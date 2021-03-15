 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Smoking Gun)   Police: Pantless man caught pleasuring self in public with pickle   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
85
    More: Florida, Pinellas County, Florida, Crime, Eric Detiege, suspicious person call, Tampa, Florida, Tampa Bay, Criminal law, St. Petersburg, Florida  
•       •       •

1529 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Mar 2021 at 4:05 PM (4 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



85 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Did he boldly go where no man has gone before?

/R.I.P. LuckyCharms
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What someone who has "known" a pickle might look like:

iv1.lisimg.comView Full Size
 
Dancin_In_Anson [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Done in one.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA: "Detiege, unencumbered by pants or underwear, had his penis in one hand and "a large uneaten pickle in his other hand." Detiege, the cop added, was "using the pickle to penetrate his rectum while he was masturbating.""

He was not, however, uncucumbered.
 
reno301 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is my home town. I am not surprised.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Rectum? It nearly killed him...
 
JZDave
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Paige, no!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Begun, the Deli Wars have.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That definitely not kosher.
 
RoxnSox [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why isn't this under the food tab?
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I don't see what the big dill is.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Where was he supposed to go masturbate and cram a pickle up his butt? It's not like they have subways in Florida so he could do it like a normal person.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Dr.Fey: Did he boldly go where no man has gone before?

/R.I.P. LuckyCharms


Fark user imageView Full Size


/I'm guessing most of us did
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Even in Florida, you just can't go around gherkin off in public.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: I don't see what the big dill is.


He was just relishing the moment...
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

xanadian: Dr.Fey: Did he boldly go where no man has gone before?

/R.I.P. LuckyCharms

[Fark user image 500x269] [View Full Size image _x_]

/I'm guessing most of us did


Ehh, not so much for me? Guessing it's a Ricky & Morty thing (don't watch the show)?
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Pickle Rick is have a very bad day.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He was going to build a bridge between the two peaks.

My idea I'm afraid.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He does look kinda smug about it.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Sgygus: Pickle Rick is have a very bad day.


This might be AVGN's Shiatpickle.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I am just a square from Delaware. Can anybody tell me what the lucky charms reference is all about? Thanks.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He couldn't find $150 for bail looks like the police have picked up another homeless guy. I guess if there's no better place for them to go jail will have to do.
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There was an incident
 
jimjays
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I loved the self-satisfied mugshot. "Do whatever you think you must. But for the rest of my life I'll know I farked myself with a pickle on that lawn. You can never take that away from me"
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cakeman: I am just a square from Delaware. Can anybody tell me what the lucky charms reference is all about? Thanks.


It was before my time here as well, but damn I wish I could've seen it.

https://fark.fandom.com/wiki/The_Pick​l​e_Incident
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Goddamnit Hopson!
 
impantsless [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He was just following the suggested usage on the packaging.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Seriously people, you can't spend X amount of money to go to your local pr0n shop and grab yourself a dildo?

I mean, if you're going to pleasure yourself, do it right ferchrissakes~!
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Also, he's going to make a LOT of new friends in prison.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

isamudyson: xanadian: Dr.Fey: Did he boldly go where no man has gone before?

/R.I.P. LuckyCharms

[Fark user image 500x269] [View Full Size image _x_]

/I'm guessing most of us did

Ehh, not so much for me? Guessing it's a Ricky & Morty thing (don't watch the show)?


Look up "the Pickle Incident."  You used to be able to find a semi-archived version of the thread it was in that also included the ....um.... pickle.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cyberspacedout: cakeman: I am just a square from Delaware. Can anybody tell me what the lucky charms reference is all about? Thanks.

It was before my time here as well, but damn I wish I could've seen it.

https://fark.fandom.com/wiki/The_Pickl​e_Incident


The live thread, I mean, not the picture.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cyberspacedout: cyberspacedout: cakeman: I am just a square from Delaware. Can anybody tell me what the lucky charms reference is all about? Thanks.

It was before my time here as well, but damn I wish I could've seen it.

https://fark.fandom.com/wiki/The_Pickl​e_Incident

The live thread, I mean, not the picture.


I've seen both.

o.O
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In Soviet Florida, the pickle is in you!
 
gunga galunga [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Dr.Fey: Did he boldly go where no man has gone before?

/R.I.P. LuckyCharms


Done in one.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

xanadian: isamudyson: xanadian: Dr.Fey: Did he boldly go where no man has gone before?

/R.I.P. LuckyCharms

[Fark user image 500x269] [View Full Size image _x_]

/I'm guessing most of us did

Ehh, not so much for me? Guessing it's a Ricky & Morty thing (don't watch the show)?

Look up "the Pickle Incident."  You used to be able to find a semi-archived version of the thread it was in that also included the ....um.... pickle.


IIRC the image in question is lost to the vast universe that is the internet.

The thread is still there somewhere.
 
Prevailing Wind
‘’ 3 hours ago  

a particular individual: FTFA: "Detiege, unencumbered by pants or underwear, had his penis in one hand and "a large uneaten pickle in his other hand." Detiege, the cop added, was "using the pickle to penetrate his rectum while he was masturbating.""

He was not, however, uncucumbered.


Oh.
Wow.
...
you're good.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Boo_Guy: He was just following the suggested usage on the packaging.
[Fark user image 475x564]


That looks awfully large for a baby's rectum.
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: I don't see what the big dill is.

He was just relishing the moment...


I hate this place

+1'd
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

xanadian: cyberspacedout: cyberspacedout: cakeman: I am just a square from Delaware. Can anybody tell me what the lucky charms reference is all about? Thanks.

It was before my time here as well, but damn I wish I could've seen it.

https://fark.fandom.com/wiki/The_Pickl​e_Incident

The live thread, I mean, not the picture.

I've seen both.

o.O


Would this help?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"That's a dilly of a dildo, folks."
 
Prevailing Wind
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Boo_Guy: He was just following the suggested usage on the packaging.
[Fark user image 475x564]

That looks awfully large for a baby's rectum.


You bastard.
 
buntz
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I guess it's better than gherkin off!
 
litespeed74
‘’ 3 hours ago  
These vegans are taking their love for veggies a bit too far.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 hours ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Prevailing Wind: a particular individual: FTFA: "Detiege, unencumbered by pants or underwear, had his penis in one hand and "a large uneaten pickle in his other hand." Detiege, the cop added, was "using the pickle to penetrate his rectum while he was masturbating.""

He was not, however, uncucumbered.

Oh.
Wow.
...
you're good.


I just wish I had gotten here sooner.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

reno301: This is my home town. I am not surprised.


And what were you doing yesterday afternoon, hmm?
 
M-G
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't want a pickle...

whalebonemag.comView Full Size
 
fredsnake
‘’ 3 hours ago  
* the aristocrats !
 
Displayed 50 of 85 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.