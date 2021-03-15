 Skip to content
 
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Not Fast or Furious Enough... Eleven   (ktla.com) divider line
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Did they win?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Did they died?
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Impound and crush the cars (driver optional). Adopt the same for the white trash with "fart cans" on their '94 Honda Civics.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is how I imagine things went.


First I'm gonna take your ride then I'm gonna take your girl
Youtube ZyQC-T8Pf_0
 
WastrelWay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've seen these guys here (not in L.A.) and it's merely dangerous stupidity. Some of them soak their tires in oil (I think) so they create a huge cloud of smoke when they do their donuts.
 
chewd
‘’ 3 hours ago  

WastrelWay: I've seen these guys here (not in L.A.) and it's merely dangerous stupidity. Some of them soak their tires in oil (I think) so they create a huge cloud of smoke when they do their donuts.


Its bleach.
 
