Tom & Jerry movie. Wanna go?
4. Do you hear that tire leaking?
5. Who owned the dogs next door in "A Christmas Story"?


Go suck a lemon!
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No love for September?
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
As soon as some ass kisser goes in and gets more leverage at a board meeting some folks are going to get a lot healthier.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No fuggin way I'm going to commute 5 days a week into NYC.

Tell me what day everyone is doing happy hour and I'll plan for that.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Tomorrow is my official one year anniversary working from home. Frankly, I'd like to see some coworkers again as we have a pretty fun office but I also like the 12-second commute right now. I hope our office adopts a hybrid model. I could do, say, two days a week.

/Office is just over 20 miles from home. Full time is 200+ miles and 6-7 hours a week in traffic.
 
natazha [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My wife will probably only go into work for the weekly meeting and to pick up a car for a client visit.

/I'm still retired
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

bluorangefyre: No love for September?


Earth, Wind & Fire - September (Official Video)
Youtube Gs069dndIYk
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 4 hours ago  
fark going back. We started creating unnecessary office jobs and cramming people into buildings after WW2. Y'all extroverts have had more than half a century to show boat around, hold pointless meetings just to be seen, and make insufferable small talk in the break room. You can try something else now.

People say "well some things are done better in an office." Well no shiat, it's the only thing that's ever been tried so of course it's going to work better by default. Change takes time and collaborations can work eventually work just as well with remote workers if people have an open mind and are willing to change.

But no, this is new and uncomfortable so instead of creating a new world we want to slink back to the old.
 
Outlawtsar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh no! What will the employers do!?!?

Well...there's no need for ridiculously overpriced Manhattan commercial real estate, employees manage their own IT costs (other than software), employees are available 24/7 for meetings, no need for costly silly perks like free drycleaning, commute offsets, and meals, and a whole lot more prospective employees willing to work for much lower wages in lower cost of living places around the US (or the world in some cases).

Stock prices will soar, employees will be happier, NYC will probably lose a ton of corporate money to other smaller towns across the US.  Sounds awful.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My office is at about 25%, and I have issues with the few people who are here. In addition to me being considered an essential employee who needs to be in, but not compensated as essential or treated in a respectful manner. I currently work in a mail room/copy center. But I'm studying to be an Azure certified associate. Then hopefully, at least I can find a job that is a hybrid in office and work from home option.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
WFH won't have the stigma that it used to, this whole thing was proof of concept and it worked. But I think work will slowly creep back in to the office until in a few years there will be few full time WFH employees for most companies.
 
SergeantObvious [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm not asking my peeps to come back. Once in a while, when we need to really have focused brainstorming time without dogs barking in the background (mine, mostly), sure. But as a software startup, WFH rocks for all of us. I've got one dev who doesn't have the self discipline for it, but he would be a drag in the office anyways. He'll get with it or we'll replace him. If I have to babysit people in cubicles, that sucks for me as much as it sucks for them.

I do miss the live energy.of human beings, though, being a social person. But quality of life matters a ton, and I like not having geographic boundaries that limit the talent pool.

Also miss fancy hat Fridays.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Businesses spend around $2,500.00 annually per employee keeping them in free coffee/tea/cocoa, Danish on Friday and the occassional free pizza lunch. There is millions of dollars to be saved on snacks alone.
 
