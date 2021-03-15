 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   Nocturnal bat bombs, and other nefarious things America was up to in WW2   (dailymail.co.uk)
tasteme
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The bat's timed explosives would explode in buildings, starting thousands of fires...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The US didn't need help killing civilians. Nobody did. WW2 was bugfark nutso.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Would have worked too if they'd been Japanese bats.

Probably would have worked as planned but the embarrassment of Colonels and Generals is never a good thing...

Until at least the early 80s we had a mosquito production facility at Pine Bluff, Arkansas just in case the Army decided they needed a few hundred million skeeters for something...
 
Trocadero
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Warcraft Troll Batrider Quotes
Youtube jE0o06py_sg
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 5 hours ago  

leeksfromchichis: The US didn't need help killing civilians. Nobody did. WW2 was bugfark nutso.


It's quite a technical step to go, but trains of bomber fleets dropping incendiary bombs seemed to do a pretty good job, too.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Daily Fail is just now finding out about this one?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

leeksfromchichis: The US didn't need help killing civilians. Nobody did. WW2 was bugfark nutso.


That was, and is, what a full-on total war would look like if we ever got into one again, with sides hammering the ever loving shiat out of each other.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There was some Russian oligarch who lay seige to a town, and she eventually offered peace if every household brought her army three sparrows for lunch. She had her people attach lengths of string they set to smoldering, and burnt the town to ash.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We did have a few...
<puts on sunglasses>
Batty Ideas
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

kyleaugustus: leeksfromchichis: The US didn't need help killing civilians. Nobody did. WW2 was bugfark nutso.

It's quite a technical step to go, but trains of bomber fleets dropping incendiary bombs seemed to do a pretty good job, too.


I would say "effective" over good, because burning 100,000s of civilians isn't good, but the tactic certainly created the desired outcome.

Training bats to do it just adds animal cruelty, but without the ironic justice of those poor bomb dogs who were trained to run under Russian tanks. Oops.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

leeksfromchichis: Training bats to do it just adds animal cruelty, but without the ironic justice of those poor bomb dogs who were trained to run under Russian tanks. Oops.


You can be a little relieved to know that, even outside of a combat zone, we did get a nice dose of karmatic justice from the bat bombs. When released, they not only settled under the ledges of the intended mockup village/town, but everywhere else on the base they were testing them at....
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
From what I've read and heard, they were more like firelighters than bombs. Also, the ordinance was so poorly designed it just dropped a mess of dead bats all over the place.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Kit Fister: leeksfromchichis: The US didn't need help killing civilians. Nobody did. WW2 was bugfark nutso.

That was, and is, what a full-on total war would look like if we ever got into one again, with sides hammering the ever loving shiat out of each other.


I think a lot of people, myself included, have a difficult time truly grasping how brutal WW2 turned out for everyone involved. Entire industrial sectors of nations turned into plants producing things designed to make whole cities burn to the ground.

Civilian populations mobilized by the millions to help the war effort. Rationing. Propaganda. No such thing as "indiscriminate bombing" because the whole point was to bring a nation to its knees, and a nation is its people.

I think the only thing that kept nations from the large-scale use of chemical weapons (with the glaring exception of the gas chambers used by the Nazis to murder people on an industrial scale) was the fact that WWI was still fresh in many peoples minds, and they remembered the horror and agony of frontline soldiers skin melting off and lungs filling with fluid.

Everything else was fair game. Sherman was right: war is all hell.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Somaticasual: leeksfromchichis: Training bats to do it just adds animal cruelty, but without the ironic justice of those poor bomb dogs who were trained to run under Russian tanks. Oops.

You can be a little relieved to know that, even outside of a combat zone, we did get a nice dose of karmatic justice from the bat bombs. When released, they not only settled under the ledges of the intended mockup village/town, but everywhere else on the base they were testing them at....


That's the only good thing about using animals as weapons. The animals usually don't understand and unleash the weapons indiscriminately.

On the other side, they have land mine rats.  They smell the bombs, but don't set them off. Dangerous, but not cruel.

We need to encourage the latter kind of animals and discourage the former.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

leeksfromchichis: Somaticasual: leeksfromchichis: Training bats to do it just adds animal cruelty, but without the ironic justice of those poor bomb dogs who were trained to run under Russian tanks. Oops.

You can be a little relieved to know that, even outside of a combat zone, we did get a nice dose of karmatic justice from the bat bombs. When released, they not only settled under the ledges of the intended mockup village/town, but everywhere else on the base they were testing them at....

That's the only good thing about using animals as weapons. The animals usually don't understand and unleash the weapons indiscriminately.

On the other side, they have land mine rats.  They smell the bombs, but don't set them off. Dangerous, but not cruel.

We need to encourage the latter kind of animals and discourage the former.


In seriousness, this. 
I'd almost argue for no animals in war - they can't consent to or understand the dangers involved, even if their actions may seem heroic to us. I do think we're going to see some deeply creative uses of drones based on animal behavior, however
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Somaticasual:

I feel like Sgt. Stubby consented. But probably very few of the ones that got lit on fire.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Fireproof: The Daily Fail is just now finding out about this one?


Nice try, Daily Fail, but I still believe in bats and military incompetence.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I called into the Larry King show once about this to tell him that this was a true story. He thought it was great. That's all I got out of him. Still a nerd today.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Holy bat bombs!
What a nefarious plan!

What a plan might look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size


What that same plan might look like, but with Spider Man:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 2 hours ago  
DNRTFA, but I'm guessing the "other nefarious things" don't mention the American's little mustard gas oopsie in Italy:  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Air_rai​d​_on_Bari

...which was also instrumental in the development of chemotherapy drugs.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, that idea was certainly no better or worse than what the Japanese were cooking up...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unit_73​1
 
retrobruce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Well, that idea was certainly no better or worse than what the Japanese were cooking up...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unit_731​


No better or worse?

Are you Farking stupid?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: [i.ebayimg.com image 239x300]


So that means I can use the car pool lane right?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
In Tokyo palace born and raised
In Nanking was where I spent most of my days
Looting, murdering, and raping all cool
And all shootin some civilians outside of the school
When a pissed off county who were up to no good
Started making trouble in my neighborhood
They dropped two little bombs and my county got worried
They said 'Take your ass and surrender on the USS Missouri.'
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

