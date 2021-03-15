 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   But have you ever tried DMT?
51
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

posted to Main » and STEM » on 15 Mar 2021 at 5:05 PM



51 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nobody cares about your trip, Rogan.
 
Kangaroo_Ralph
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, you know me.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've only done DMT once but it left with a a relaxed, peaceful content feeling that lasted for days (once the intense reality breaking stuff faded).
 
Dave2042
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Snapper Carr: I've only done DMT once but it left with a a relaxed, peaceful content feeling that lasted for days (once the intense reality breaking stuff faded).


Me too.  But I was left with a bucket of half-digested spaghetti marinara and some freaked-out onlookers.
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Let's get one thing straight. I'm the attention whore. These other shlubs are just riding my coattails."
 
gbv23
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is this like dropping a coconut on Gilligan's head making him suddenly very self assured and smart.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I can't help but read that headline in my head and scream "DEPRESSION" at the end because of the random capitalization.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It does a pretty good job of showing you how your brain works, giving an in-depth, granular view of your thought processes. Once you can see where the problem is, you can fix it. My 0.02.
 
Psylence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm used to most other psychs, but DMT has been a mountain I've yet to climb.
Everyone says it tastes like absolute crap, I guess for the half second you remember.
 
BenJammin
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do not take DMT if you are allergic to DMT  or  any of the ingredients in DMT or Cheshire cat fur.
 
Bob's Your Uncle
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Nobody cares about your trip, Rogan.


done in one.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is this a half baked reference?
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In '69 to '70 college year, my psychologist was treating me with low doses of LSD for our all-day sessions at his home in the boonies (very private and woodsy). Many many years later now, I must say I healed and grew inside more than at any other time in my life, without a doubt due to the acid opening my mind and heart.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Psylence: I'm used to most other psychs, but DMT has been a mountain I've yet to climb.
Everyone says it tastes like absolute crap, I guess for the half second you remember.


How do you feel about mothballs?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One of the active ingredients of DMT is 'ayahuasca' which is a traditional Amazonian plant medicine used ritually by some tribes to bring 'spiritual enlightenment'.

You've got that backwards Daily Fail. Never cease to get it wrong
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oregon here.  Old hat.
other than
"We think that the mention of an ILLEGAL DRUG, tailored to be used in specific circumstances, can be EASILY USED to TARGETand provoke opinion from those who JUST READ THE ENLARGED TYPE."
 
toejam
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I get ketamine infusions for depression. Works better than anything else ever had.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Giving a manic depressive mushrooms will reset his mental pathways all right. Poor farker will go through the nine circles of hell and come around naked in the supermarket.
 
toejam
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PS How To Change Your Mind by Michael Pollan is a great read about the history of psychedelics and the resurgence of psychedelics in treating a range of mental disorders.
 
kindms
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My friends gave an interview high on DMT but no one remembers who the interviewers were and the tape has never surfaced. would love to see that now
 
New Age Redneck
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Very interesting reading.

My ayahuasca experience was realizing that all of the very best "drugs" are endogenous, including DMT. Got message, hung up phone.....
 
jtown
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not saying it was machine elves...but it was machine elves.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hmmm....
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ryant123
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Jamie, pull that up. Jesus look at the size of that! It could pull a man in half!"
 
Marcos P
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Similar effects"


Pffff
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
boozehat
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've heard Robin talk on the Howard Stern show about her experience on ayahuasca.

"You're going to get sick... " when describing the buckets.

I'll pass, thank you.

Robin's Spiritual Ceremony in Peru
Youtube tJxhZf0vIp8
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't have to read any more Carlos Castaneda books, do I ?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

boozehat: I've heard Robin talk on the Howard Stern show about her experience on ayahuasca.

"You're going to get sick... " when describing the buckets.

I'll pass, thank you.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/tJxhZf0v​Ip8]


You can smoke DMT with no unpleasant gastrointestinal effects.
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: boozehat: I've heard Robin talk on the Howard Stern show about her experience on ayahuasca.

"You're going to get sick... " when describing the buckets.

I'll pass, thank you.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/tJxhZf0v​Ip8]

You can smoke DMT with no unpleasant gastrointestinal effects.


I'll stick to sniffing glue and eating my lead based paint thank you very much!
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Side effects? What side effects?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they'll be using pharmaceutical injections anyway
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about DXM?
this is how we trip
Youtube JKqV_ybCS-I
 
Chocobo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Injecting DMT ... woooah duuuddeee
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psylence: I'm used to most other psychs, but DMT has been a mountain I've yet to climb.
Everyone says it tastes like absolute crap, I guess for the half second you remember.


As an adult and I will surely take whatever the fu k I want. So yeps.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: I've only done DMT once but it left with a a relaxed, peaceful content feeling that lasted for days (once the intense reality breaking stuff faded).


I've never gotten to do DMT or Peyote and I'm saddened by this fact.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MellowMauiMan: In '69 to '70 college year, my psychologist was treating me with low doses of LSD for our all-day sessions at his home in the boonies (very private and woodsy). Many many years later now, I must say I healed and grew inside more than at any other time in my life, without a doubt due to the acid opening my mind and heart.


I did a TON of acid in my late teens/early twenties and regret not a single trip. Even that one bad one I learned cool stuff from.
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Side effects? What side effects?

[Fark user image 850x650]


Coincidentally just rewatched that episode.  Morgan fishes some sugar cubes out of Blue Boy's pockets with his bare hands -- he's in for a treat later.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chaoswolf: MellowMauiMan: In '69 to '70 college year, my psychologist was treating me with low doses of LSD for our all-day sessions at his home in the boonies (very private and woodsy). Many many years later now, I must say I healed and grew inside more than at any other time in my life, without a doubt due to the acid opening my mind and heart.

I did a TON of acid in my late teens/early twenties and regret not a single trip. Even that one bad one I learned cool stuff from.


Same here.

Now I did DMT with a shamen in the Amazon(yeah Altered States style).  I brought extra clothes because I was told I would literally be running at both ends so I wore a wife beater and a pair of basketball shorts with no sandals. And I pretty much shiat and barfed my self and when that was over took a cold shower to get the funk off of me to enjoy the trip.

Too much farking trouble.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: "Jamie, pull that up. Jesus look at the size of that! It could pull a man in half!"


"Ayahuasca will eat a man, dick first".
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ehh some day I will try it. But shrooms were always my perfect drug.

Never a bad trip and I actually feel... level. Like I imagine most people feel, for like a month after.

No depressive episodes. No manic episodes, just "this is fine"
 
Nidiot
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

toejam: I get ketamine infusions for depression. Works better than anything else ever had.


Lucky you. Ketamine seems to be the most promising of the *new* treatments. Though I assume you have to do the whole talk therapy thing along with it.

I'm really over talking, I just want something that makes me feel better.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Discrete Multi Tone?
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
16:24
Alien Dreamtime - Space Time Continuum with Terence McKenna
Youtube FdaMVuswNrg
throughout this album is a dude woohooing and carrying on as was recorded live. Annoying Not sure if they cut him out yet
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

toejam: PS How To Change Your Mind by Michael Pollan is a great read about the history of psychedelics and the resurgence of psychedelics in treating a range of mental disorders.


Take a healthy amount of psychotropics, not too little, not to much, mostly plants.
 
amyldoanitrite
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I never had the opportunity to try DMT, but I thoroughly enjoy a salvia trip every few months. I find it very spiritually grounding. It's so weird that most people find it unpleasant. I mean, the first time or two can be disturbing because the trip is so intense, but once you know what to expect, you can relax into it. And the best part is that the whole experience is over in a matter of minutes, but the afterglow feeling lasts for days.
 
